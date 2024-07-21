A new health crisis is unfolding in Gaza with the discovery of the polio virus in sewage water. Credit: Anas Al-Sharif

Recent developments in the Gaza Strip underscore the severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and deliberate actions by the occupying forces. The re-emergence of the polio virus amid the destruction of vital infrastructure has highlighted the genocidal practices and use of biological warfare by Israel. This comprehensive analysis delves into the historical context, recent developments, and legal rulings to present a thorough understanding of the genocide occurring in Gaza.

What is Polio?

Polio, a highly infectious viral disease, primarily affects children under the age of five. It is transmitted through the fecal-oral route, often via contaminated water. The virus can lead to irreversible paralysis, and in severe cases, death. An outbreak typically occurs in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean drinking water, making the current conditions in Gaza a breeding ground for the virus. Polio’s devastating effects include irreversible paralysis in 1 in 200 infections and a fatality rate of 15-30% in an overwhelmed healthcare system. Without adequate vaccination and proper healthcare infrastructure, polio can spread rapidly, causing widespread health disasters.

Current Situation: The Polio Outbreak

In July 2024, the detection of the polio virus in wastewater samples from Khan Younis and Deir al Balah marked a significant public health crisis in Gaza. This resurgence is not a mere accident but a direct consequence of the deliberate destruction of sanitation and healthcare infrastructure by Israeli forces. The virus, transmitted through the fecal-oral route, indicates a severe lack of clean drinking water due to the compromised infrastructure. Polio is known for its devastating effects, including irreversible paralysis in 1 in 200 infections and a fatality rate of 15-30% in an overwhelmed healthcare system. This situation in Gaza, where the healthcare system is already in ruins, poses an imminent threat to public health.

According to the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, "All the factors for the transmission and spread of the polio virus are present in the northern Gaza Strip. All existing factors contribute to the spread of the polio virus, and in the absence of vaccinations, we are facing a health disaster." This statement highlights the dire conditions and the imminent threat posed by the virus. The absence of vaccinations exacerbates the crisis, as the war has severely disrupted vaccination campaigns, leaving many children unprotected against the virus.

Impact on Health Infrastructure

The systematic targeting and destruction of Gaza’s health facilities have crippled the region’s ability to respond to the polio outbreak and other health crises. Hospitals and clinics, essential for managing and containing diseases, have been rendered non-functional. This has led to a severe shortage of medical supplies and healthcare services, further endangering the lives of the Palestinian population. The destruction of water treatment facilities has contaminated the water supply, facilitating the spread of waterborne diseases such as polio. Additionally, the electricity supply has been drastically cut, affecting the operation of hospitals and the preservation of medical supplies, including vaccines.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have announced that they will be vaccinating their soldiers in the Gaza Strip in light of the polio discovery. This stark contrast highlights the disparity in healthcare access between the occupying forces and the Palestinian population, who suffer from a lack of vaccinations and proper healthcare. The prioritization of Israeli soldiers' health over the needs of the Palestinian population underscores the discriminatory practices that contribute to the genocide.

The ICJ was clear—Israel’s responsibilities to the Palestinian population in Gaza under the law of occupation are commensurate with its level of authority. In this context vaccinating IDF soldiers for polio while refusing to vaccinate Palestinians is evidence of genocidal intent. -Heidi Matthews (X: @Heidi_Matthews)

Historical Context: Experimentation and Ethical Concerns

Historically, Gaza has been subjected to unethical medical practices, particularly in the realm of experimental vaccination protocols. These practices have often been conducted without proper consent and have raised significant ethical and human rights concerns.

1. The Goldblum-Melnick Vaccination Sequence:

- In the late 1970s, the Goldblum-Melnick vaccination sequence was developed to combat polio in the Gaza Strip. This system, which involved administering an increased number of vaccine doses to infants during their first year, was implemented under the supervision of Israeli authorities. It proved effective in eradicating polio in Gaza within a few years.

- However, this success came with ethical dilemmas. The population of Gaza, under occupation, had limited ability to consent to these medical interventions. The use of Gaza as a testing ground for new vaccination protocols raised concerns about the exploitation of a vulnerable population.

