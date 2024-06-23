"We should have given each one [of the Palestinians abductees from Gaza] a bullet in the head after he is interrogated... Instead of starting to deal with how to treat them"

[Translation by: ireallyhateyou]

Former Assistant Commissioner Betty Lahat, previously the head of the Israeli Prison Service's Intelligence System, responded to a question about her opinion on an Israeli military committee examining conditions in army-run detention centers. She stated that Israel had no choice but to kill all kidnapped Palestinians after interrogation.

Betty Lahat's chilling call to violence, advocating for the murder of Palestinian detainees, is a stark reflection of Israel's foundation upon violence and oppression. This rhetoric is rooted in a culture that devalues and dehumanizes Palestinian lives, perpetuating impunity and normalizing atrocities.

Lahat's statement is a manifestation of Israel's longstanding history of violence, displacement, and genocide against Palestinians. This culture of violence is embedded in Israel's institutions, policies, and rhetoric, perpetuating a narrative that justifies the erasure of Palestinian existence. By perpetuating this narrative, Israel perpetuates a culture of violence and impunity, fueling a cycle of violence and hatred.

Condemning Lahat's statement is crucial, but it's equally essential to acknowledge and challenge the toxic culture and society that produced it. We must recognize the harm caused by Israel's actions and rhetoric, and work towards a future that values Palestinian lives, dignity, and human rights. Only through accountability, education, and a commitment to justice can we dismantle this culture of violence and build a more just and equitable society for all.

