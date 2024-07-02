The forced evacuation and shutdown of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, is a stark example of Israel's systematic process of genocide, deliberately inflicting conditions intended to destroy the Palestinian population.

This act is part of a broader pattern of targeting hospitals, medical staff, and the health sector, aimed at creating a humanitarian and health crisis in Gaza.

This incident is a violation of international humanitarian law and human rights, specifically:

Geneva Conventions (1949): Protection of civilian objects, including hospitals, and medical personnel. Hague Conventions (1907): Prohibition of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities. Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998): Crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide. Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948): Right to life, health, and well-being.

Israel's actions, including:

Targeting hospitals and medical facilities (34 hospitals taken out of service)

Killing and arresting medical staff (over 500 executed, 310 arrested)

Imposing conditions intended to destroy the Palestinian population (humanitarian catastrophe, health crisis)

Causing physical and psychological torture and trauma to patients and the injured

constitute a deliberate and systematic process of genocide, aiming to destroy the Palestinian national group.

The international community's inaction and failure to hold Israel accountable embolden these crimes. The US administration's support for Israel's actions makes them complicit in these violations.

The international community must take immediate action to:

Protect hospitals, medical staff, and the health sector in Gaza

Hold Israel accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide

Ensure the rights of Palestinians to life, health, and well-being are respected and protected

The silence and inaction of the international community perpetuate these atrocities, making them complicit in Israel's systematic process of genocide.