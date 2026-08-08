FOUR THINGS | 10:11am PST | BUYING TIME
Just a piece.
WE ARE SO CLOSE TO THE FINISH LINE.
Checkout is in one hour.
I need time.
That is what this ask is really buying us now.
Disability Rights California is reviewing my documents and expects to get back to me early this week.
I have learned that I may be able to seek a temporary restraining order against Health Net to force benefits to move while a writ of mandamus is filed and heard.
I have two more appeals open.
I am trying every door I can find.
And in the middle of all of this, I finally got the blood work done that starts my own journey with this rare blood cancer. Next comes a bone marrow biopsy.
I am doing the legal work. I am filing the appeals. I am gathering the records. I am making the calls. I am trying to get medical care. I am trying to keep my family sheltered through all of it.
I am only one person.
I am also the caretaker holding together a family of six.
We are not asking for forever.
We are asking for enough time for the things already in motion to have a chance to reach us.
Right now, that means $323.
$49 for two Lyfts.
$74 for one room.
$100 first deposit.
$100 second deposit.
That is all that stands between us and getting through this next stretch.
You do not need to rescue us. Just carry one small piece.
$5 gives us time. $10 gives us time. $20 gives us time. A share puts us in front of someone I cannot reach myself.
I am trying everything I can think of.
I just need enough people to help us hold on while I do it.
Please help me buy my family a little more time.
C | storylegaie
V | subversiva
P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q
S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD
FOUR THINGS | 11am | $124 LEFT
The front desk guy we like is working today.
He dropped the room deposits from $100 to $50 each. That is $100 off what we needed, because somebody with a little discretion used it in our favor instead of against us.
One deposit is paid.
What is left:
Room two, $74.
One more deposit, $50.
$124.
At 5am this was $333. It is now $124.
Nothing has come in for a while now. I know it is Saturday. I know people are tired. I am tired too.
But we are one hundred and twenty four dollars from having somewhere to be tonight.
$5 helps.
$10 helps.
$20 helps.
A share puts this in front of someone I cannot reach.
Six disabled people. Two cats. Everything we own.
C | storylegaie
V | subversiva
P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q
S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD
C | chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva