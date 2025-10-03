They call it “Freaky Friday.”

A government agency, armed with guns, cages, and limitless budgets, gives a cutesy code name to its newest campaign: a nationwide sweep targeting children. Not metaphors. Not abstractions. Children (ten years old, fourteen years old) unaccompanied, vulnerable, already stripped of homes, lands, families, and told that survival itself is a crime.

The U.S. government has turned child-hunting into a bureaucratic spectacle.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), ICE is preparing to round up unaccompanied minors, some as young as ten, and hand them “threat letters.” These letters dangle impossible ultimatums:

Accept indefinite detention, or sign away legal protections under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA).

Take $2,500 and disappear back to the country you fled.

Refuse, and watch your parents or relatives in the U.S. be arrested.

This isn’t immigration law. This is state-sanctioned extortion.

Paisicide in Practice

What do we call a government that systematically targets children? Paisicide: the deliberate destruction of children and the structures that safeguard them—a modality of genocide.

ICE does not just arrest children. It dismantles their futures. It weaponizes trauma as leverage, family as blackmail, and childhood itself as a bargaining chip. This is not border enforcement; it is state-sponsored child terrorism.

The U.S. denounces child trafficking abroad while operating its own trafficking pipeline at home: seizing migrant children, detaining them in cages, coercing them into “voluntary” deportation. Protection becomes predation.

The Language of Threat

“Threat letters.” That’s the official language. Not even an attempt to mask cruelty.

Children will be told that if they fight for asylum, they risk indefinite detention. That if they resist deportation, their families may be arrested. And then, insult atop injury: a $2,500 “offer” to disappear.

What ten-year-old can grasp the stakes of such choices? What child can negotiate with empire? This is not consent—it is coercion scripted in legalese.

A letter becomes the new whip.

Abolitionist Clarity

ICE cannot be reformed. Its very architecture is built on caging, expulsion, and family destruction. To reform ICE is to preserve it.

Abolition is not a dream—it is survival. Just as slavery could not be made “kinder,” ICE cannot be made humane. The agency exists to police human movement, to criminalize presence, to punish survival. Its eradication is the only path that does not replicate harm.

Fascism’s Familiar Face

This is fascism, plain and unvarnished. A state that weaponizes children as leverage, that codifies terrorism into “operations,” that criminalizes existence—it is not democratic. It is authoritarian violence draped in patriotic rhetoric.

“Freaky Friday” is not an anomaly. It is an extension of America’s long history:

Indigenous children stolen to boarding schools.

Black children funneled through foster care and prison pipelines.

Migrant children caged at borders.

Palestinian children demonized and dehumanized in political speeches.

This is the empire’s signature move: destroy the child, destroy the future.

The Work of Resistance

The practice alerts tell us the legal steps: advise children of their rights, prepare declarations, sign the forms that keep the door to justice cracked open. But abolition demands more than paperwork.

We must say clearly:

Children are not bargaining chips.

Deportation is state violence.

Detention is abuse.

Threat letters are terrorism.

And we must act as though these truths outweigh bipartisan talking points and “immigration reform” photo ops.

Neutrality is complicity. Complicity is paisicide.

Solidarity Beyond Borders

The war on children does not stop at the U.S. border. The same state that funds occupations abroad perfects its machinery of violence on migrant children here. Surveillance tech tested in Gaza appears in ICE detention centers. The family separation model echoes colonial strategies across centuries.

To resist paisicide here is to resist it everywhere. To fight ICE is to fight global structures that treat children as expendable. Abolitionist solidarity must cross every border, because the machinery of empire already does.

“Freaky Friday” is not a comedy. It is the state’s true face revealed. Every cage, every coerced signature, every “threat letter” is proof of a war against children waged in our names.

We must refuse complicity.

We must fight with clarity.

We must remember:

The only response is abolition.

The only answer is solidarity.

The only future worth fighting for is one where no child ever receives a “threat letter” from the state that stole their childhood.

Update: Erased in Real Time

As of October 3, 2025, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) “Freaky Friday” practice alert has been scrubbed from public access. The link that once held evidence of a nationwide ICE operation against children now returns only one word: Forbidden.

This erasure is not incidental. A vanishing document is itself a form of testimony—proof of how swiftly cruelty is buried once the public begins to look.

But erasure is not exoneration. The fact that the alert was published, circulated, and then sealed off only confirms what abolitionists and activists already know: when the government wages war on children, it does so behind locked portals, hidden archives, and restricted access. The violence does not vanish just because the evidence is fenced off.

Our task is to drag these truths into the open before they are buried in silence.

Forbidden pages cannot bury the truth.

American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) “Freaky Friday” practice alert

References