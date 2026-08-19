Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Harlow Lombard's avatar
Harlow Lombard
13h

I hate this for you and your family, friend. I hate it so much.

But I cannot wait until you actually receive the benefit you are entitled to, and don’t have to keep fighting this one particular battle, in addition to all the others. 🙏❤️

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liam's avatar
liam
10h

Nightmares are made of bureaucrats...

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