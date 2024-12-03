History Lesson: Leila Khaled and the Assertion of Palestinian Existence

In 1969, Golda Meir infamously declared, “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people.” This blatant denial of an entire nation’s existence exemplified the dehumanization and erasure underpinning Israel’s colonial project. But this narrative was shattered on August 29, 1969, when Leila Khaled and Salim Issaoui took over TWA Flight 840 from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv.

This wasn’t an act of terrorism—it was a revolutionary assertion of identity in the face of erasure. The hijacking, meticulously planned and executed, brought the Palestinian struggle to global attention. Leila Khaled’s image, with her keffiyeh and rifle, became iconic—a direct refutation of Meir’s denial. The message was clear: the Palestinian people exist, and they will not be silenced.

By the next day, the image of Leila Khaled circulated worldwide, forcing governments and media alike to acknowledge the Palestinian cause. In an era where Palestinians were painted as invisible or irrelevant, her defiant stance broke through the propaganda, ensuring that the world knew of their struggle for liberation.

This moment in history remains significant not because of the act itself, but because of what it represented: the reclamation of existence and agency by a people systematically oppressed and denied their humanity. The fight against erasure, like Khaled’s defiance, continues today as Palestinians resist an ongoing genocide, demanding justice, dignity, and the right to exist.

“We shall recover Palestine and make it a paradise for Arabs and Jews and lovers of freedom” -Leila Khaled

A beautiful promise and vision of a better future.

History Repeats: The Fight Against Erasure

Leila Khaled’s iconic defiance in 1969 forced the world to confront the reality of Palestinian existence, breaking through decades of propaganda and erasure. Her message reverberated across the globe: Palestinians exist, resist, and demand justice. The same narrative unfolded on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian resistance reignited global focus on their struggle against occupation and genocide.

For decades, Western governments and media have worked to frame Palestinians solely as victims or aggressors, erasing their identity as a steadfast and resisting people. On October 7, Palestinians shattered that framing, reclaiming the global stage not as passive recipients of sympathy but as active participants in their fight for liberation. In the face of genocide, their resistance reminded the world of their unwavering refusal to be erased.

This moment, like Khaled’s act of defiance, challenges the colonial narrative. It demands recognition of the Palestinian struggle as one rooted in resistance to oppression and genocide—not as a conflict, but as a fight for survival. In a world quick to sanitize and suppress the voices of the oppressed, October 7 stands as a testament to Palestinian resilience, defying those who seek to erase their existence, culture, and rights.

The struggle continues, and so does the steadfastness of the Palestinian people. They refuse to be erased, just as they did in 1969, and the world can no longer look away.

The message remains clear:

Palestinians exist.

They resist.

And they demand justice.

“You can kill a man, but you can’t kill an idea.”