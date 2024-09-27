Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Irfan A Khan
Jan 15

I can not agree with you on this. This particular framing is irresponsible and dangerous. I have seen pro-palestinian advocates say the same kind of stuff about norman Finkelstein and illan Pepe. At this rate, almost every prominent personality that advocates for Palestine will be demonized soon.

Norman advocates for Palestine because he wants to sell his books, mehdi does it to monetize zeteo, Francesca albanese does it to stay employed as a high-ranking UN official, Gideon levy does it to sell haaretz subscription, Angela Jolie does it to sell her movies, George Galloway does it to further his political career, arundhati Roy does it to sell books, etc. are the things that I hear very often. It focuses on their supposed ill motivations instead of what they are doing and what they have sacrificed.

Here we have a choice to be not cynical. Victims of oppression have trust issues. I have been called 'fake ass sympathiser' by some of the communities simply because my actions didn't meet their expectations. They expect me to say and do certain things in certain ways. That didn't change my stance on the issues that I care about. I understand where they are coming from.

It's ok if they do not meet your expectations. We should appreciate everyone who does whatever they can in their own capacity. Let's not fuel the flame of this kind of tropes. It's not good for the Palestinians. It's not good for humanity.

* I have known Gideon levy to be a Zionist shill for a long time. I do not know when he switched sides, but now he seems like a voice of reason. Maybe he has a soul after all. I have learned about many former Zionists who are not protesting in the streets. I know of many Jews who no longer support Israel and wants freedom for Palestinians. People can change, they do change. We should appreciate this transformation. That's how we make the future better.

Story Ember leGaïe
Jan 29

He monetized genocide normalization.

Anything you say to defend this is absolutely a reflection of what you are willing to accept.

If you think his right to a “career” is more important than not normalizing genocide and giving a platform to genocide rhetoric, that is a moral failing of yours.

