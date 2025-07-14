Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

Robert Blake
4d

Same shit happening this side of the pond.

https://www.portugalresident.com/armed-riot-police-move-in-to-ensure-demolition-of-shanty-homes-in-loures/

liam
4d

In the nineties, while visiting Australia, I checked into migrating there. It was all based on a point system. They were looking for young people with money or older people with money. If you were an illegal, you got deported, no questions asked. Our previous President had an open-door policy, which was bad for Americans and those who came here under that administration. America has become a flip-flop nation, and other countries like Israel use migration as a weapon. The American people are under attack on so many levels, and most Americans are oblivious to the war that is happening here in America. I feel sorry for everyone involved. All of us people here on Earth want a peaceful life for ourselves and our children, but that seems to be asking too much for the greedy elites. In the immortal words of Denis Diderot "Man will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest."

