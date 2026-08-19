V,

As the State Hearing decision in my case states:

“In all cases, Member placement should be driven by the needs and preferences of the Member.”

I am providing the applicable Transitional Rent rate information for our current and recurring motel placements because there continues to be confusion regarding the applicable per-diem rates despite DHCS having already published the methodology, SAFMR basis, and calculation for Transitional Rent hotel and motel placements.

DHCS sets the reimbursable ceiling for commercial hotels and motels serving as a member’s primary residence at 150% of the HUD Small Area Fair Market Rent (SAFMR) for an efficiency unit. For stays of less than a full month, DHCS calculates the per-diem ceiling by dividing the monthly amount by 28.

DHCS Transitional Rent Payment Methodology:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/file/transitional-rent-payment-methodology-pdf/

HUD FY2026 SAFMR data:

https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/fmr/smallarea/index.html

For our current Days Inn placement in ZIP code 95670, the FY2026 efficiency SAFMR is $1,670:

$1,670 × 150% = $2,505/month per efficiency unit

$2,505 ÷ 28 = $89.46/day per efficiency unit

$89.46 × 3 rooms = $268.39/day

Our actual cost for three double-queen rooms at Days Inn is $251.64 per night including taxes and fees, which is $16.75 below the applicable three-room daily ceiling.

Because Days Inn imposes a 21-day stay limit, we must periodically leave before returning. We use Travelodge in ZIP code 95827 for approximately 2 to 3 days because it does not have laundry facilities and therefore is not an appropriate longer-term placement for six disabled adults.

For ZIP code 95827, the FY2026 efficiency SAFMR is $1,770:

$1,770 × 150% = $2,655/month per efficiency unit

$2,655 ÷ 28 = $94.82/day per efficiency unit

$94.82 × 3 rooms = $284.46/day

The current Travelodge rate for three rooms is $274.50 per night including taxes and fees, which is $9.96 below the applicable three-room daily ceiling.

Therefore, the required three-room configuration is within the published Transitional Rent reimbursement ceiling at both locations.

DHCS also has specific requirements for Family Housing under Transitional Rent. DHCS defines family broadly and does not restrict family status to spouses, minor children, or a traditional nuclear-family structure. Our six disabled adult household presents for housing together and must be considered together when determining the appropriate Transitional Rent setting.

DHCS requires that a member receiving Transitional Rent be housed in a setting appropriate to accommodate the member’s family and that the setting provide the smallest number of bedrooms necessary to house the family without overcrowding while meeting the family’s needs, including the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

DHCS specifically cites the HUD standard at 24 C.F.R. § 982.402(b) in connection with this requirement.

DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide, Volume 2:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/file/dhcs-community-supports-policy-guide-volume-2-pdf/

24 C.F.R. § 982.402:

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-24/subtitle-B/chapter-IX/part-982/subpart-I/section-982.402

For our six-person household, three double-queen rooms provide a straightforward two-person-per-room configuration. This is the minimum practical configuration for six adults and falls below the applicable Transitional Rent ceiling at both motels.

There is also the issue of the mandatory room deposits required every time we move:

Days Inn: $150 per room × 3 rooms = $450

Travelodge: $100 per room × 3 rooms = $300

These are not optional expenses. The motels require them in order for us to occupy the rooms. Because the Days Inn 21-day stay limit requires recurring moves, these deposits are a foreseeable and repeated cost of maintaining this interim housing placement.

There are also substantial transportation costs created by these required moves.

An XXL Lyft generally costs approximately $20 to $45 per vehicle, and our household requires 2 to 3 XXL vehicles each way.

That means transportation costs approximately:

2 vehicles × $20 = $40 minimum each way

3 vehicles × $45 = $135 maximum each way

A full rotation from Days Inn to Travelodge and then back to Days Inn can therefore create approximately $80 to $270 in transportation costs, in addition to the room charges and mandatory deposits.

We have already been paying these deposits and transportation costs ourselves in order to keep our family indoors while Transitional Rent remains unimplemented.

We should not have had to.

These are not discretionary expenses. They are direct and foreseeable costs of maintaining temporary motel refuge while we remain unsheltered. We have paid them because the alternative is six disabled adults having nowhere indoors to go, not because responsibility for financing these costs properly belongs to us.

DHCS has made clear that Transitional Rent is intended to operate together with Housing Deposits and other housing-related supports. Members determined eligible for Transitional Rent are automatically eligible for Housing Deposits.

DHCS Community Supports Volume 2 Webinar Presentation:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Community-Supports-Policy-Guide-Volume-2-Webinar-Presentation.pdf

DHCS has also issued specific guidance concerning expenses that arise while a member is receiving Transitional Rent. The BHSA Housing Interventions and Medi-Cal Community Supports FAQ states that BHSA-eligible Medi-Cal members receiving Transitional Rent may simultaneously receive BHSA Housing Interventions for expenses that are not covered by the member’s MCP. DHCS specifically identifies “other move-in or occupancy expenses not covered by Housing Deposits” as an allowable example.

DHCS BHSA Housing Interventions and MCP Community Supports FAQ:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/BHSA-Housing-Interventions-and-MCP-Community-Supports-FAQ.pdf

Accordingly, if Health Net determines that these mandatory motel room deposits are covered through Housing Deposits, they should be coordinated through that Community Support. If Health Net determines that motel deposits do not fall within Housing Deposits, DHCS expressly identifies BHSA Housing Interventions as a potential funding source for other move-in or occupancy expenses not covered by Housing Deposits.

The same coordination issue applies to the transportation necessary to carry out these recurring motel moves. The placement cannot function in practice if our household is expected to independently absorb hundreds of dollars in transportation expenses every time a stay limit forces another displacement.

Importantly, the DHCS FAQ does not assign responsibility for arranging this coordination to the member. For members receiving Transitional Rent in interim housing, DHCS places the coordination responsibility on the MCP and county behavioral health agency. The MCP is responsible for contacting county behavioral health regarding BHSA eligibility and available Housing Interventions. The FAQ does not require the member to independently enroll in BHSA Housing Interventions, secure funding, obtain county approval, or coordinate these agencies.

Likewise, DHCS states that the Transitional Rent Provider is responsible for identifying the appropriate setting, structuring the payment arrangement with the landlord or property owner, issuing timely payments, and coordinating with supportive-service providers.

This is also consistent with the State Hearing decision in my case, which found by a preponderance of the evidence that Health Net failed to make the required eligibility determination, failed to ensure that a Housing Support Plan was in place, and failed to refer me to a provider that provides Transitional Rent. The decision identified those as failures by the Plan. It did not assign those responsibilities to me.

On August 5, you wrote:

“Health Net has confirmed the Transitional Rent request was overturned and approved. However, they have advised that several required items must be completed before the benefit can be implemented and payments can be processed.”

You then identified a lease or rental agreement, confirmation of the applicable rental ceiling, Behavioral Health confirmation for an interim setting, a Housing Inspection Form, and an updated Housing Support Plan.

Those are not unresolved member eligibility requirements. They are implementation and provider-side requirements.

Your required provider paperwork should not be used as a barrier to my receiving a benefit that I am already entitled to under an active authorization and DHCS’s mandatory Transitional Rent requirements. The fact that Health Net and HCF still need to complete administrative or provider-side work does not justify withholding an already-approved benefit from me while that work remains unfinished.

This is especially important because DHCS expressly states that the policies governing Transitional Rent are driven by three key objectives:

1. Ensure a connection to long-term housing supports, such as rental subsidies, for Members receiving Transitional Rent to provide a pathway to housing stability and prevent a return to homelessness.

2. Use the temporary housing stability afforded by Transitional Rent as an opportunity to help Members connect to needed health care services.

3. “Minimize administrative barriers (without compromising program integrity), so that Members experiencing or at risk of homelessness can readily access Transitional Rent.”

DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide, Volume 2:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/file/dhcs-community-supports-policy-guide-volume-2-pdf/

What has happened to my family for the last 60 days is the inverse of all three objectives.

My family is already unsheltered and chronically homeless. Our homelessness has been continuous since July 22, 2025, and as of July 22, 2026, we have been homeless for more than one continuous year. We have been in unsheltered homelessness since January 2026.

The motel rooms do not change that status. They are contingent temporary refuge obtained through repeated short-term payments and emergency mutual aid. They do not provide us with a lease, security of tenure, stable housing, or any guarantee that we will have somewhere indoors to sleep after the current paid period expires.

Instead of providing the temporary housing stability Transitional Rent is designed to create, the failure to implement my approved benefit has forced me to fight every day to obtain the next night of temporary refuge for six disabled adults.

Instead of using that temporary stability as an opportunity to connect us to needed health care, enormous amounts of my time, energy, and extremely limited resources have been consumed trying to prevent my family from being physically exposed outside.

Instead of minimizing administrative barriers, HCF and Health Net’s unfinished paperwork, coordination, inspections, rate determinations, Housing Support Plan work, and Behavioral Health coordination have themselves become barriers between an unsheltered, chronically homeless disabled family and an already-authorized housing benefit.

For 60 days, instead of HCF paying the approved housing benefit, I have been forced to beg strangers for enough money to keep six disabled people indoors for another night.

I have had to repeatedly disclose our desperation, seek emergency mutual aid, and personally cover room costs, mandatory deposits, and transportation because the organizations responsible for administering my approved benefit have not done so.

That is not a harmless administrative delay.

It has transferred the financial, physical, and emotional consequences of provider nonperformance directly onto an unsheltered, chronically homeless disabled member and her disabled family.

Forcing an unsheltered, chronically homeless disabled person to continually beg strangers for enough money to obtain temporary refuge while an already-approved housing benefit remains unpaid is abusive. It is contrary to the purpose of Transitional Rent, contrary to DHCS’s express instruction to minimize administrative barriers, and contrary to any defensible standard of humane care.

HCF is not a person without resources being asked to front the cost of someone else’s benefit. It is a multimillion-dollar organization contracted to administer services for vulnerable Medi-Cal members. Yet for the last 60 days, the financial burden of keeping my family temporarily indoors has been transferred onto me and onto strangers who have donated through mutual aid instead of being borne by the organization authorized to pay my Transitional Rent benefit.

For that reason, I need HCF and Health Net to confirm how the required $450 Days Inn deposit, $300 Travelodge deposit, and transportation costs associated with the recurring motel rotation will be handled as part of implementing my approved Transitional Rent benefit.

We have already been forced to pay these costs ourselves. Going forward, HCF and Health Net need to identify and coordinate the appropriate funding mechanisms rather than continuing to require our household to finance the implementation of an approved Transitional Rent benefit out of pocket.

The nightly room costs themselves are already below the applicable DHCS reimbursement ceilings at both properties.

The appropriate family configuration has been identified.

The motel locations have been identified.

The rates have been identified.

The recurring deposits have been identified.

The transportation requirements have been identified.

What remains is for the entities responsible for administering Transitional Rent to complete their implementation responsibilities, coordinate the necessary supports, and issue payment.

Tomorrow morning, our room fees are due again.

My Transitional Rent authorization, OP519883905X, was issued June 20, 2026, authorizing payment by Healthy Community Forum for the Greater Sacramento Region through December 20, 2026.

Today is day 60 of that approved benefit period.

This is not an unresolved eligibility request.

The benefit was overturned and approved.

As you acknowledged on August 5, what remained were implementation items required before reimbursement of the payment could be processed. Those are functions assigned by DHCS and Health Net to the MCP and Transitional Rent provider. They are not responsibilities that can be shifted onto me, and their unfinished paperwork cannot lawfully or ethically become the barrier preventing an unsheltered, chronically homeless disabled family from receiving an already-approved benefit.

Sixty days of an approved six-month benefit have now passed without a single Transitional Rent payment being made toward our housing.

I need this benefit implemented now.

Tomorrow morning, if the rooms are not paid, six disabled adults who are already unsheltered and chronically homeless will lose even the temporary motel refuge we have been obtaining day by day through mutual aid.

Thank you,

Story