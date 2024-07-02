Gaza's Healthcare Under Attack: A Genocidal Agenda
The forced evacuation of the European Hospital is just the tip of the iceberg, as Israel continues to target hospitals, medical staff, and the Palestinian population with impunity
The forced evacuation and shutdown of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, is a stark example of Israel's systematic process of genocide, deliberately inflicting conditions intended to destroy the Palestinian population.
This act is part of a broader pattern of targeting hospitals, medical staff, and the health sector, aimed at creating a humanitarian and health crisis in Gaza.
This incident is a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights, specifically:
Geneva Conventions (1949): Protection of civilian objects, including hospitals, and medical personnel.
Hague Conventions (1907): Prohibition of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities.
Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998): Crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948): Right to life, health, and well-being.
Israel's actions, including:
Targeting hospitals and medical facilities (34 hospitals taken out of service)
Killing and arresting medical staff (over 500 executed, 310 arrested)
Imposing conditions intended to destroy the Palestinian population (humanitarian catastrophe, health crisis)
Causing physical and psychological torture and trauma to patients and the injured
constitute a deliberate and systematic process of genocide, aiming to destroy the Palestinian national group.
The international community's inaction and failure to hold Israel accountable embolden these crimes. The US administration's support for Israel's actions makes them complicit in these violations.
The international community must take immediate action to:
Protect hospitals, medical staff, and the health sector in Gaza
Hold Israel accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide
Ensure the rights of Palestinians to life, health, and well-being are respected and protected
The silence and inaction of the international community perpetuate these atrocities, making them complicit in Israel's systematic process of genocide.
The Gaza Government Media Office
July 3, 2024
Israel forced the European Hospital east of Khan Younis to evacuate and go out of service, causing a humanitarian catastrophe that exacerbates the health crisis in Gaza in an unprecedented manner and threatens the lives of thousands of patients and the injured.
Israel's targeting of hospitals in Gaza is part of Israel's crimes against hospitals, carried out deliberately and intentionally according to a premeditated plan aimed at creating a humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Israel has taken 34 hospitals out of service, with the latest being the European Hospital.
We affirm that the international community's failure to take a strong and decisive stance against Israel's storming of hospitals, taking them out of service, and targeting them with shelling and missiles is what has encouraged it to continue its crimes against the health sector. This has resulted in the execution of more than 500 medical staff and the arrest of 310 others so far, in addition to the crimes of targeting and storming medical facilities and centers.
We hold Israel and the US administration, as an actual partner in this aggression, as well as the international community, fully responsible for the continuation of these massacres and crimes against the health sector, hospitals, medical staff, the injured, and patients.