I posted this on X:

Fuck all fascists includes Tucker Carlson and his cynical use of anti-war language to smuggle white supremacist politics back into legitimacy. Do not confuse opportunism with solidarity.

The responses were… instructive.

Let me be clear about what I am arguing and why the responses matter.

Carlson is not anti-genocide.

He is an ethnonationalist imperialist who wants the American empire reorganized, not dismantled. Narrower borders. Racial hierarchy made explicit. Violence made domestic, deniable, and permanent.

His opposition to military aid for “Israel” does not come from opposition to settler colonialism or solidarity with Palestinians. It comes from America First isolationism and antisemitic conspiracy frameworks about foreign influence, dual loyalty, and the idea that empire has been hijacked by the wrong people. This is not anti-genocide politics. It is fascist reallocation of power.

Fascism does not oppose empire. It opposes multilateralism, liberal universalism, and shared sovereignty. It rejects external wars only when they dilute racial power at home. It favors consolidation, internal cleansing, and total social control. Genocide remains acceptable as long as it serves the right nation and the right hierarchy.

Carlson’s rhetoric critiques cost, not annihilation. Efficiency, not morality. Control, not liberation. He does not challenge the logic of elimination. He wants it localized, racialized, and shielded from accountability.

Palestinians are being used as a prop in a white supremacist struggle over which empire gets to dominate the future. That is not solidarity. That is instrumentalization.

Opposing one genocidal project while endorsing another is not resistance. It is collaboration with a different flag.

Fascists do not become allies because they borrow anti-war language. They remain fascists.

Now look at the comments.

They reveal something important about the current state of political clarity in spaces that claim to oppose genocide.

“There will be a time and a place for that.”

This is the most common deflection: the idea that naming fascism is a distraction from the urgent work of stopping genocide. That we cannot afford to be picky about who stands with us. That critique is a luxury.

This is a false binary.

Fascist co-optation of anti-genocide movements is not separate from the work of stopping genocide. It is the work. Movements that cannot distinguish solidarity from opportunism are movements vulnerable to capture. If your coalition includes people who would exterminate a different population given the chance, you do not have a liberation movement. You have a temporary alliance of competing eliminationisms.

The time to name fascism is always now. There is no later. There is no after. Fascism does not wait politely for you to finish your single-issue campaign before it eats your movement from the inside.

“You’re just another zio larping as pro-Palestine.”

This one is worth sitting with.

I named a white supremacist as a white supremacist. For this, I was accused of being a Zionist plant.

This reveals how “Zionist” has become, in some online spaces, a floating signifier detached from any actual political meaning. It no longer refers to a specific ideology of Jewish ethnonationalist settler colonialism. It has become a generic accusation, a way to discredit anyone who introduces complexity into the discourse.

When criticizing a white nationalist gets you labeled a Zionist, the term has lost analytical function. It has become a silencing mechanism. And here is the danger: it protects fascists by making any critique of them suspect. If naming Tucker Carlson as a white supremacist makes me a Zionist, then white supremacists are safe from critique within anti-Zionist spaces. That is not a victory. That is infiltration succeeding.

“He’s on YOUR side against Zionist assholes, but you go after HIM?”

This is the core confusion my original post addressed, stated plainly by someone who does not realize they are proving my point.

Tucker Carlson is not on the side of Palestinian liberation. He is on the side of American ethnonationalism. These are not the same. They are not allied. They are not compatible. Temporary tactical overlap on one issue does not constitute coalition. It does not constitute solidarity. It does not even constitute alliance.

Carlson would deport, detain, and destroy every immigrant community in this country if given the power. He would rehabilitate explicit white supremacy as mainstream American politics. He has done more than almost any other media figure to mainstream great replacement theory, anti-Black racism, and eliminationist rhetoric against trans people. His opposition to one genocide is not opposition to genocide. It is opposition to that genocide, for reasons that serve his broader project of consolidated racial violence at home.

If your litmus test for solidarity is “do they oppose this one thing I oppose,” you have no litmus test at all.

The hostility itself.

Notice the immediate aggression. The accusations of being a plant. The demand that I justify my antifascism. The insistence that naming a white supremacist is itself suspicious.

This functions as discipline. It is a mechanism for enforcing political flatness, for punishing structural analysis, for keeping the discourse shallow enough that fascists can swim in it undetected.

I am not interested in being disciplined into silence. I am not interested in a movement that cannot withstand the observation that white supremacists are white supremacists, even when they say things that sound momentarily useful.

Do not confuse opportunism with solidarity.

Solidarity is not overlap. Solidarity is shared commitment to liberation, which means shared opposition to all eliminationist projects, not just the ones currently in the spotlight. It means understanding that fascism does not stop being fascism because it occasionally says something you agree with. It means refusing to let your movement be captured by people who would turn its tools against the next target.

Tucker Carlson is not an ally. He is a fascist who has found a rhetorical opportunity. Naming that is not a distraction from anti-genocide work. It is anti-genocide work.

The fact that this is controversial tells you everything about where we are.