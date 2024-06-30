The genocide of Palestinians has been a long and insidious process, with roots dating back to the early 20th century. One aspect of this genocide has been the deliberate dehumanization of Palestinians, which has been perpetuated by Israeli governments, pro-Israel advocacy groups, and think tanks over several decades.

The use of "Palestinian" as a slur is a stark example of this dehumanization. This slur has been employed to deny Palestinians their identity, history, and humanity, reducing them to a mere pejorative. The normalization of this slur has been a gradual process, perpetuated through various means, including:

Media representation: Palestinians have been consistently portrayed in a negative light, often as terrorists or extremists, in media outlets.

Political rhetoric: Politicians have used inflammatory language to demonize Palestinians, labeling them as a threat to Israel's existence.

Education: Palestinian history and culture have been erased or distorted in educational curricula, perpetuating a false narrative that Palestinians are "less than".

This dehumanization has been intentional and systematic, aiming to justify Israel's colonial project and the displacement of Palestinians. By denying Palestinians their humanity, Israel has been able to perpetuate its genocide with impunity.

The use of "Palestinian" as a slur is a painful reminder of this dehumanization. It's crucial to recognize the historical context and intentional efforts that have led to this point. We must challenge and reject this slur, advocating for the recognition and respect of Palestinian identity, history, and humanity. Only through acknowledging and dismantling this dehumanization can we work towards justice and self-determination for Palestinians.