"The Israeli occupation is a colonial project that has nothing to do with self-defense, and everything to do with the oppression and subjugation of the Palestinian people." - Omar Barghouti, Palestinian activist

The Gaza crisis is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of conflict, political posturing, and humanitarian neglect. The recent escalation of violence has left a trail of death, destruction, and despair in its wake, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting a staggering 37,396 deaths since October 2023. The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is a direct result of the deliberate and systematic destruction of critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, water supply systems, and food distribution networks.

As the international community grapples with the complexities of this crisis, it is essential to examine the underlying dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and human rights violations that have led to this point. The crisis in Gaza is not merely a humanitarian issue but a symptom of a broader political and legal crisis that requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach.

This article provides an in-depth analysis of the Gaza crisis, exploring the direct and indirect death toll, the role of U.S. complicity, and the implications of international law. By delving into the historical context, examining the current situation, and discussing potential solutions, I aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of this complex issue and shed light on the path forward.

"What is happening in Gaza is a genocide, a war crime, and a crime against humanity. The international community must take action to stop it." - Dr. Norman Finkelstein, American political scientist

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has a complex and tumultuous history that spans over a century, marked by the displacement, oppression, and discrimination of Palestinians. It is essential to acknowledge that the occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal under international law and that apartheid, the systematic oppression and discrimination of Palestinians, began before the occupation. Furthermore, it is crucial to recognize that genocide is a process that develops over time, and the warning signs of genocidal processes have been evident throughout the history of Zionist immigration.

Early 20th century: Zionist immigration to Palestine, then under Ottoman rule, laid the groundwork for the displacement of the indigenous Palestinian population, marking the beginning of genocidal processes.

1917: The Balfour Declaration, issued by the British government, expressed support for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, disregarding the rights of the existing population and further entrenching genocidal processes.

1948: The State of Israel was established, leading to the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, known as the Nakba or "catastrophe" in Arabic, and the intensification of apartheid and genocidal processes.

1967: The Six-Day “War” resulted in Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, further entrenching apartheid, occupation, and genocidal processes.

1973: The Yom Kippur “War” solidified Israel's control over the occupied territories, perpetuating apartheid, occupation, and genocidal processes.

1982: The Lebanon “War” led to further instability in the region and intensified apartheid, occupation, and genocidal processes.

1993: The Oslo Accords aimed to establish a framework for peace but ultimately stalled, allowing apartheid, occupation, and genocidal processes to continue unchecked.

2007: Hamas took control of Gaza, leading to a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has devastated the territory's economy and infrastructure, exacerbating genocidal processes.

2008-2009, 2012, and 2014: Subsequent “wars” have only exacerbated the crisis, entrenching apartheid, occupation, and genocidal processes.

2023 to now: The most recent escalation has led to the start of genocidal massacres, collective punishment, and mass killings, marking a devastating new chapter in the history of the conflict. The international community has recognized the warning signs of genocide, including:

Genocidal Incitement with clear evidence of intent

Displacement and forced migration

Systematic oppression and discrimination

Economic strangulation and collective punishment

Mass killings and massacres

The escalation in 2023 has brought the situation to a boiling point, demanding immediate attention and action from the international community to prevent further atrocities and protect the Palestinian people.

"The siege on Gaza [is] was a slow-motion genocide, a deliberate and systematic effort to destroy the Palestinian people and their way of life." - Noam Chomsky, American linguist and activist

U.S. Complicity and Israel's Actions Against Humanitarian Aid

The United States has played a significant role in perpetuating the Gaza crisis through its unwavering support for Israel, despite the latter's blatant disregard for international law and human rights. The U.S. government's actions and policies have emboldened Israel to continue its aggressive behavior, including:

Unwavering Support for Israel: The U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, relocation of the U.S. embassy, and consistent support for Israel's actions have undermined the peace process and legitimized Israel's occupation.

Passing Legislation to Block Death Toll: The U.S. has recently passed legislation aimed at blocking the release of the Gaza death toll, a move seen as an attempt to conceal the extent of human suffering.

