The Israeli media’s overreaction to the upcoming UN resolution is emblematic of a larger, deeply entrenched tactic used by state actors engaged in colonial and genocidal practices: the re-centering of the oppressor as the victim. This particular resolution, which calls for Israel to withdraw from the territories it has illegally occupied since 1967 and places restrictions on arms sales that could be used in these occupied areas, has drawn fierce opposition from Israeli officials and the media. Their central claim is that the resolution ignores Israel’s security concerns, most notably the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and frames the resolution as an effort to strip Israel of its right to defend itself.

However, this line of reasoning deliberately misrepresents the situation, deflecting attention from the core issue: Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system, which has been condemned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and numerous human rights organizations. The notion of “self-defense” invoked by Israeli officials and media is a false equivalency, conflating Israel’s aggressive military occupation with defensive measures typically associated with protecting a sovereign state from external threats. Occupation, by definition, is an act of aggression, and what the Israeli media seeks to justify under the guise of self-defense is the ongoing dispossession and systemic violence against the Palestinian people.

The upcoming UN resolution is an attempt to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law, specifically the illegal annexation and colonization of Palestinian territories. The Israeli response, however, mirrors a broader pattern seen in colonial regimes throughout history: the colonizer positioning itself as the aggrieved party whenever the legitimacy of its control is challenged. In this case, Israeli officials and media claim that the resolution “ignores” their security needs, while completely disregarding the decades-long, brutal occupation that Palestinians have been subjected to.

The ICJ’s July 2024 ruling is a historic and crucial document in this context, as it explicitly states that Israel’s occupation is illegal and constitutes apartheid. The court detailed how Israel’s policies systematically segregate and discriminate against Palestinians, particularly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, creating a regime of physical and juridical separation that fits the legal definition of apartheid. The ruling also reaffirmed that the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) is a single, indivisible territorial unit, and that Israel, as the occupying power, has an obligation to respect the territorial integrity of the OPT and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Despite these clear legal findings, Israeli officials and media continue to argue that any challenge to their occupation is an existential threat. This narrative is not new. Historically, regimes engaged in colonialism and genocide have used the rhetoric of self-defense to justify their actions. The idea is that by labeling resistance movements as terrorists and characterizing international resolutions as biased or unfair, these regimes can shift the conversation away from their own crimes and onto the supposed dangers posed by those they oppress.

This tactic can be seen throughout history. In Nazi-occupied Poland, for instance, the Nazis justified their brutal suppression of resistance movements by claiming that such actions were necessary for their own security and the stability of the region. Similarly, in apartheid South Africa, the regime labeled the African National Congress (ANC) and other resistance groups as terrorists, using this narrative to justify its violent repression of Black South Africans fighting for liberation. The same logic applies here, as Israel seeks to delegitimize Palestinian resistance to its occupation by labeling it as terrorism while simultaneously portraying its military aggression as self-defense.

What the Israeli media’s response to the UN resolution truly reveals is an unwillingness to confront the reality of Israel’s apartheid and colonial policies. Rather than engaging with the ICJ’s findings or the international legal framework that condemns its actions, the Israeli state and its media apparatus prefer to obfuscate, presenting any attempt at accountability as an existential threat to the state’s survival. This is a deliberate strategy to maintain the status quo of occupation, settlement expansion, and systemic violence against Palestinians.

The resolution itself is significant not only because it seeks to hold Israel accountable but because it represents a growing international consensus that Israel’s occupation is not sustainable and that it violates the most fundamental principles of human rights and international law. By calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the OPT, including East Jerusalem, and restricting arms sales that could be used to further the occupation, the UN is taking an important step toward addressing the root cause of the conflict: Israel’s refusal to end its illegal occupation and its continued expansion of settlements.

The Israeli media’s outrage at not being “centered” in this resolution underscores their discomfort with losing control of the narrative. For decades, Israel has been able to frame itself as the perpetual victim, with the full backing of its allies, particularly the United States. This victimhood narrative has allowed Israel to deflect attention from its own crimes, including the displacement of millions of Palestinians, the ongoing siege of Gaza, and the brutal military occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. But as international awareness of the reality of the occupation grows, Israel’s ability to control the narrative is diminishing.

The world is no longer buying into the false equivalence between Israel’s military occupation and Palestinian resistance. The UN resolution reflects a growing recognition that the only path to peace is through justice for the Palestinian people and the end of the occupation. As long as Israel continues to frame its illegal occupation as self-defense and Palestinian resistance as terrorism, there will be no resolution to this conflict. The international community must stand firm in demanding accountability for Israel’s violations of international law, and the media must be called out for its role in perpetuating the lies that sustain the occupation.

In the end, the Israeli media’s overreaction is not just about this one resolution. It is about a broader fear that the world is finally waking up to the reality of Israel’s apartheid and colonial policies. The more the truth comes to light, the harder it will be for Israel to maintain its narrative of victimhood, and the closer we will come to a future of justice and liberation for Palestine.