2. Application in Israel:

- The success of the Goldblum-Melnick vaccination sequence in Gaza led to its application in Israel during a polio outbreak in 1988. The system was dubbed the "Gaza system" and was credited with quickly eradicating the disease in Israel as well. This cross-application highlighted the effectiveness of the protocol but also underscored the initial ethical breaches in its development.

3. Humanitarian Impact and Ethical Issues:

- The historical use of Gaza for such experimental practices underscores a pattern of utilizing the Palestinian population as subjects for medical experiments. This approach has long-term implications on trust in health interventions and contributes to the current suspicions regarding the motives behind recent health crises, such as the polio outbreak.

4. Broader Implications:

- The ethical concerns surrounding these historical practices extend to broader issues of medical ethics, human rights, and the responsibilities of occupying powers. The exploitation of occupied populations for experimental purposes is a violation of international humanitarian law and medical ethics, reflecting a disregard for the autonomy and dignity of the individuals involved.

5. Current Practices and Continuities:

- The historical context of medical experimentation in Gaza is mirrored in current practices where the health and well-being of Palestinians are compromised through the deliberate destruction of infrastructure and the withholding of medical supplies. The continuation of these practices reflects an ongoing pattern of systemic abuse and exploitation.

UN Special Rapporteur Report: "Anatomy of a Genocide"

The UN Special Rapporteur's report, "Anatomy of a Genocide," provides compelling evidence and legal support for the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The report documents the systematic destruction of Palestinian health infrastructure and the broader implications of these actions on the population’s survival. It highlights the deliberate targeting of civilians and essential services, which constitute acts of genocide under international law.

Suspicion Surrounding WHO Appointment

The appointment of an Israeli representative to a prominent position within the World Health Organization (WHO) amidst the escalating crisis in Gaza has raised significant ethical and political concerns. This appointment, at a time when Israel is accused of committing genocide and engaging in biological warfare against the Palestinian population, is highly suspicious and has led to widespread criticism.

Conflict of Interest:

The WHO, as a global health authority, is expected to operate with impartiality and a commitment to human rights and humanitarian principles. The appointment of an Israeli official, given the country’s actions in Gaza, presents a stark conflict of interest. There is a legitimate concern that this appointment could influence WHO policies and actions in a manner that downplays or ignores the severe human rights violations occurring in Gaza.

Historical Precedents:

Historically, powerful nations or entities have used international organizations to further their political agendas. The current situation in Gaza appears to follow this troubling pattern. The use of medical and health crises as tools of oppression has been documented in other conflicts, and the appointment of an Israeli official to the WHO could be part of a broader strategy to obscure these actions and legitimize the occupation’s practices.

Impact on Gaza’s Health Crisis:

The polio outbreak and the broader health crisis in Gaza require immediate and unbiased international intervention. The WHO’s role is critical in coordinating this response and ensuring that necessary medical supplies, vaccines, and humanitarian aid reach the affected population. The appointment of an Israeli official raises doubts about the WHO’s ability to fulfill this role effectively. There is a risk that the health needs of the Palestinian population may be deprioritized or inadequately addressed, exacerbating the existing crisis.

The situation in Gaza represents a clear and ongoing genocide. The historical context of using Gaza for experimental medical practices, coupled with the recent polio outbreak, underscores the deliberate and systematic efforts to destroy the Palestinian population. The appointment of an Israeli representative to the WHO during these events further complicates the situation, necessitating urgent international intervention and accountability.

Recommendations

1. Immediate Humanitarian Aid:

- Urgent medical and humanitarian aid must be provided to Gaza to address the polio outbreak and restore essential services.

2. Independent Investigation:

- An independent international investigation should be conducted to examine the genocide and use of biological warfare.

3. WHO Involvement:

- The World Health Organization must ensure transparent and impartial actions in addressing the health crisis in Gaza, free from any conflict of interest.

4. International Pressure:

- The global community should exert pressure on Israel to cease actions that contribute to the genocide and ensure compliance with international legal rulings.

The international community must recognize the gravity of the situation in Gaza and take decisive action to prevent further atrocities and ensure justice for the Palestinian people.

