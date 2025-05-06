Palestinians didn’t “return” to Palestine. They never left.

A question was posed across five major AI platforms: “Genetically, who’s closer to ancient Jews — Palestinians or Israelis? One word.”

Answer? Palestinians. Every. Single. Time.

ChatGPT. Gemini. DeepSeek. Grok. Meta AI. No stuttering. No “both-sides.” Just one word grounded in genomic continuity, not mythic entitlement.

Why does this matter? Because Zionism is a European settler-colonial project, not a birthright pilgrimage. It rebranded a nationalist ideology into a messianic claim, weaponized against the actual Indigenous population—Palestinians, who have lived on that land for thousands of years, surviving colonizers, crusades, empires, and now a U.S.-funded apartheid regime.

Scientific truth doesn’t bend to genocide propaganda.

Palestinians—Muslim, Christian, Samaritan, secular—are descended from the ancient peoples of the Levant, including ancient Hebrews. Israeli Jews today are largely descendants of diasporic populations shaped by centuries of exile, conversion, and intermarriage across Europe, North Africa, and West Asia. This is not an erasure of diaspora identity. It’s a rejection of weaponized heritage used to justify dispossession.

Zionism isn’t a return. It’s a rupture.

This settler project:

Demolishes homes of those genetically tied to the land

Imports Europeans and Americans to replace them

Shoots children in the groin to destroy future generations

Erases history, then calls it reclamation

And it dares to call that “self-defense.”

Let the receipts speak. Even your AI knows the truth.