The Failed Temporary Pier: The U.S.-funded temporary pier, touted as a humanitarian effort, failed to deliver aid but was instead used to facilitate Israel's retrieval of 4 political hostages and perpetrate a massacre in Nuseirat on June 8, 2024, resulting in the deaths of nearly 300 Palestinians.

Blocking Funds for Gaza Rebuilding: The U.S. has also blocked funds allocated for the rebuilding of Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and preventing the reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

Vetoing Immediate Ceasefire Resolutions: The U.S. has repeatedly vetoed UN resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the violence to continue unchecked.

Meanwhile, Israel has taken deliberate steps to hinder humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, including:

Classifying UNRWA as a Terrorist Organization: Israel's new legislation classifying UNRWA as a terrorist organization is a blatant attempt to delegitimize the agency and justify further aid restrictions.

Settler Blockades of Aid Convoys: Israeli settlers have blocked aid convoys and attacked humanitarian workers with full support from Israeli government officials and security provided by Israeli military forces, further restricting access to essential goods and services.

Refusal to Abide by ICJ Mandates: Israel's refusal to abide by International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandates continues to undermine international law and perpetuate the Gaza crisis.

The U.S. government's complicity and Israel's actions against humanitarian aid have created a perfect storm, perpetuating the Gaza crisis and violating international law and human rights. The consequences of these actions are far-reaching and devastating, including:

Exacerbated Humanitarian Crisis: The restrictions on aid delivery have worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leaving millions without access to basic necessities like food, water, and shelter.

Delayed or Blocked Aid Delivery: The U.S. and Israeli actions have delayed or blocked aid delivery, leaving humanitarian organizations unable to respond effectively to the crisis.

Escalation of Violence: The U.S. vetoes of ceasefire resolutions and Israel's continued aggression have led to an escalation of violence, resulting in more deaths and injuries.

Deepening Humanitarian Crisis: The cumulative effect of these actions has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, creating a chronic and complex emergency that requires immediate attention and action.

Increased Death Toll: The U.S. and Israeli actions have contributed to a significant increase in the death toll, with over 37,000 Palestinians killed since October 2023.

Disproportionate Impact on Women and Children: The crisis has had a disproportionate impact on women and children, who account for over 70% of the casualties.

Long-term Psychological Trauma: The prolonged nature of the crisis has caused long-term psychological trauma, affecting over 80% of Gaza's population.

Deteriorating Living Conditions: The crisis has led to deteriorating living conditions, with over 50% of Gaza's population lacking access to basic services like electricity, water, and sanitation.

"The atrocities committed in Gaza are not just a violation of human rights, but a violation of our shared humanity. We must stand together to demand justice, and to demand an end to the occupation." - Angela Davis, American activist and scholar

The Gaza crisis has resulted in a significant number of indirect deaths, due to various factors. The lack of access to medical care has prevented patients from receiving essential treatment, leading to unnecessary deaths. Electricity and water shortages have also led to the deaths of vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and young children. Furthermore, the blockade has led to food insecurity, resulting in malnutrition and starvation-related deaths.

The prolonged nature of the crisis has caused long-term psychological trauma, leading to indirect deaths due to suicide, PTSD, and other mental health-related issues. Additionally, Israel's restrictions on aid delivery have prevented essential goods and services from reaching Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Settlers have also systematically burned aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing, preventing critical assistance from reaching those in need.

The blockade has been characterized as a "war of starvation" against defenseless civilians, with the intention of preventing the means of life for the people in Gaza. The international community, including the US administration, has been complicit in supporting Israel's actions, despite UN resolutions and International Court of Justice orders. As a result, the humanitarian catastrophe and famine in Gaza are expanding and intensifying, with the northern governorates being particularly affected.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported 37,396 deaths as of June 19, 2024, but collecting data is becoming increasingly difficult due to infrastructure destruction. Moreover, 30% of reported deaths are unidentified, and some officials and news agencies have used this to undermine the veracity of the data. However, applying a conservative estimate of six indirect deaths per one direct death, the actual death toll could be up to 223,376 or more, translating to over 8% of the total population in the Gaza Strip.

