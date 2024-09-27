Debating genocide isn’t just unethical; it’s dangerous. When we frame it as a “debate,” we imply legitimacy to both sides, as though the systematic erasure of an entire people can be justified. This is not a political disagreement—this is about the survival of an oppressed people facing annihilation. Genocide is not theoretical or abstract—it’s real, ongoing violence.

Neutrality in genocide is complicity. Engaging in debates that question whether Palestinians have the right to exist turns their extermination into an intellectual exercise. This is not just dangerous but morally indefensible. Silence, or even worse, “both-sides” rhetoric, enables the violence against them. When genocide is normalized, the violence continues with public indifference.

Genocide is carried out not just through physical violence, but through language. When Palestinian suffering is turned into a spectacle for debate, it dehumanizes them, reducing their lived trauma into something abstract. Such discussions make genocide acceptable to the public, making it easier for perpetrators to continue their violence with less accountability.

The Palestinian people don’t need discussions about their right to exist—they need global solidarity. When media platforms host discussions that turn their lives into a “debate,” it enables the oppressor’s narrative, making the destruction of an entire people something to be entertained by or dissected as if it were academic theory. We must stand against this.

Refaat Al-Areer, a Palestinian professor killed by an Israeli airstrike, once said: “Mehdi Hasan justifies for clout and cash the extermination of Palestinians.” These words reflect the pain caused when Palestinians see their genocide turned into a paid discussion. When platforms monetize suffering, they betray the very people whose voices need to be heard the most.

Monetizing genocide discussions is exploitation. When Palestinians are dying under siege, and people profit off debates that question their right to exist, this is not journalism or intellectual rigor—it’s selling out human lives. Every ticket sold or view gained on these platforms trivializes the genocide that’s unfolding in real-time, turning trauma into a spectacle.

Genocidal rhetoric is often dressed up in intellectual discussions that mask its true nature. When figures like Eylon Levy are given platforms to justify violence against Palestinians, it’s not an attempt to “expose” his views, but rather a dangerous legitimization of genocide. There’s no “debate” to be had when people are being systematically erased.

Refaat Al-Areer’s haunting question, “What should we do? Drown? Commit mass suicide?” reflects the despair of Palestinians trapped in a system intent on destroying them. Refaat was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 2023. Turning his people’s suffering into a debate not only dishonors his memory but trivializes the genocide that took his life and continues to take others.

When platforms frame discussions about Palestinian survival as debates, they erase the violence that’s happening in real-time. Turning mass violence into “debate content” creates a culture of intellectual detachment from human suffering. This detachment allows the normalization of genocide, as if it’s just another political issue up for discussion rather than a crime.

Profiting off genocide is an example of how media can exploit the suffering of marginalized groups. Genocide should not be a monetized topic. When discussions of whether Palestinians have a right to exist become profitable events, the moral line is crossed. Those who turn this atrocity into entertainment are complicit in the erasure of an entire people.

Dr. Refaat Al-Areer founded We Are Not Numbers to amplify Palestinian voices, reclaiming their narratives from those who sought to erase them. By hosting paid debates questioning their existence, media figures betray the very people like Refaat, who fought to make their voices heard. They turn Palestinian stories into profitable commodities rather than platforms for justice.

Genocide incitement is a crime under international law. The 1948 Genocide Convention criminalizes not only acts of genocide but also the incitement to commit such acts. By providing platforms to figures who incite violence against Palestinians, media outlets are complicit in spreading genocidal narratives. This complicity allows perpetrators to commit their atrocities with impunity.

There’s no neutral stance on genocide. Being “neutral” in the face of mass violence is to take the side of the oppressor. When genocidal rhetoric is given space in “debates,” it is normalized and justified. This is how perpetrators of genocide win—not by active support, but through the complicity of silence and the trivialization of their crimes as subjects of discussion.

Turning genocide into an intellectual debate creates distance between the audience and the people suffering. It transforms the real violence on the ground into something abstract, something to be dissected in classrooms or forums. But genocide is not a topic for debate—it’s the systematic destruction of a people, and by debating it, we cheapen the value of their lives.

Genocide doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It begins with language—rhetoric that dehumanizes, delegitimizes, and finally justifies the erasure of a people. When we entertain discussions that question Palestinian existence, we are participating in this rhetorical erasure. This is how violence is normalized and how genocide continues unchecked.

Before bombs are dropped, and before homes are demolished, genocide begins with words. The systematic dehumanization of Palestinians has been a tool to justify their erasure. By framing their genocide as a “debate,” we are participating in the first step of that erasure—making their lives, their right to exist, a question rather than a fact.

Every time the narrative shifts to frame Palestinian resistance as “terrorism,” or their right to exist as “debatable,” it strengthens the genocidal rhetoric of their oppressors. When media platforms choose to entertain these discussions, they are complicit in creating a world where Palestinian lives are seen as expendable, rather than as sacred as any other.

Disguising genocide as a topic for debate enables perpetrators to continue their violence with impunity. When discussions about Palestinian survival are reduced to “intellectual exercises,” it sends the message that their erasure is not only acceptable but something that can be justified through dialogue. This is how genocide is normalized in the global conscience.

Refaat Al-Areer’s words are a chilling reminder of the stakes: “Mehdi Hasan justifies for clout and cash the extermination of Palestinians.” This critique is not just about one person, but a warning about how easy it is to profit off the suffering of marginalized people. Profiting off Palestinian genocide is not only immoral—it’s complicit in their destruction.

This isn’t about debate—it’s about profiting off the genocide of Palestinians, turning their pain into content. @mehdirhasan, by giving a platform to those who advocate for their erasure, you’re aiding in their extermination. This is complicity, not journalism. You’re profiting off their deaths for “clout and cash”.

In the words of Refaat Al-Areer, “Fuck you.”

“Every Palestinian life lost is blood on your hands.”