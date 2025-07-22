Marginalia Subversiva

It is not just Israel and the USA that have engineered this murderous starvation of Palestinians. Canada’s government and many others are also complicit and their latest admonition to Israel is performative and without substance. If countries were serious about not supporting genocide, they’d be sending warships and troops to protect the Palestinians.

Here is a letter I wrote to our local Newspaper, they’ve yet to publish it, I thought if I spread a little Trumpism it would be published. They are a liberal paper.

A new group calling itself The Hague Group was formed in February under the watch of the Progressive International, which includes over 30 countries, and issued a resolution to help stop the genocide in Palestine. A full embargo on weapons to Israel, blocking ships in ports from transporting weapons to Israel, ending contracts that continue to support the occupation, and supporting the prosecution of all war criminals who continue to break international law.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration refuses to accept any part in this new resolution, which helps the Palestinian people. The Trump administration would rather support an apartheid state that persists in its barbaric, inhumane, and uncivilized treatment of the Palestinian people.

