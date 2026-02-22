Texas | Prairieland 19 Trial | Criminalizing Antifascist Dissent as Domestic Terrorism

The Trump regime’s first federal terrorism trial against antifascist activists began and immediately collapsed into mistrial on February 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, when Judge Mark Pittman halted proceedings during jury selection because a defense attorney wore a T-shirt bearing civil rights imagery under her blazer. The trial will restart with a new jury. The collapse of day one is both absurd and clarifying: a federal judge weaponizing the symbolism of civil rights against the people who need it most.

The Prairieland 19 are activists facing simultaneous state and federal terrorism charges stemming from a July 4, 2025 noise demonstration outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, a private facility built for 700 that was warehousing over 1,000 human beings by that spring, including a Palestinian woman who was hospitalized after weeks of deteriorating health while in custody on alleged visa violations. The noise demonstration, a common form of protest at carceral facilities, ended with fireworks, graffiti, a confrontation with arriving police, and a single gunshot that wounded one officer in the neck. He was released from the hospital shortly after. One person is charged with firing that shot.

Nineteen people are being prosecuted for it.

The federal government’s evidence against many of them: pamphlets, zines, Signal messages, and diaries. Several defendants were never at Prairieland and in some cases had never set foot in Alvarado. One was arrested for transporting a box of anarchist literature. The FBI’s post-protest raids on friends and family of the accused involved flash-bang grenades, ransacked homes, and the detention of at least one child with a bag over their head. At least one activist was coerced into surrendering their Signal account.

The DOJ has branded this loosely connected web of friendships, romantic relationships, and leftist organizing the “North Texas Antifa Cell ,” capitalizing the word “cell” to imply a formal designation for something that, by every available account, does not structurally exist. Antifa is not an organization. It is a decentralized political identity, short for anti-fascist. Trump formally designated it a domestic terrorist organization in September 2025, even though no such legal category applies to domestic groups the way it does to foreign terrorist organizations, and even though the designation itself creates no formal legal mechanism. The Prairieland case is the Trump regime’s attempt to manufacture that mechanism through prosecution.

Seven of the nineteen pleaded guilty before trial and face up to 15 years on material support to terrorism charges. The remaining nine, including Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris, Maricela Rueda, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Benjamin Song, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto, are facing concurrent federal and state trials, meaning separate attorneys, double the exposure, and the realistic prospect of spending decades in prison for attending a protest. Some face charges of material support for terrorism, attempted murder of officers, riot, and conspiracy. One defendant, Elizabeth Soto, is also charged under Texas’s domestic terrorism statute and the state RICO statute.

The National Lawyers Guild has drawn direct parallels to the post-WWII Red Scare, the FBI’s persecution of the Civil Rights movement, and the Green Scare targeting radical environmentalists in the early 2000s. Former DOJ domestic terrorism counsel Tom Brzozowski has said the administration’s broad application of “antifa” as an ideological designation introduces a degree of ambiguity that will cause Americans to stop exercising constitutional rights for fear of being swept into a dragnet. The NLG’s Xavier de Janon put it plainly: if the government succeeds here, it will do this again, in another city, in another town, until the point of no return has long passed.

What is on trial in Fort Worth is not nine people. It is the right to protest the detention and destruction of immigrant lives. It is the right to hold anti-fascist beliefs. It is the right to be present, to organize, to resist. The regime is field-testing the architecture of political repression in real time, using the same “domestic terrorism” framework built through the Global War on Terror to target American dissent. The same apparatus that disappeared people into Guantánamo, that surveilled and disrupted Muslim communities, that criminalized environmental activists for blocking pipelines, is now being turned on anyone who shows up outside a cage where the state is holding human beings without adequate care, without accountability, without end.

The mistrial is a delay, not a reprieve. The trial is expected to restart within days.