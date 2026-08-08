WE ARE SO CLOSE TO THE FINISH LINE.

Checkout is in one hour.

I need time.

That is what this ask is really buying us now.

Disability Rights California is reviewing my documents and expects to get back to me early this week.

I have learned that I may be able to seek a temporary restraining order against Health Net to force benefits to move while a writ of mandamus is filed and heard.

I have two more appeals open.

I am trying every door I can find.

And in the middle of all of this, I finally got the blood work done that starts my own journey with this rare blood cancer. Next comes a bone marrow biopsy.

I am doing the legal work. I am filing the appeals. I am gathering the records. I am making the calls. I am trying to get medical care. I am trying to keep my family sheltered through all of it.

I am only one person.

I am also the caretaker holding together a family of six.

We are not asking for forever.

We are asking for enough time for the things already in motion to have a chance to reach us.

Right now, that means $323.

$49 for two Lyfts.

$74 for one room.

$100 first deposit.

$100 second deposit.

That is all that stands between us and getting through this next stretch.

You do not need to rescue us. Just carry one small piece.

$5 gives us time. $10 gives us time. $20 gives us time. A share puts us in front of someone I cannot reach myself.

I am trying everything I can think of.

I just need enough people to help us hold on while I do it.

Please help me buy my family a little more time.

C | storylegaie

V | subversiva

P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD

C | http://chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva