Not Aid—Infrastructure for Siege

On its face, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) presents itself as a neutral, efficient, privately funded solution to a catastrophic crisis. With sleek dashboards, ex-military leadership, and Wall Street compliance frameworks, it markets a technocratic model of “safe” aid to Palestinians trapped in Gaza’s engineered starvation. It uses the language of humanitarianism—neutrality, dignity, transparency—to mask what it truly is: a control mechanism for managing starvation and surveillance under the Israeli siege.

This isn’t humanitarian relief. It’s siege architecture disguised as compassion. GHF doesn’t replace broken systems—it institutionalizes foreign-controlled, occupation-aligned systems that permanently disempower Palestinian civil society while giving international backers plausible deniability.

Let’s be explicit:

GHF is not an alternative to failed humanitarianism. It is the corporate face of siege management.

It functions not as a lifeline, but as a logistical armature of apartheid , designed to tightly ration survival and consolidate foreign influence over every calorie and ration box delivered.

It substitutes private military contractors for occupation soldiers, biometric databases for equitable access, and audit trails for self-determination.

It normalizes the idea that food and water must pass through Israeli military coordination, Western vetting, and U.S. financial oversight before reaching a single Palestinian.

This is not neutrality—it is operationalized occupation.

By building “Secure Distribution Sites” (SDS) inside a besieged territory without consent, local leadership, or meaningful participation from the Palestinian people, GHF is laying the foundation for proxy governance. These hubs do not empower communities—they regulate them. They are not built for Palestinian sovereignty—they are built to administer scarcity and maintain docile populations in tightly surveilled zones.

This is privatized apartheid logistics.

This is colonial proxy rule in biometric form.

This is the siege economy 2.0—outsourced to NGOs, sanitized through branding, and fully embedded in imperial power structures.

It is an infrastructure of exclusion, designed to control access to the most basic necessities while silencing dissent and bypassing any notion of collective Palestinian agency.

There is no humanitarianism in a system built on the logic of occupation. There is only complicity.

⸻ Marginalia: Caloric Thresholds as Genocidal Policy ⸻ The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s fixation on delivering 1,750 kilocalories per meal is not a neutral nutritional benchmark—it is the codification of genocidal intent through quantified deprivation. Under Article II(c) of the Genocide Convention, "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part" constitutes an act of genocide. Setting caloric ceilings beneath subsistence levels—particularly under conditions of siege, mass displacement, and food system collapse—meets this threshold. Israel’s history of caloric calculations for Gaza, including the 2012 “red lines” document, already established a precedent for enforced famine under the guise of administrative policy. GHF's participation in distributing rations within this military architecture—coordinated with the occupying power, routed through Israeli-controlled corridors, and imposed without Palestinian consent—renders it complicit in administering a genocidal siege economy. This is not humanitarian relief. It is the institutional management of slow extermination.

Biometric Borders, Armored Zones: Militarized Aid by Design

GHF’s proposed “Secure Distribution Sites” (SDS) are not humanitarian spaces—they are fortified compounds designed for containment, not care. These are not places of refuge; they are tactical zones, guarded by armed private contractors, surrounded by fencing, surveillance, and subject to direct coordination with the Israeli occupation regime.

Let’s call it what it is:

A military logistics hub, disguised as a food bank.

GHF plans to embed facial recognition, biometric screening, and movement regulation into every aspect of accessing aid. Entry into these sites will be subject to Israeli-controlled corridors, meaning Palestinians must submit to surveillance, vetting, and militarized checkpoints before receiving water, flour, or antibiotics. This is not open access—it is a siege gate with high-tech locks.

GHF claims there are “no eligibility requirements.” But in practice, eligibility is controlled at the outer perimeter—where Israel decides who moves, who gets scanned, who gets flagged, and who gets denied.

These SDSs will operate much like occupation-era buffer zones, restricting Palestinian mobility while masquerading as humanitarian infrastructure. Armed personnel—GHF confirms—will be drawn from those who operated during Israel’s control of the Netzarim Corridor during its so-called “pause.” That corridor, in reality, was a high-risk, tightly monitored passage where food trickled in while Israel bombed from above.

Now, the very tactics of occupation—control, filtration, fragmentation—are being rebuilt as permanent aid architecture.

Aid is being militarized, and Palestinians are being treated as a population to be managed, not as human beings to be supported.

Armed contractors act as gatekeepers, not protectors.

Biometric data collection paves the way for long-term surveillance governance .

Coordination with the IDF and COGAT means the entire system functions as a proxy arm of the illegal occupation, whether or not the IDF is physically present at the gate.

This is not a humanitarian corridor. It is a digital checkpoint wrapped in donor language.

And once normalized, these systems rarely go away. Biometric control, once embedded, becomes infrastructure for future repression. The GHF model is not a temporary fix—it is a scaffold for permanent foreign control, masquerading as compassion.

This is not about saving lives. It’s about controlling the conditions under which people are allowed to live.

Entirely Foreign-Run. Entirely Colonial.

Let’s be absolutely blunt: Not a single Palestinian serves in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s leadership, board, advisory team, or operational design. Not one voice from the people being “served” is included in the decision-making body of an organization that now claims authority over life-saving resources for more than two million Palestinians under siege.

This is not a flaw.

This is the model.

GHF is led, staffed, and governed entirely by elite Western operatives—veterans of U.S. imperial warfare, Wall Street, and international surveillance regimes. According to GHF’s own documentation:

Jake Wood , Executive Director — U.S. Marine Corps veteran and founder of Team Rubicon, a disaster response group praised for embedding military-style logistics into humanitarian settings.

John Acree , Head of Mission — former USAID operative with a background in foreign disaster response, stabilization programming, and civil-military coordination in conflict zones.

David Burke, COO — another U.S. Marine and executive from Team Rubicon, now overseeing logistics, finance, compliance, and organizational control.

The Board is a revolving door of disaster capitalism and securitized philanthropy:

Nate Mook , former CEO of World Central Kitchen, a U.S.-centric relief group recently criticized for pushing donor-driven media narratives.

Raisa Sheynberg , former Director of Terrorist Financing at the U.S. Treasury, now a Mastercard VP— yes, a credit surveillance executive deciding who gets to eat .

Jonathan Foster , a Wall Street financier with decades in mergers and acquisitions, now calculating aid costs like portfolio assets.

Loik Henderson, a corporate governance lawyer for Fortune 500 companies—who likely couldn’t name a single refugee camp in Gaza if asked.

And it doesn’t stop there. The Advisory Board reads like a NATO reunion:

LTG Mark Schwartz , ex–U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel/Palestinian Authority, a role designed to maintain “stability” through coordination with occupation forces.

Bill A. Miller , former UN security chief and top official in the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, with a long record of operating in regions under U.S. military occupation.

David Beasley, Trump-nominated former head of the World Food Programme—whose tenure saw unprecedented militarization of food aid and selective geopolitics in distribution.

These are not humanitarians. These are architects of global securitization and austerity cloaked in philanthropic branding.

The composition of GHF reflects settler-consortium logic:

Palestinians are to be surveilled, not consulted.

Managed, not empowered.

Controlled, not trusted.

Governed, but without governance.

Every face at the table is a Western decision-maker. Every pipeline runs through U.S. institutions, Israeli checkpoints, and elite financial channels. And every decision about how, when, and to whom food is distributed is made without a single Palestinian voice in the room.

This is not humanitarian governance.

This is colonial administration repackaged in NGO-speak.

GHF doesn’t just exclude Palestinian agency—it actively suppresses it. It replaces indigenous response structures with militarized Western frameworks. It devalues lived expertise and replaces it with bureaucratic oversight and biometric control. It replicates the worst patterns of the NGO industrial complex: elite-driven, accountability-free, donor-worshipping, and deeply complicit in occupation.

This isn’t aid.

It’s the nonprofit arm of the apartheid regime.

UNRWA Dismantled, GHF Installed: A Hostile Takeover

Let’s be clear: GHF is not an emergency intervention. It is the structural successor to UNRWA’s targeted dismantlement. This is not humanitarian coordination—it’s a strategic coup against Palestinian-led aid, refugee recognition, and the very concept of collective rights.

Over the past year, Israel—backed by the United States and several European states—has waged a coordinated campaign to delegitimize, defund, and destroy UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. This has included:

Assassinations of Palestinian aid workers

Bombing UN schools, warehouses, and distribution centers

Fabricating allegations against staff with zero public evidence

Defunding the agency amid an ongoing genocide

UNRWA is not just a humanitarian agency—it is the only international body that enshrines the legal recognition of Palestinian refugeehood, tracing its mandate to 1949. It affirms, through its existence, the right of return and the collective memory of Nakba survivors. Its destruction is a political objective, not a logistical correction.

Into that vacuum, GHF has been installed—not as a neutral solution, but as a colonial substitute. GHF isn’t about streamlining aid—it’s about scrubbing history, cutting Palestinian resistance off from international law, and rebuilding siege infrastructure under Western control.

This is not “reform.” This is the replacement of Palestinian self-determination with biometric dependency.

Let’s examine what GHF actually replaces:

Aid is now routed only through Israeli-controlled ports —Ashdod or Kerem Shalom— where shipments are delayed, rejected, or tampered with at will.

GHF’s tracking systems are fully integrated with Israeli security authorities (including COGAT), giving the occupier real-time insight into population movement, resource flows, and donor engagement.

Access is filtered through biometric checkpoints , creating a population registry that can later be weaponized for targeting, arrests, or exclusion.

Palestinian NGOs and civil society networks are entirely shut out—not just in practice but in principle. There are no local stakeholders. There is no local oversight.

This is not coordination—it’s colonization by spreadsheet.

GHF may present itself as a “coalition of the willing,” but in reality, it is a coalition of the complicit, installed in the aftermath of an international aid purge and the systematic erasure of Palestinian sovereignty.

The international humanitarian community knows this. That’s why:

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT)

And even UN Secretary-General António Guterres

…have all formally rejected the GHF model, stating clearly that it violates the four fundamental pillars of humanitarian law: humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke didn’t mince words: the GHF plan amounts to “militarized aid” and threatens to turn food distribution centers into targets of war and tools of population control.

And that’s the point. GHF is not here to replace UNRWA’s function—it is here to erase UNRWA’s purpose.

It replaces the politics of justice with the performance of charity. It transforms the collective refugee identity of Palestinians into a biometric line item in an occupier-approved database.

It is the final phase in a hostile humanitarian takeover—where genocide is managed, not stopped; where occupation is obscured behind dashboards and donor apps; and where relief becomes the tool of subjugation.

Who’s Paying for Occupation? Wall Street.

If you want to understand what the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) really is, follow the money. Its financial infrastructure doesn’t just reveal its priorities—it defines its very architecture. GHF is not an emergency response operation. It is a venture-backed logistics syndicate, built by and for the global elite to control humanitarian flows in a privatized war economy.

Start with the banks:

Truist and JPMorgan Chase manage GHF’s U.S.-based accounts. These are not neutral institutions—they are historic enablers of fossil fuel empires, foreclosure-driven housing crises, and debt colonialism across the Global South.

In Switzerland, GHF is establishing a parallel entity backed by Goldman Sachs—a firm synonymous with global austerity regimes, disaster capitalism, and profiteering from war and displacement.

This is not a lifeline for Gaza—it’s a market expansion for hedge funds.

Then look at compliance:

GHF is seeking auditing from Deloitte , a corporate giant that has previously overseen privatization programs in post-coup regimes and advised authoritarian governments on "efficiency."

A yet-unnamed top U.S. law firm is being retained to ensure GHF operations remain “compliant” with international humanitarian law—while actively coordinating with an occupying military.

None of these institutions are aligned with justice. They are engines of extractive finance, risk management, and reputational whitewashing.

Now, examine the business model:

GHF prices humanitarian aid like a commodity: $0.58 per meal for procurement

$0.67 for logistics, armored vehicles, biometric security, private guards, and admin

$65 to fund 50 boxed meals—but only if routed through their system, filtered through Israeli checkpoints and wrapped in corporate branding.

This is the financialization of starvation. It turns famine into a line-item. It turns food into a product. It turns Palestinian suffering into a return-on-investment opportunity for Silicon Valley philanthropists, defense contractors turned aid consultants, and Western donors desperate to sanitize their complicity.

Under GHF, a starving child in Gaza is not a political victim of genocide. They are a data point in a donor dashboard—scanned, sorted, tracked, and counted in real-time.

Palestinians do not need their hunger turned into a subscription service. They need the siege to end. They need the blockade dismantled. They need access to their land, their water, their autonomy—not packaged rations tagged by JPMorgan algorithms.

This is not humanitarian ethics.

This is venture aid—profitable, securitized, and wholly embedded in the occupation’s logic.

Aid should never come with surveillance tags. It should never be designed for elite transparency at the cost of community agency. It should never serve the very financial structures that fund war profiteering, displacement, and apartheid.

In Gaza, GHF is not feeding the hungry. It is building the infrastructure for a new colonial economy—where death is mitigated just enough to preserve the optics, while control deepens at every turn.

There is no justice here—only metrics.

No liberation—only logistics.

U.S. Empire Rebranded as "Relief"

Behind the humanitarian language, behind the biometric checkpoints and the donor dashboards, lies a truth no amount of PR can obscure: the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a U.S. imperial project—a modern instrument of counterinsurgency disguised as compassion.

Let’s talk about USAID and military fingerprints, because GHF doesn’t operate in a vacuum—it operates within the long, bloody lineage of American empire cloaking its interventions in humanitarian garb.

The program’s field architecture is designed by USAID veterans , the same institution that has spent decades embedding itself into the infrastructure of “post-conflict” state-building efforts—many of which were manufactured by U.S. bombs in the first place.

U.S. Marines and Special Forces retirees are not just logistics advisors—they are occupation logisticians . Their resumes boast deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Latin America, where they managed humanitarian optics while engineering deep surveillance regimes.

Counterterrorism operatives now advise “distribution strategy,” meaning that the same logic used to justify drone strikes and indefinite detention is being applied to the question: Who gets food?

This isn’t speculative. The model GHF deploys is identical to U.S. COIN (counterinsurgency) operations—particularly those used in Iraq and Afghanistan, where "winning hearts and minds" was just a euphemism for controlling territory, dividing resistance, and using aid as both carrot and stick.

Aid was not designed to relieve suffering. It was designed to pacify dissent and preempt rebellion.

GHF replicates this playbook in Gaza:

Create secure “green zones” (SDS hubs).

Embed biometric surveillance to map and monitor the population .

Deploy heavily controlled “aid” flows through non-local actors , sidelining any Palestinian-led response.

Frame neutrality as pragmatism while partnering directly with the occupying military.

This is not relief. This is militarized pacification.

It’s aid as leverage. Food as currency. Logistics as surveillance.

Just as the U.S. claimed it was “rebuilding” Fallujah while bombing it into ash, it now claims to be “feeding Gaza” through a network of corporate-funded checkpoints, Israeli-coordinated supply lines, and aid flows that bypass the people entirely.

This is not reconstruction—it is occupation by another name.

This is U.S. empire dressed in nonprofit logos, where the same logic that destroyed entire regions is now used to micromanage starvation.

And critically, it doesn’t just undermine Palestinian survival—it dismantles resistance. It poisons the well of community mutual aid by making “help” synonymous with surveillance. It inserts foreign contractors where Palestinian organizers once stood. It makes every sack of flour a political transaction, every ration box a tracking node, every act of survival a data point for empire.

GHF isn’t just a betrayal of humanitarian values—it’s the weaponization of those values for imperial goals.

This is not how liberation is built.

This is how resistance is smothered under the illusion of care.

Aid Without Consent Is Not Aid. It’s Coercion.

Let’s strip away every euphemism, every donor-friendly tagline, and every polished PDF: Aid without the consent, participation, or leadership of the people it claims to serve is not humanitarian. It is colonial coercion.

No matter how slick the branding, no matter how many times the words “neutral,” “dignified,” or “efficient” appear in GHF’s documents, its core reality is violent:

It excludes Palestinian leadership at every level—from planning to delivery to oversight. Not a single Palestinian holds decision-making power within GHF. This is not a bug—it’s the blueprint.

It collaborates directly with Israel’s siege regime , coordinating movement, logistics, and access with the same military apparatus responsible for bombing hospitals, starving children, and ethnically cleansing entire neighborhoods.

It normalizes biometric colonial control , embedding surveillance and movement-tracking into the very process of receiving aid. Starving civilians are now scanned, categorized, and monitored in order to access basic survival— turning hunger into an algorithm of domination .

It replaces UN institutions, Palestinian NGOs, and grassroots mutual aid networks—not by supporting them, but by bypassing them entirely. GHF is not building capacity; it is displacing sovereignty.

And all of this unfolds in the middle of an ongoing, openly genocidal campaign.

A genocide of enforced starvation. A genocide where children are dying of dehydration. A genocide where Israeli officials boast about cutting food, fuel, and water.

Where the deliberate destruction of Gaza’s agricultural sector, bakeries, flour mills, aid convoys, and charity kitchens is not an accident—it’s strategy.

GHF does not exist outside this genocide. It operates inside it. Within it. In service to it.

Let’s be explicit:

GHF is not separate from the machinery of genocide—it is a component of its maintenance.

It is not a neutral actor—it is a collaborator that uses food to regulate life under the occupier’s terms.

This is why humanitarianism cannot be neutral in the face of structural violence. Because neutrality that refuses to name the oppressor is not neutral—it is compliance.

Neutrality that does not challenge the blockade enables it.

Neutrality that erases the context of occupation replicates colonial logic.

Neutrality that accepts genocide as a backdrop for “aid innovation” is moral cowardice.

What GHF offers is not relief.

It is the managed distribution of crumbs, under biometric gates and foreign guns, to a population intentionally starved by design.

This is not solidarity.

This is siege optimization.

It is crisis capitalism as control.

It is relief as repression.

Consent is not a luxury. It is the foundation of ethical aid.

And Palestinians have not consented to this.

They have demanded an end to the siege—not an upgraded ration card.

Reject the GHF Model. Restore Palestinian Sovereignty.

There is no such thing as neutral aid under occupation. There is no humanitarian legitimacy in a model coordinated with the very regime that bombs aid convoys, assassinates medics, and enforces starvation as policy. And there is no future in a system of logistics designed by the architects of colonial war.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation must be rejected—not reformed.

It must not be funded.

It must not be normalized.

It must not be accepted as “better than nothing.”

Because “better than nothing” is the language of capitulation, and Palestinians deserve more than crumbs filtered through checkpoints. They deserve liberation.

GHF is not a humanitarian solution.

It is an occupation logistics firm wrapped in the language of compassion.

It is a privatized siege management system, designed not to end suffering, but to administer it more efficiently.

It does not challenge the structure of genocide—it fortifies it.

What Gaza needs is not biometric ration lines, armored food boxes, or Western “transparency dashboards.”

What Gaza needs is decolonized aid:

Aid rooted in Palestinian leadership and community control

Aid distributed through mutual aid networks, grassroots clinics, and local organizations

Aid that does not report to foreign generals or Wall Street lawyers but to the people themselves

Aid that does not track, surveil, or fragment—but restores dignity, agency, and collective power

This is not a call for charity. It is a demand for justice. For solidarity over saviorism. For liberation over logistics.

Until the siege ends, no “humanitarian corridor” is ethical if it is paved with apartheid architecture, protected by private guns, and governed by those who do not face the consequences of their policies.

Let this be absolutely clear:

GHF is not aid. GHF is apartheid logistics. GHF is occupation by other means.

It is not a lifeline. It is a leash.

It is not humanitarian. It is structural violence with a mission statement.

If you fund GHF, you are not feeding Gaza—you are helping manage its slow strangulation.

If you support GHF, you are not helping Palestine—you are helping the occupier outsource its genocide.

And if you remain silent, you are complicit in the normalization of siege as status quo.

Reject GHF. Refuse the illusion. Restore the only humanitarian principle that matters in this moment: Palestinian sovereignty.

Liberation cannot be outsourced.

It cannot be subcontracted.

And it will never come from the same hands that built the walls.

Share this. Name it. Reject it. Center Palestinian voices. Demand decolonized relief.

Solidarity does not pass through biometric checkpoints.