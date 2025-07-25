By Story leGaïe, genocide scholar and author of Genospectra

In the relentless theater of empire, headlines like Sky News’ “Israel to allow foreign countries to drop aid into Gaza” serve as little more than smokescreens for settler-colonial violence. This isn’t benevolence; it’s a grotesque performance designed to obscure the machinery of genocide. As of July 25, 2025, Israel’s blockade—rooted in decades of apartheid and ethnic cleansing—continues to choke Gaza, engineering a man-made famine that devours Palestinian lives with calculated precision. Airdrops, hailed as humanitarian gestures, are mere optics, delivering crumbs while the occupation starves two million people under the guise of security. Let’s dismantle this facade, drawing from Palestinian survivor testimonies, global South epistemologies, and unfiltered truths that centrist media dare not utter. This is not a “crisis” or “conflict”—it’s genocide by starvation, a deliberate extension of Zionist settler-colonialism that echoes the Nakba’s forced dispossession and the ongoing siege since 2007.

The Illusion of Aid: Airdrops as Spectacle, Not Salvation

Picture this: parachutes drifting lazily from the sky, packages of food scattering like confetti over a graveyard. Israel has greenlit foreign airdrops once more—Jordan, the UAE, perhaps even the UK clamoring to join—framing it as a lifeline amid “mass starvation.” But let’s be clear: this is aid theater, a colonial sleight of hand that distracts from the blockade’s iron grip. A single airdrop yields a paltry 5–15 metric tons, while one truck hauls 15–25 tons. A convoy of 20 trucks? That’s 300–500 tons. Gaza’s pre-war needs hovered at 500 trucks daily; today, the UN estimates 600–800 truckloads (12,000–16,000 tons) are required to avert famine. Yet, only about 28–29 trucks trickle in per day—just 6% of what’s needed for survival.

These airdrops aren’t innovation; they’re inefficiency weaponized. Experts decry them as “largely symbolic,” dangerous, and insufficient, with packages often landing in inaccessible areas or the sea, where desperate Palestinians risk drowning to retrieve them. Gaza isn’t a remote wilderness—it’s a densely populated strip with land crossings like Kerem Shalom and Rafah, militarized and routinely sealed by Israeli forces. The blockade isn’t logistical failure; it’s policy, a starvation tactic honed in the tradition of colonial famines from Ireland to Bengal, where empires withhold sustenance to break resistance. Palestinian voices, like those from the Palestinian NGO Network, cut through the noise: “Israel is deliberately starving 2 million people—bombing bakeries, blocking food, and cutting off water. This is not a crisis. It’s genocide.”

The Stark Aid Deficit: Numbers That Indict an Empire

Peel back the layers, and the deficit reveals itself as engineered extermination. Before October 7, 2023, Gaza received around 500 aid trucks daily. Now, in July 2025—21 months into this genocide—entries average a meager 28, with recent reports noting a “maximum of 29 trucks per day” at key crossings. The World Food Programme (WFP) has 6,000 trucks’ worth of aid rotting at borders, while inside Gaza, insecurity and restrictions hobble distribution. This isn’t scarcity; it’s sabotage. UN Special Rapporteur Michael Fakhri nails it: “Israel is engineering famine. It is not a failure of logistics. It is policy.”

In the north, where famine bites hardest, aid entered for the first time in weeks on July 23, but Palestinian officials deem it “grossly insufficient.” The violence of delay manifests in bodies: at least 115 hunger-related deaths reported by July 24, including 80 children and a six-week-old infant named Yousef. Hospitals tally dozens more in July alone, with the toll surging as malnutrition compounds war wounds. This echoes historical settler-colonial strategies: during the Nakba of 1948, Zionist forces destroyed Palestinian agriculture and villages to force expulsion. Today, it’s amplified—farmlands razed, fishing boats bombed, water sources poisoned. As Indigenous epistemologies from Turtle Island to Aotearoa remind us, starvation is a tool of dispossession, erasing peoples by denying them sovereignty over land and life.

Famine as a Weapon: The Catastrophic Reality Unfolding

Gaza isn’t “at risk” of famine—it’s immersed in it, a man-made catastrophe confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO). As of July 2025, nearly two million Palestinians are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or above: 924,000 in Phase 4 (Emergency), and a staggering 470,000—over 20% of the population—in Phase 5 (Catastrophe/Famine). Malnutrition surges, with 16% of screened children in Gaza City suffering acute wasting. The UN hesitates to declare full famine, but aid agencies scream it: thresholds are met or exceeded, with starvation deaths, household hunger, and nutritional collapse evident.

This is deliberate extermination. Israel seals borders, bombs food infrastructure, and targets aid convoys—over 875 Palestinians killed seeking food in recent weeks. Palestinian medics report: “Food is visible—but unreachable due to snipers, bombings, and targeted obstruction.” Drawing from Black radical traditions, like those of Frantz Fanon, we see this as the violence of the colonized turned inward: empire starves bodies to crush spirits. Yet, Palestinian resistance endures, their testimonies a defiant archive against erasure.

The Perils of Refeeding: Mercy That Kills in a Void

Even if aid floods in tomorrow—a fantasy under blockade—the horror doesn’t end. Refeeding syndrome looms, a deadly rebound where sudden calories trigger electrolyte imbalances, heart failure, seizures, or coma in the severely malnourished. Survivors need gradual calorie reintroduction, IV fluids, potassium, phosphate, and magnesium—scarce in Gaza’s ruins. Without clinical oversight, “mercy” becomes murder.

This isn’t abstract; it’s trauma etched into bodies. Children, comprising half of Gaza’s population, bear the brunt—stunted growth, organ damage, lifelong scars. As a trauma-informed educator, I honor these survivors without voyeurism: their pain indicts the system, not their resilience. Global South healers, from Ayurvedic traditions to Indigenous herbal knowledge, underscore holistic recovery, but empire denies even that.

Medical Annihilation: Collapsing Care as Genocide’s Accomplice

Gaza’s health system is in freefall: 67% of hospitals and clinics nonfunctional, generators silenced by fuel blockades, surgeries performed by flashlight. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reports life-saving supplies—saline, defibrillators—denied entry. Al-Shifa, Nasser, and Al-Aqsa hospitals overflow with the wounded and starving, operating sans electricity amid bombings. This systematic collapse is genocide’s handmaiden: siege, strikes, and obstruction erode care, turning treatable conditions fatal.

Prioritizing disabled Palestinians’ dignity, we recognize this as ableist violence layered on colonial erasure. WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares it “man-made mass starvation,” a call echoed by 115 aid organizations.

Unmasking the Sources: Imperial Metrics and Flawed Narratives

The “28 trucks” figure originates from COGAT, Israel’s occupation arm, echoed by UN OCHA, WFP, WHO, and Western media like Reuters—none independently verified. These metrics mislead: “entered” aid languishes at checkpoints, gets looted or destroyed, or includes non-essentials. Israel bottlenecks UNRWA and WFP, favoring its affiliates. Flawed? Absolutely. As decolonial scholars like Edward Said taught us, knowledge production serves power—here, laundering genocide as bureaucracy.

Reality checks from MSF, ICRC, and Palestinian Red Crescent: “Aid is minimal, inconsistent, and manipulated for optics.” Survivors add: “No flour, no food, no clean water—abandoned by a world that’s deaf.”

Historical Echoes: Starvation in the Long Arc of Settler-Colonialism

This isn’t novel; it’s continuum. From the 1948 Nakba’s village burnings to the 2007 blockade labeling Gaza an “enemy entity,” Israel has wielded hunger as policy. Paralleling white supremacy’s genocides—from Native American forced marches to apartheid South Africa’s bantustans—this starvation campaign upholds Zionist expansion. Palestinian epistemologies, rooted in sumud (steadfastness), counter this: poets like Mahmoud Darwish and survivors’ oral histories affirm life amid death.

The Unvarnished Truth: Genocide, Plain and Urgent

Twenty-eight trucks isn’t “aid allowed”—it’s aid asphyxiated. Airdrops aren’t access—they’re alibi. Food sans medicine is execution. Gaza endures genocide by starvation and abandonment, a policy of empire backed by U.S. arms and Western silence.

As revolutionary educators, we demand: End the blockade. Ceasefire now. Divest from apartheid. Amplify Palestinian voices. Justice isn’t optional—it’s liberation’s imperative.

In solidarity with the starving, the bombed, the unbreakable: Free Palestine, from the river to the sea.