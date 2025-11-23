This article may be reproduced, translated, and shared freely without attribution.

For more than two years, Palestinian children have lived inside an unending night. They’ve watched their families killed, their homes crushed, their hospitals bombed, their schools erased. They’re surviving an unending violent genocide campaign by the illegitimate Israeli regime with active participation by many western nations. They’re enduring what I name as paisicide, the deliberate killing of childhood, and iatrocide, the destruction of medical lifelines that should have protected them.

Every institution that claims to defend children has abandoned them. The UN turned away. WHO turned away. UNRWA was strangled. International law is a stage play. Medicine has been targeted until even the idea of care is rubble. The world has suddenly gone blind, mute, and deaf.

Yet one tool requires none of them. It’s free. It asks for no clinic, no therapist, no paperwork, no permission. And research shows it can interrupt the formation of intrusive traumatic memories.

That tool is Tetris.

The Science: How Tetris Interrupts Trauma Memory Formation

Trauma flashbacks are not narrative. They’re sensory. Visuospatial. Fragments of sight, sound, shock. When violence hits, the brain has a roughly six-hour window where it decides how deeply that experience will be carved into memory.

Tetris is also visuospatial. It pulls the same mental circuitry. Rotating shapes. Aligning them. Racing time.

Because the brain has limited visuospatial bandwidth, both trauma and Tetris compete for the same internal workspace. When you fill that workspace with the game, you leave less room for traumatic images to embed themselves as involuntary flashbacks.

You still remember what happened. But the intrusive sensory repetition is weaker.

Holmes et al. (2009) put it bluntly: “visuospatial cognitive tasks selectively compete for resources required to generate mental images.” This is not vibes or a modern take on an old wives tale; it’s neuroscience.

The Evidence

Motor Vehicle Accidents (2017)

In emergency departments, trauma survivors played Tetris within six hours of their accidents. After briefly recalling what happened, they played for about twenty minutes. Those who did had significantly fewer involuntary intrusive memories over the following week.[]

Healthcare Workers With PTSD (2024)

Healthcare workers already experiencing PTSD symptoms went from an average of fifteen intrusive memories a week down to one after a single guided session. One session. Twenty minutes. Benefits lasted six months.[]

Combat Veterans (2020)

Veterans who played Tetris during treatment showed increased hippocampal volume and more durable symptom reduction than therapy alone.[]

Why This Matters

No talk therapy needed. No recounting. No emotional excavation. Iyadurai et al. (2018) found that deliberate memory is left intact while involuntary flashbacks are reduced.[] This matters for children living in genocide who cannot speak the unspeakable out loud.

Why This Matters for Gaza’s Children

Iatrocide Has Cut Every Line to Care

Iatrocide means the deliberate breaking of medical worlds. When medical schools and hospitals are bombed. When doctors and nurses are killed. When healthcare supply chains are blocked. When the medical system is intentionally collapsed. Trauma care becomes a ghost.

Tetris requires none of the systems that genocide destroyed.

No therapist

No clinic

No medication

No bureaucracy

No money

It’s freely available on any phone, tablet, or laptop. It can be played on borrowed devices. It requires no language skills beyond visual-spatial processing.

In a context where every institution has failed, where medical care has been systematically destroyed, a tool that children can access themselves matters.

The Brutal Truth About Conditions in Gaza

The research shows Tetris works best within a 6-hour window after a discrete traumatic event. But Gaza’s children aren’t experiencing discrete events, they’re experiencing continuous, compounding trauma. There is no “after.” The traumatic event is ongoing.

The infrastructure required; electricity, phones, internet, has been systematically destroyed. Even something this accessible still requires conditions that genocide deliberately eliminates.

Most children already carry months of intrusive memories. The research on using Tetris for established PTSD is more limited, though the healthcare worker study showed it can help even with long-standing trauma.

Using Tetris During Ongoing Trauma

Since the research is primarily on discrete traumatic events but Palestinian children face continuous trauma, here’s what makes sense given what we know:

After specific acute incidents:

After witnessing a bombing, death, or specific violent event

Play within hours if possible, even if other trauma is ongoing

May help reduce intrusive memories of that specific incident

For persistent intrusive memories:

When a specific memory keeps returning (a particular scene, image, sound)

Briefly recall that specific memory, then play for 20 minutes

Can be done days, weeks, or months after the original event

The 2024 healthcare worker study showed this helped reduce long-standing intrusions

As general practice when access permits:

Even without targeting specific memories, playing may provide: 20 minutes of cognitive occupation that isn’t flashbacks Temporary mental space from continuous trauma Visuospatial task engagement that may reduce overall intrusive imagery

Not a replacement for addressing the genocide, but may offer moments of reduced suffering

It Can’t Hurt. It Might Help.

Twenty minutes of Tetris cannot make anything worse. It might interrupt one flashback. It might create twenty minutes of relief. It might slow down intrusive images.

It lets children do something for themselves, a rare flash of agency in a world determined to take it from them, something placed back into their hands so they can hold even a flicker of their own control. A small act of sumud. A quiet form of resistance carved out of the rubble.

When children are being forced to survive the unthinkable, even one softened flashback matters.

How to Use This Information

For Children

If you have access to Tetris (on a phone, computer, borrowed device):

After witnessing something traumatic: If you can, play Tetris for at least 10-20 minutes within a few hours of the event

When intrusive memories won’t stop: Briefly recall the specific memory, then play Tetris for 20 minutes

No special technique needed: Just play the game normally; rotate blocks, clear lines

You don’t need to talk about what happened. You don’t need permission. You can do this yourself.

For Parents, Teachers, and Aid Workers

Share this information. If you have access to devices with Tetris, make them available to children when possible. The intervention requires minimal guidance, a child can do this on their own.

The research suggests this works best:

Within 6 hours of a traumatic event (when possible)

For 10-20 minutes minimum

After briefly recalling the specific intrusive memory

As a regular practice when intrusive memories are frequent

Accessing Tetris:

Free Browser Versions (No Download Needed):

Tetris.im - Supports Arabic language interface Link: https://tetris.im/ Features: Arabic language option, works on mobile/desktop, no download required Loads quickly, runs on all modern browsers Works offline once loaded Official Tetris.com Link: https://tetris.com/play-tetris Free, browser-based, no download required Works on mobile devices GoodOldTetris.com Link: https://www.goodoldtetris.com/ Classic simple version, unblocked No registration needed OnlineTetris.org Link: https://onlinetetris.org/ Free, no downloads, works instantly Mobile-friendly

Mobile Apps:

Official Tetris app (iOS/Android) - may require app store access

Many free alternatives available in app stores

Can be downloaded when internet is available, then played offline

Important for Gaza:

Games can be played offline once loaded in browser (keep browser tab open)

Initial load uses minimal data (usually less than 1-2 MB)

After loading, can play without internet connection

Work on very basic phones with browsers

No account creation or sign-up required

Browser-based games use less data than downloading apps

Can share offline game files via Bluetooth or USB if needed

What This Isn’t

This is not a solution. The solution is ending the genocide.

This is not a substitute for the medical care, psychological support, safety, and childhood that Palestinian children deserve and have been denied.

This is not evidence that individual interventions can address collective, systematic violence.

This is not a cure.

This is not justice.

This is not reparations.

This won’t restore the stolen herstories and futures of Palestinian children.

Again, the solution is ending the genocide.

This is one small intervention that might quiet the storm inside one child for one moment. Until the world decides to end the violence that created the storm.

Research Limitations and What We Still Don’t Know

A large replication study (2025) found that Tetris reduced intrusions during the game but didn’t consistently reduce daily intrusions across all settings.[] This tells us trauma is complex. Lab films don’t mirror genocide. Memory systems under siege operate differently.

We don’t have research specifically on children experiencing ongoing genocide. We don’t know how effective this is when trauma is continuous rather than discrete. We don’t know optimal frequency for repeated use.

But we do know it helped actual trauma survivors in emergency departments. We know it helped healthcare workers with established PTSD. We know it increased brain volumes associated with recovery in combat veterans.

And we know it can’t hurt.

Uncertainty is not an excuse for withholding information from children who have been denied every form of care.

Why I’m Writing This

Because Palestinian children have been abandoned by every global body that swore an oath to protect them. Because healthcare has been deliberately destroyed as part of the genocidal strategy. Because no child should be deprived of a tool that might soften even one drop of their suffering.

Because in the context of paisicide, the erasure of childhood itself, any tool children can access themselves, without institutional gatekeeping, without permission, without cost, deserves to be in their hands.

Share this widely. Translate it. Send it to anyone working with traumatized children in Gaza. Put it in the hands of Palestinian doctors, teachers, parents, aid workers.

Not as hope. As information.

Not as solution. As one tool among many needed.

Not as a substitute for ending genocide.

As a tool that might help a child endure until the world does what it refuses to do.

References and Further Reading

Additional Resources:

Additional Resources:

Hagenaars, M. A., Hagenaars, J. A., & Merckelbach, H. (2017). Tetris and Word games lead to fewer intrusive memories when applied several days after analogue trauma. European Journal of Psychotraumatology, 8(sup1), 1386959. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5678449/

Kessler, H., Holmes, E. A., Blackwell, S. E., Schmidt, A. C., Schweer, J. M., Bücker, A., Herpertz, S., Axmacher, N., & Kehyayan, A. (2018). Reducing intrusive memories of trauma using a visuospatial interference intervention with inpatients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 86(12), 1076–1090. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30507232/

Arabic Language Resources

General PTSD and Trauma Resources in Arabic

Psychology Tools - Understanding PTSD (Arabic):

Free downloadable guide explaining PTSD, symptoms, and coping strategies in Arabic

Direct link: https://www.psychologytools.com/articles/free-hebrew-and-arabic-translations-of-trauma-and-ptsd-psychoeducational-resources

Covers: trauma description, PTSD symptoms, effective treatments, unprocessed memories, beliefs about trauma, coping strategies

Format: Comprehensive PDF guide with diagrams, written in accessible language

No membership required, completely free

Multicultural Mental Health Resource Centre - Arabic Mental Health Information:

Mental health information specifically in Arabic, including PTSD resources

Link: https://multiculturalmentalhealth.ca/consumer-information/mental-health-information-resources-in-arabic/

Includes downloadable documents on:

Post-traumatic stress disorder (اضطراب التوتر النفسي ما بعد الصدمة)

Psychosis and schizophrenia (الذُّهان والفُصام)

Where to find mental health resources (إلى أين أتجه الآن؟)

Easy to download, intended for individuals and families

Royal College of Psychiatrists - Coping After Trauma (Arabic):

Trauma coping resource translated into Arabic

Link: https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/news-and-features/latest-news/detail/2023/02/23/coping-with-trauma-resource-now-available-in-turkish-and-arabic

Developed with Translators without Borders

Provides coping strategies after traumatic events

Research on Palestinian Children’s Mental Health

These studies document what Palestinian children face and may be useful for healthcare workers and researchers:

“Psychological and Social Suffering of Palestinian Children” (2024)

Link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11197870/

Documents: Palestinian psychologists note there is no “post” in PTSD because trauma is ongoing

Notes Arabic terminology: “pressure” (daghet nafsi - ضغط نفسي) and “steadfastness” (sumud - صمود)

Emphasizes: no mental health without ceasefire and end to occupation

“Mental Health Needs in Palestine” (Various studies)

High prevalence rates: 53.5% of Palestinian children in Gaza had PTSD even before October 2023

Palestinian psychologists describe “ongoing-traumatic stress disorder” (OTSD) rather than PTSD

Resources systematically blocked by occupation

Important Context

These resources document that 53.5% of Palestinian children in Gaza had PTSD even before the most current genocide violence began, and that Palestinian psychologists emphasize there is no “post” in post-traumatic stress because the trauma is repetitive and ongoing.

The Arabic term for the psychological pressure children experience is daghet nafsi (ضغط نفسي). The concept of steadfastness and resilience is sumud (صمود). Active patience is saber (صبر).

I coined the term saftar (سَفْتار) to name the overwhelming collective grief defined as the profound and irreplaceable loss when a Palestinian’s life journey is cut short by genocidal violence, when their stories, relationships, and futures are severed, leaving a rupture in the collective human experience.

Critical Note on “PTSD” Terminology

Palestinian mental health professionals have pushed back against Western PTSD frameworks because they assume trauma has ended. When trauma is continuous and systematic, when it’s genocide, the Western clinical model breaks down. This is why information about Tetris matters: it doesn’t require accepting inadequate clinical frameworks or waiting for institutional care that has been systematically destroyed.

Translation note: If translating this article into Arabic, please maintain the direct, unapologetic language that names genocide, iatrocide, and paisicide. Do not soften terminology or adopt euphemistic framings.

Ibāda jamāʿiyya (إبادة جماعية): genocide

Nakba (النكبة): catastrophe

Istʾiṣāl (استئصال): uprooting

Tanfiyya (تنفية): expulsion

Muqāwama (مقاومة): resistance

Note on Maḥraqa (محرقة) and the Politics of Translation:

While maḥraqa is often used to translate “Holocaust” in Arabic, Palestinian history and linguistic epistemology reveals it is not a native grassroots term in Palestinian discourse. It was imported through institutional translation regimes and normalized under diplomatic pressure, not chosen by Palestinians themselves.

Refusing Settler Grammar Is Resistance: Translation can be a tool of erasure. When Palestinians insist on naming their genocide as ibāda, not Holocaust, they are reclaiming their epistemic agency, asserting their history, and resisting being folded into someone else’s memory scaffolding. This is bare minimum.

Distribution suggestions:

Share with Palestinian doctors, nurses, aid workers, teachers

Post in Palestinian community networks and social media groups

Send to NGOs working in Gaza and West Bank

Share with refugee organizations

Include in medical and educational materials being distributed

Add to resource lists for mental health workers

The Tetris.im link with Arabic interface: https://tetris.im/ can be shared directly

This article may be reproduced, translated, and shared freely without attribution. The goal is putting this information in the hands of Palestinian children and those who care for them.

