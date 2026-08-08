Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Story Ember leGaïe's avatar
Story Ember leGaïe
2d

FOUR THINGS | 11am | $124 LEFT

The front desk guy we like is working today.

He dropped the room deposits from $100 to $50 each. That is $100 off what we needed, because somebody with a little discretion used it in our favor instead of against us.

One deposit is paid.

What is left:

Room two, $74.

One more deposit, $50.

$124.

At 5am this was $333. It is now $124.

Nothing has come in for a while now. I know it is Saturday. I know people are tired. I am tired too.

But we are one hundred and twenty four dollars from having somewhere to be tonight.

$5 helps.

$10 helps.

$20 helps.

A share puts this in front of someone I cannot reach.

Six disabled people. Two cats. Everything we own.

C | storylegaie

V | subversiva

P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD

C | chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva

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