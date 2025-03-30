Dr. Feroze Sidhwa did not use euphemisms.

He did not talk around it.

He stood inside the bombed-out ruins of Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex and said the truth plainly:

“The Israelis are deliberately destroying the health-care system with the backing of the United States and Europe… anybody with half a brain can figure it out but you are not allowed to say it.”​

But it must be said.

Because what is happening in Gaza is not a breakdown of war conduct. It is not a tragedy of mistaken coordinates or overwhelmed logistics. It is a strategy—one that targets the very conditions of survival, the very infrastructures of care, and the very hope of continuity amid unspeakable violence.

It is genocide by design.

And medicine has become one of its primary casualties.

The Collapse Is Not Accidental

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma and critical care surgeon from California, has returned to Gaza multiple times throughout this genocide. His words are not rhetorical—they carry the weight of blood-soaked operating tables, the silence of bombed maternity wards, the cries of patients denied anesthesia and the dignity of care.

During his time at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Dr. Sidhwa did not just witness the physical destruction of hospitals. He documented something even more haunting: the intentional prevention of healing.

“They never allowed in the tents they were supposed to allow.

They never allowed the mobile homes.

They never allowed the proper number of aid trucks.

They never allowed for the evacuation of wounded people.

And they restricted the entry of foreign medical personnel.”​

What kind of war targets the wounded?

What kind of power fears doctors?

The answer is this: a power that sees Palestinian life itself as a threat—not just in its resistance, but in its capacity to recover, to care, to live.

Iatrocide: The Weaponization of Medicine

This is not chaos. It is not humanitarian breakdown.

It is iatrocide—the deliberate targeting of healthcare systems as a weapon of genocidal erasure​.

Hospitals are not accidentally struck. They are targeted mid-surgery.

Ambulances are not misidentified. They are shelled in sequence.

Doctors are not collateral. They are executed, exiled, or disappeared.

Dialysis patients are not forgotten. They are left to die, slowly, painfully, because insulin was blocked at a border crossing or an oxygen tank never made it through “security review.”

What Dr. Sidhwa describes—hospitals turned into graveyards, children bleeding out on tile floors, patients denied antibiotics because aid trucks were stopped at Rafah—is not tragedy.

It is doctrine. It is structural erasure. It is genocide executed through the annihilation of care.

When you eliminate medicine, you eliminate the possibility of recovery.

When you eliminate doctors, you eliminate the capacity to mourn.

When you eliminate universities and data systems, you eliminate memory.

This is not just genocide through death. It is genocide through the extermination of healing itself.

From Eyewitness to Indictment

Dr. Sidhwa’s voice breaks a wall of silence that many dare not touch.

“We are not complicit.

The U.S. and Israel are committing crimes in Gaza together.”​

This distinction matters. Complicity implies distance.

What we are witnessing is co-perpetration.

The planes are American.

The bombs are American.

The Merkava tanks are built in the U.S.

The vetoes at the U.N. are cast by the U.S.

The diplomatic protection, the media cover, the military intelligence—all American.

The genocide of Gaza’s healthcare system is not simply an Israeli policy. It is a transatlantic operation. Co-authored, co-financed, co-defended.

And it continues not because the evidence is lacking—but because the truth is inconvenient to empire.

Testimony as Sacred Refusal

There is something sacred in what Dr. Sidhwa offers.

To return, again and again, to a place so thoroughly assaulted—to cut through crushed limbs and soot-choked lungs, to speak without fear—is a form of defiance that cannot be quantified.

His testimony joins the chorus of Palestinian doctors, nurses, medics, and grieving families who have cried out for months: look at us. Listen. Witness what has been done in your name.

Some truths do not require peer-reviewed footnotes.

Some atrocities do not need "both sides."

You do not need a tribunal to know that bombing every hospital in northern Gaza is not a mistake.

You do not need satellite data to confirm that children dying from infected wounds in tent camps is not a logistical oversight.

You do not need a judge to say: this is genocide.

Survivability as Resistance

Hospitals are more than buildings. They are declarations of hope.

They say: we will tend to each other even in annihilation.

They say: we will not disappear quietly.

To destroy a hospital is to say that no one deserves to heal.

To bomb a clinic is to say that a child’s fever is a threat.

To starve a cancer patient is to say that a future is intolerable.

This is the genocide Israel is waging.

This is the genocide the United States is sponsoring.

And this is the genocide Dr. Sidhwa, with steady hands and uncompromising clarity, has exposed.

Let Us Be Clear

The destruction of Gaza’s medical system is not accidental. It is intentional.

The denial of medicine is not bureaucratic. It is strategic.

The extermination of care is not incidental. It is doctrinal.

The United States is not an observer. It is an executor.

This is iatrocide.

This is genocide by design.

Final Words

We write not to elevate a report or theory—but to amplify a voice speaking from within the wreckage. A voice that has refused to sanitize. Refused to forget. Refused to lie.

Gaza’s healthcare system is not broken.

It was broken apart.

With intent.

With precision.

With international impunity.

The question is no longer whether the world knows.

The question is: will it act?

Let Gaza heal.

Let Gaza breathe.

Let Gaza live.

Not someday. Now.

