Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Cadogan's avatar
Thea Cadogan
1d

I think you explained that quite well...everyone who listens to him should see that and not be fooled...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sola.odemuyiwa's avatar
sola.odemuyiwa
20h

Don't be fooled. We've been here before. Was the 2nd world war not supposed to have been against fascist genocide. 'We" even got Black and Brown Muslim and Buddhist etc to help, and what happened after? Betrayal, culminating in the genocide committed by israel against Palestine supported by the 'Allies'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture