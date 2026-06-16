our need was met.

and beyond.

tomorrow night is covered as well.

you all truly held us safe today.

thank you. and i mean that in a way that the word almost cannot carry. because what happened today was not just a donation. it was people choosing, again, to show up for a family that a system decided was not worth showing up for.

for nearly a year, community has done what institutions, agencies, contractors, and managed care plans have repeatedly failed to do.

community kept us housed.

community kept us fed.

community kept us alive.

not Medi-Cal. not Health Net. not Serene Health. not EA Family Services. not Healthy Community Forum. not the county. not the system that exists, on paper, to do exactly this.

you.

we are still raising funds for the room deposits and transportation needed for our eleventh forced displacement on thursday. we have points covering the first night at the next motel. after that, we need to cover friday, saturday, and sunday until our direct deposit arrives on the 22nd.

i know some people see homelessness and assume the problem is a lack of income.

it isn’t.

we have income.

what we do not have is housing.

and homelessness is incredibly expensive.

we don’t have a kitchen.

we don’t have a microwave.

eating means prepared foods, which cost significantly more than cooking at home. every meal is a budget decision made under conditions that make every option more expensive than it should be. and for our household, this is not just a financial problem.

it is a medical one.

my sister has diabetes.

my mom has heart failure.

i have a malabsorption disorder, which means my body does not absorb nutrients the way it should. what i eat is not just food. it is a medical calculation. the wrong food does not just make me feel bad. it causes real, compounding harm. on top of that, my food allergies are severe, documented, and anaphylaxis-risk. i carry an EpiPen. there are foods that could kill me, especially now that i know i have systemic mastocytosis.

being without a kitchen, without a microwave, dependent on whatever prepared food is accessible and within budget, in a motel room, while homeless, while managing malabsorption disorder and life-threatening food allergies at the same time, that is a medical crisis.

it has been ongoing for nearly a year.

it does not get treated as one.

food allergies are almost universally treated as preferences.

as pickiness.

as something a person could work around if they just tried harder or complained less.

they are not. they are a physiological reality with potentially fatal consequences. that dismissal, the instinct to minimize what someone’s body actually requires, is its own kind of harm.

i have lived it from providers, from systems, from institutions.

transportation costs more when you don’t have a car. every appointment, every errand, every attempt to move through the world adds up in ways that housed people do not have to calculate.

i was approved for CalVCB because of the horrific domestic violence i survived at the hands of my ex-husband, which covers the modification of a vehicle for my disabilities. my license is expired, easily remedied by a written test. supporting that process was another listed obligation of my HTNS providers. they did not do it.

which means the transportation costs our household has absorbed for nearly a year were preventable. that door was open. they just never walked through it with us.

laundry is incredibly expensive when you don’t have a washer and dryer. for a household of our size and disabilities, it is a recurring cost that doesn’t go away and doesn’t get cheaper.

and moving.

moving when you are forced to do it again and again and again.

moving costs money every single time.

deposits, transportation, the physical labor of carrying everything you own from one temporary room to another.

we have done this eleven times.

it becomes a circular system of deprivation where the condition itself consumes the resources that could otherwise help you escape it. you cannot save for a deposit when every dollar is going toward survival. you cannot plan when you do not know where you will be sleeping in four days.

meanwhile, my doctor sent a letter to the State Hearing. i want you to read it, because i want you to understand what is being said by a physician about what is being done to us:

“the patient was determined to be eligible for Transitional Rent, which stipulated a housing support plan by 6/4/2026. this plan has not been implemented. i am emphasizing the urgency of this issue due to the patient’s significant health problems: mast cell disease, diagnosed 5/22/2026. PTSD, actively treated through monthly psychiatric care. CKD Stage 2. severe environmental and medication allergies requiring EpiPen. this patient’s diagnosis of PTSD makes them eligible for Transitional Rent. they submitted a self-referral on december 1, 2025. the patient continues to experience homelessness and housing instability. they remain unhoused despite the court order rendered above and despite exhaustive self-advocacy. the patient’s triggers for mast cell disease include heat exposure, environmental exposures, and stress. their current situation worsens these symptoms, and their symptoms will continue to worsen until their housing situation is addressed. medical workup and treatment requires continuity of care that is unrealistic while they remain unhoused. it is my medical opinion that stable housing through Transitional Rent is medically necessary for this patient.”

i won a State Hearing. by myself, homeless.

a judge ordered Health Net to act. they are now noncompliant, day 12.

i have been authorized for three separate HTNS providers. HTNS, housing navigation and tenancy support, is a Medi-Cal community support. it is not a suggestion. it is an authorized, mandatory service for those who are determined to be eligible and medically necessary, with specific, defined responsibilities.

those providers were supposed to develop a Housing Support Plan.

identify my disability accommodations.

conduct landlord outreach.

submit housing applications on my behalf.

facilitate placement.

submit the Transitional Rent referral that would actually get us into housing.

they were also supposed to be negotiating directly with our temporary housing. when we moved from the first motel to the second to the third to the fourth, and again, an HTNS provider was supposed to be coordinating that. helping facilitate the logistics of each move. working with the motel to ensure rooms met habitability and accessibility standards for a household of our size and medical complexity.

they were supposed to be at the table, not watching from the sidelines while we figured it out alone, move after move after move, eleven times.

they were supposed to pursue authorization for medically necessary meals for our household.

i have a malabsorption disorder.

i have life-threatening food allergies.

i am without a kitchen.

that combination is not a lifestyle inconvenience. it is a clinical emergency that required documented intervention and authorization.

it was their job. they did not do it.

they were supposed to be doing medication coordination. making sure that displacement was not interrupting access to the prescriptions keeping people in this household stable. that did not happen either.

not one of the three providers delivered any of it.

no housing support plan.

no applications.

no landlord outreach.

no disability assessment.

no Transitional Rent referral.

no motel coordination.

no meal authorization.

no medication coordination.

one provider fabricated a lease requirement that does not exist in policy. one locked me out of my own housing portal accounts by registering everything under his email address. one told me they did not have the system set up yet to provide the benefit at all. the third said the same thing.

Health Net assigned me to three consecutive providers who could not and did not provide the service i was authorized to receive.

and kept calling that a referral.

i have four additional appeals pending and another ready to file. i am doing everything i can.

what makes this so difficult to explain is that we are not homeless because we have done nothing. we are homeless while actively navigating a system that has repeatedly failed to provide services it determined we were eligible to receive, and assured us they were working on.

there is a difference.

a very important difference.

a very expensive difference.

this is also not a situation where we can simply accept any available unit. our family size and types of disabilities need bigger homes. my mom is wheelchair dependent. my sister needs supportive handrails since her brain stem stroke last may. my cPTSD, systemic mastocytosis, and severe environmental, food, and medication allergies create a real and documented risk of anaphylaxis. we cannot move into a home with mold, chemical cleaners, carpets, or any number of environmental triggers that a person without my diagnosis would never have to think about.

housing for us has to actually be safe. that is not a preference. that is a medical reality. the same medical reality that has been dismissed, minimized, and treated as an obstacle rather than a fact, at every stage of this process.

people often ask why i keep fighting.

because the alternative is accepting that this is normal.

it isn’t.

and because every day, community reminds me that survival should not depend on whether someone is willing to look away.

we keep us safe.

if you are able to contribute toward thursday and the days that follow:

CashApp | $StoryleGaie

Venmo | Subversiva

PayPal | https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

Square | https://square.link/u/35h59ZAD