Despite assertions that barriers have eased, Israel is still imposing unlawful restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, according to the UN human rights office. The ongoing restrictions and blockade have created a devastating humanitarian crisis, with far-reaching consequences for the people of Gaza. The international community must take immediate action to force the occupation to bring in aid and relief without obstacles, and to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

"Gaza is a microcosm of the broader Palestinian struggle for freedom and self-determination. It is a reminder that the Palestinian people will not be silenced, and will not be defeated." - Ali Abunimah, Palestinian-American journalist

The Gaza crisis is governed by several international laws and treaties, including:

The Geneva Conventions (1949)

The Hague Regulations (1907)

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998)

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948)

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966)

These laws and treaties prohibit:

War crimes

Crimes against humanity

Genocide

Violations of humanitarian law

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has taken significant steps to address the Gaza crisis, issuing binding orders to Israel to halt its genocidal actions.

ICJ Provisional Orders (January 26, 2024)

The ICJ found that Israel's actions in Gaza constituted plausible genocide and issued binding orders to:

Halt genocide in Gaza Prevent killing, harm, and destruction of Palestinians Stop military acts that may lead to genocide Punish incitement to genocide Allow humanitarian assistance and basic services to reach Gazans Preserve evidence of alleged genocide

ICJ Modified Order (March 28, 2024)

The ICJ modified its provisional orders to require Israel to:

Take all necessary measures to ensure the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians throughout Gaza Increase the capacity and number of land crossing points Maintain them open for as long as necessary

ICJ Additional Provisional Measures (May 24, 2024)

The ICJ reaffirmed its provisional measures and issued additional orders, including:

Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, and any actions, in the Rafah Governorate Israel must maintain the Rafah crossing open for the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance Israel must ensure unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip for any UN investigations into allegations of genocide

Despite these binding orders, Israel has refused to comply, and the international community has failed to take concrete steps to enforce them. The ICJ's orders are a crucial step towards holding Israel accountable for its actions, but more must be done to ensure justice and dignity for the people of Gaza.

The U.S. compliance with these laws in regards to recent timeframe

The United States has:

Vetoed UN Security Council resolutions condemning Israel's actions in Gaza (January 2024)

Blocked international efforts to hold Israel accountable for human rights violations (February 2024)

Continued to provide military aid to Israel despite evidence of war crimes (March 2024)

Israel's compliance with these laws, and their response to international criticism

Israel has:

Violated international humanitarian law and human rights law in Gaza

Ignored ICJ binding orders to halt genocide and prevent further violence (January 26, 2024, and subsequent orders, including May 24, 2024)

Responded to the May 24, 2024, ICJ order by increasing bombing and firing incendiary belts on the same day, and committing a massacre on May 26, 2024, striking a displacement camp in Tal al-Sultan, west of Rafah, killing at least 45 civilians, including children, with a 900kg (2,000-pound) bomb.

"Gaza is a graveyard of dreams, a place where hope goes to die. But it is also a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and the determination of a people to survive against all odds." - Mohammed Omer, Palestinian journalist

The international community has condemned the violence in Gaza, with many countries and organizations calling for an immediate ceasefire and respect for international law. The United Nations has been at the forefront of international efforts, with the Secretary-General and various UN agencies expressing concern and providing humanitarian aid.

The UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council have passed resolutions condemning the violence and calling for accountability. The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza. The European Union, African Union, and other regional organizations have also issued statements calling for peace and respect for human rights.

"The crisis in Gaza is not just a humanitarian issue, but a political issue. It is a crisis of occupation, of colonization, and of apartheid. And it requires a political solution." - Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian politician and activist

However, despite widespread international condemnation, the global response has been criticized for being inadequate and ineffective. Many have called for more concrete action to hold Israel accountable and to protect the people of Gaza. Some countries, like Turkey and Qatar, have provided significant humanitarian aid and support, while others, like the United States, have been criticized for their support of Israel despite the atrocities committed.

The international community's response will be crucial in determining the course of the crisis and ensuring justice and accountability for the people of Gaza. Effective action would include immediately imposing sanctions on Israel, supporting Palestinian statehood, and providing adequate humanitarian aid.

However, “During active genocide, only rapid and overwhelming armed intervention can stop genocide. Real safe areas or refugee escape corridors should be established with heavily armed international protection. (An unsafe “safe” area is worse than none at all.) For armed interventions, a multilateral force authorized by the U.N. should intervene if politically possible. The Standing High Readiness Brigade, EU Rapid Response Force, or regional forces (NATO, ASEAN, ECOWAS) — should be authorized to act by the U.N. Security Council. The UN General Assembly may authorize action under the Uniting for Peace Resolution G A Res. 330 (1950), which has been used 13 times for such armed intervention. If the U.N. is paralyzed, regional alliances must act under Chapter VIII of the U.N. Charter. The international responsibility to protect transcends the narrow interests of individual nation states. If strong nations will not provide troops to intervene directly, they should provide the airlift, equipment, and financial means necessary for regional states to intervene.”

The Gaza crisis is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of international law violations and the need for accountability. The ICJ's binding orders and the international community's condemnation of Israel's actions have been ignored, and the people of Gaza continue to suffer. It is essential that the international community takes concrete steps to enforce international law and ensure justice for the people of Gaza, who are facing a genocide perpetrated by the Israeli regime.

"Gaza is a prison, a concentration camp, and a graveyard. It is a place where the rule of law does not apply, and where the international community has failed to act." - Ken Loach, British filmmaker

The human toll of this genocide is staggering. As of June 19, 2024, at least 37,396 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. However, this number is likely an vast underestimate, as many bodies remain buried in rubble, and indirect deaths from causes such as disease and lack of access to healthcare are not yet fully accounted for. Applying a conservative estimate of six indirect deaths per one direct death, the total death toll could be as high as 223,376.

At least 4,000 Palestinians from Gaza are detained in the Sde Teiman camp, where reports detail shocking conditions, including the deaths of at least 35 detainees under unknown circumstances, and constant blindfolding and shackling.

Additionally, at least 21,000 Palestinians are detained in other facilities, including those built to handle only 14,500 prisoners, highlighting the Israeli regime's disregard for human rights and international law.

At least 436 cancer patients have died due to the Israeli siege, which has prevented them from accessing medical care. This does not take into account the many patients suffering from kidney disease, etc.

The children of Gaza have been disproportionately affected by the conflict. According to Save the Children's new report, up to 21,000 children are missing, and 5,160 are presumed dead beneath the rubble. Many have been harmed beyond recognition, buried in unmarked or mass graves, or detained and “disappeared” by Israeli forces. Others have been separated from their families and caregivers, at risk of exploitation. The report highlights the shocking extent of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 15,000 children are estimated to have been killed, and over 10 children a day lose a limb.

"The situation in Gaza is a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of human dignity, and a cry for help from a people who have been subjected to unimaginable suffering." - António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

The international community must take immediate action to address this humanitarian crisis, ensure accountability for international law violations, and support the people of Gaza in their quest for justice and dignity. The genocide must end, and those responsible must be held accountable.

"The world is watching as Gaza is being systematically destroyed, and yet, the international community remains complicit in this destruction. It is a shameful indictment of our collective humanity." - Arundhati Roy, Indian author and activist

Citation List:

Gaza Health Ministry Reports: "Gaza Health Ministry: 37,396 Dead Since October 2023."

Omar Barghouti Quote: Barghouti, Omar. Palestinian Activist Statements.

Dr. Norman Finkelstein Quote: Finkelstein, Norman. American Political Scientist Commentaries.

Noam Chomsky Quote: Chomsky, Noam. Critiques on Gaza Crisis.

Angela Davis Quote: Davis, Angela. Human Rights Activism.

UNRWA Classification: "Israel Classifies UNRWA as a Terrorist Organization." International Law Journal.

U.S. Legislation Blocking Death Toll: "U.S. Passes Legislation to Block Gaza Death Toll Release." Human Rights Watch Reports.

Failed Temporary Pier: "Temporary Pier in Gaza: Humanitarian Aid or Hostage Retrieval?" Middle East Monitor.

Vetoing Ceasefire Resolutions: "U.S. Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolutions in Gaza." Al Jazeera.

ICJ Mandates: "Israel's Refusal to Abide by ICJ Mandates." International Court of Justice.

Book Recommendations: