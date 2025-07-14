U.S. | California | ICE Raids

On July 10th, 2025, around 11AM, two coordinated ICE operations were carried out in Ventura County. One raid targeted workers near Casitas Pass Road in Carpintería, and the other struck Laguna Road in Camarillo. Farmworkers—primarily undocumented and low-income—were seized with the cooperation of local law enforcement and the National Guard. The full force of state violence came down on those who plant, pick, and feed this country.

These were not arrests. These were abductions.

ICE stormed farm sites under the guise of “enforcement,” but what they did was kidnap community members—campesinos, parents, neighbors—many without warning or legal process. They targeted the Glasshouse greenhouses, dragging people away while families watched.

We are not calling this a “policy disagreement.” This is terror. It is what the U.S. has always done to Indigenous, migrant, and racialized laborers: extract labor, discard lives.

Mutual Aid Response: Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties

Grassroots organizations have stepped in where the state has chosen violence. Mutual aid groups in Oxnard, Carpinteria, and Camarillo are organizing emergency responses to support the families ICE tried to disappear.

These aren’t nonprofits with grants or overhead. These are community members with decades of on-the-ground trust who’ve fed, housed, and protected farmworker families long before anyone paid attention.

🔗 Emergency Funds:

• Santa Barbara County: [@TheCentralCoastOrganization on Venmo]

• Ventura County: [@Beatriz-Basurto on Venmo]

(Please only use emojis in Venmo notes to protect recipients from targeted audits.)

🔗 Direct Family Support:

GoFundMes for impacted families are being shared through the 805 Immigrant Coalition Linktree. All donations go directly to families.

Material Aid Needed — Not Just Cash

For those not local: supplies are urgently needed and can be ordered via Amazon or Instacart directly to:

📦 The Mystery Shop

420 South A Street

Oxnard, CA 93030

Still Needed:

Rice, canned goods, formula, diapers, toiletries, baby food, hygiene items, cooking oil, ramen, coffee, juice, produce, and peanut butter.

Why This Matters — Again, and Always

ICE is a carceral extension of white supremacy. These raids aren’t accidents. They’re part of a broader system that views non-white labor as disposable and non-citizenship as non-human.

California claims to be a “sanctuary state” while allowing coordinated ICE ops with National Guard support. Let’s be clear: sanctuary means nothing if it disappears at the scent of federal money or a phone call from DHS.

We need to organize as if the government is the threat—because for these families, it is.

📣 If you can host a fundraiser, help deliver supplies, or simply amplify, please reach out to: beatriz@805undocufund.org

Let’s do what this system refuses to do: show up, every time.

#NoMoreRaids #ICEOutOfCalifornia #CampesinoJustice #MutualAidIsResistance