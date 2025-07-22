Stage 5 malnutrition isn’t just a humanitarian crisis—it’s the final stage before mass death. Technically referred to as Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), it is the highest level on the international famine scale used by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system.
This stage marks widespread starvation, irreversible bodily damage, and accelerated population death rates. It doesn’t mean famine is coming—it means it’s already here.
🩸 WHAT IS STAGE 5?
Stage 5 is declared when:
More than 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition (wasting)
At least 2 out of every 10,000 people die per day
OR 4 out of every 10,000 children die per day
AND Food access is near or completely nonexistent
These are the clinical metrics. But the signs start long before.
🔥 HOW IT STARTS SHOWING UP
Before official declaration, these symptoms appear on the ground:
Muscle atrophy in adults who used to be strong
Children stop crying—they’re too weak to produce sound
Stomachs swell, not from food, but from organ failure
Wounds don’t heal, even small ones
Mothers stop lactating, even for infants a few weeks old
The elderly become ghostlike—conscious but wasting
People die in their sleep, in silence, without medical care
Even when emergency food arrives after Stage 5 begins, it often can’t reverse damage. Organs have shut down. The body is too broken to process nutrients.
☠️ WHO DIES FIRST?
Babies and toddlers — They can’t survive without breastmilk or formula
Orphans — No one left to feed or carry them
People with chronic illness — Dialysis, diabetes, asthma all become death sentences
People with disabilities — Especially those who require assistance to eat or move
The elderly — Slowest metabolism, most fragile immune systems
Mothers — Who starve themselves to feed their children
Young men — Eventually, when reserves are exhausted, they collapse all at once
This is not just about calories. It’s about siege, trauma, dehydration, disease, and despaircollapsing the entire survival ecosystem.
💀 A DEATH RATE OF 2/10,000 PER DAY = FAMINE
For a population of 2 million (Gaza’s approximate population), that’s:
400 people dying daily
Most of them children
And that’s just the minimum to qualify as Stage 5. The real number may be higher, especially with Israel’s blockade on food, medicine, electricity, and humanitarian aid.
This stage is rarely declared because the world drags its feet on the word “famine.” But by the time you call it that, it’s already too late for thousands.
📌 REMEMBER
Stage 5 doesn’t appear out of nowhere.
It is the result of engineered starvation—Limoscide—the deliberate use of hunger as a weapon of genocide.
And in Gaza, the signs are everywhere:
Children weighing 5kg at age 11
Adults collapsing from hunger
Hospitals reporting hunger as a cause of death
Entire families dying without food, water, or medical care
When a population starts dying faster than it can be fed or treated, that’s not just tragedy.
That’s extermination.
And it’s by design.
“ISRAEL, WITH THE U.S., IS NOT FIGHTING TERROR—IT’S ENGINEERING STARVATION.”
Weaponized famine isn’t collateral. It’s coordinated. Stage 5 malnutrition is genocide by design. Not failure. Not chaos. Policy.
It is not just Israel and the USA that have engineered this murderous starvation of Palestinians. Canada’s government and many others are also complicit and their latest admonition to Israel is performative and without substance. If countries were serious about not supporting genocide, they’d be sending warships and troops to protect the Palestinians.
Here is a letter I wrote to our local Newspaper, they’ve yet to publish it, I thought if I spread a little Trumpism it would be published. They are a liberal paper.
A new group calling itself The Hague Group was formed in February under the watch of the Progressive International, which includes over 30 countries, and issued a resolution to help stop the genocide in Palestine. A full embargo on weapons to Israel, blocking ships in ports from transporting weapons to Israel, ending contracts that continue to support the occupation, and supporting the prosecution of all war criminals who continue to break international law.
Unfortunately, the Trump administration refuses to accept any part in this new resolution, which helps the Palestinian people. The Trump administration would rather support an apartheid state that persists in its barbaric, inhumane, and uncivilized treatment of the Palestinian people.