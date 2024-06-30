Biden administration provides $6.5 billion to Israel during Gaza genocide Since October, the U.S. has provided $6.5 billion in military assistance to Israel, a substantial and previously undisclosed amount. This support highlights how the U.S. is largely enabling Israel's ongoing campaign against Palestinians in Gaza. Via MintPress News

The US partnership in the genocide of Palestinians is a crucial aspect of the ongoing occupation and oppression. The Biden administration's provision of $6.5 billion in military assistance to Israel since October is a stark example of this complicity. This substantial and previously undisclosed amount highlights how the US is largely enabling Israel's ongoing campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, including the recent genocidal attacks.

The US has consistently provided military aid to Israel, despite international condemnation of Israel's human rights violations and war crimes. This aid includes weapons, ammunition, and military technology used to perpetuate the occupation and attack Palestinian civilians.

The US partnership in the genocide of Palestinians is not limited to military aid. Diplomatic support, such as vetoing UN Security Council resolutions critical of Israel, and political cover, like labeling criticism of Israel as "antisemitic," are also essential aspects of this partnership.

The Biden administration's complicity in the genocide of Palestinians is a continuation of a long-standing US policy of enabling Israel's colonial project. This policy has devastating consequences for the Palestinian people, who face ongoing displacement, dispossession, and violence.

It is essential to recognize the US role in perpetuating the genocide of Palestinians and to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions. This includes demanding an end to military aid, diplomatic support, and political cover for Israel's war crimes and human rights violations. Only through international pressure and accountability can we hope to bring an end to the genocide of Palestinians and achieve justice and self-determination for the Palestinian people.