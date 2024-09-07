“Amidst the numbers and statistics lies saftar—the recognition that each life lost is an entire world of stories, hopes, and futures that will never be realized.”

While the following article presents numbers, percentages, and comparative analyses, it is crucial to remember that behind every statistic is a person whose life was stolen. Each individual had hopes, dreams, fears, and inside jokes, and their loss is more than a mere figure on a page—it is an immeasurable tragedy.

This is saftar: the recognition and mourning of the profound and irreplaceable loss when a life, rich with its own stories, relationships, and experiences, is violently cut short. Saftar reminds us that the devastation is not just in the lives that were lived but also in the future joys, hopes, and moments that will never come to pass.

The depth of human existence lost in Gaza is a pain that transcends numbers and words, touching on the irreplaceable essence of humanity itself.

The devastation and loss of life in Gaza are not accidental but the result of deliberate actions taken by Israel. The ongoing destruction and genocide would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the United States, which has provided financial aid, military assistance, and political cover. The U.S. has shielded Israel from accountability, ensuring an umbrella of impunity in the United Nations and other international organizations. This complicity has allowed Israel to continue its actions unchecked, leaving countless lives shattered and entire generations lost to a violence that could have been prevented.

The Hidden Toll: Unseen Losses Amidst Gaza’s Destruction

The conflict in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant human losses and widespread devastation, with reports indicating 51,569 direct deaths (including 10,000 missing presumed dead). To account for the significant underreporting of direct deaths due to the destruction of hospitals, civil service facilities, and the inability to retrieve bodies from destroyed buildings, we are using a ratio of 15 indirect deaths per direct death. This estimation acknowledges the severity of preventable deaths from untreated injuries, diseases, malnutrition, and a lack of basic infrastructure.

Current Death Toll in Gaza (October 7, 2023 – September 6, 2024):

Direct deaths: 51,569 (including 10,000 missing presumed dead)

Indirect deaths: 773,535 (based on 15 indirect deaths per direct death)

Total deaths (direct + indirect): 825,104

Population of Gaza: 2.3 million

Percentage of the population killed: 35.87%

Comparative Analysis of Genocide in Gaza and Historical Genocides

Holocaust (1941-1945):

Total population affected: Approx. 9.5 million Jews in Europe

Total deaths: 6 million Jews

Percentage of the Jewish population killed: 63.16%

Duration: 4 years

Daily death rate: Approx. 4,109 people/day

Rwandan Genocide (1994):

Total population affected: 7.1 million

Total deaths: 800,000

Percentage of the population killed: 11.27%

Duration: 100 days (about 3 months)

Daily death rate: Approx. 8,000 people/day

Armenian Genocide (1915-1923):

Total population affected: Approx. 2 million Armenians

Total deaths: 600,000 to 1.5 million

Percentage of the population killed: 30% - 75%

Duration: 8 years

Daily death rate: Approx. 205 to 515 people/day

Bosnian Genocide (1992-1995):

Total population affected: 4.4 million

Total deaths: 100,000

Percentage of the population killed: 2.27%

Duration: 3 years

Daily death rate: Approx. 91 people/day

Gaza Compared to Historical Genocides (Key Findings)

Percentage of Population Killed:

In less than a year, 35.87% of Gaza’s population has been killed (direct + indirect deaths). This percentage places Gaza’s ongoing genocide at a level comparable to the Armenian Genocide ( 30-75% ) and is approaching the scale of the Holocaust ( 63.16% ).

Gaza’s death toll percentage exceeds the Rwandan Genocide (11.27%) and the Bosnian Genocide (2.27%), both of which were widely recognized as among the most violent genocides in modern history.

Daily Death Rate:

Gaza’s daily death toll is staggeringly high. With 335 days of conflict, the total death toll (direct and indirect) translates to a daily death rate of approximately 2,463 people/day .

This is significantly higher than the Bosnian Genocide (91 people/day) and the Armenian Genocide (205-515 people/day), but lower than the Rwandan Genocide (8,000 people/day) and the Holocaust (4,109 people/day).

Duration and Speed:

The conflict in Gaza has unfolded in just under one year, yet its impact on the population, in terms of percentage killed, is comparable to genocides that took place over several years. This suggests a faster rate of destruction, as the genocide in Gaza has reached severe levels in a much shorter period.

Impact on Children: Analysis and Comparisons

Children have been disproportionately affected by the genocide in Gaza, both in terms of direct and indirect deaths.

Children’s Deaths in Gaza (October 7, 2023 – September 6, 2024):

Children’s deaths (43% of total deaths):

Direct: 22,174 children

Indirect (15 per direct death): 332,610 children

Total children’s deaths (direct + indirect): 354,784 children

Percentage of child population killed: 32.81% of Gaza’s child population (1.081 million children)

Holocaust (1941-1945):

Total children killed: 1.5 million Jewish children

Percentage of children killed (approx.): 15.8% of the Jewish population

Rwandan Genocide (1994):

Total children killed (estimated): Approx. 300,000 children

Percentage of children killed (approx.): 42% of the total victims

Armenian Genocide (1915-1923):

Children’s deaths: Estimates suggest that a large number of the 600,000 to 1.5 million killed were children, but specific child-related data is lacking.

Bosnian Genocide (1992-1995):

Children’s deaths: Approximately 12,000 children killed

Percentage of total deaths: 12% of the total victims were children.

Gaza’s Child Deaths Compared to Historical Genocides (Key Findings)

Percentage of Child Population Killed:

In Gaza, an estimated 32.81% of the child population has been killed (direct + indirect). This is a higher percentage than seen in other genocides like the Holocaust ( 15.8% of the Jewish population killed were children).

Gaza’s child death percentage is slightly lower than that of Rwanda (42%), but the total number of children killed in Gaza (354,784) far exceeds the child death toll in Rwanda (300,000 children).

Severity and Pace of Child Deaths:

The genocide in Gaza has disproportionately targeted children in a shorter time frame. In just under one year, over 350,000 children have died, making this one of the most severe genocides affecting children in modern history.

The percentage of children killed in Gaza approaches the same level as the Rwandan Genocide, even though the Rwandan conflict lasted only 100 days.

Concluding Analysis: Genocide in Gaza

The genocide in Gaza is among the most destructive in modern history, both in terms of total population affected and the speed at which the killings have occurred. When comparing to other known genocides, Gaza’s death toll and the impact on its population—particularly children—are staggering:

Total deaths ( 35.87% of the population ) are approaching the highest levels of historical genocides, such as the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide.

Child deaths (32.81% of the child population) have reached a scale comparable to or exceeding that of other genocides where children were disproportionately affected, such as Rwanda and Bosnia.

In just under a year, the Gaza conflict has caused destruction on a scale that is typically seen in genocides over multiple years. The rapid destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, coupled with the staggering loss of life—especially among children—marks this as one of the most devastating human rights tragedies in modern times. Immediate and widespread international intervention is essential to prevent further loss of life and to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It is important to note:

The genocide in Gaza is not an isolated event; it is part of a larger, ongoing genocide against Palestinians that targets the unified Palestinian Territory as a whole. The fragmentation of the Palestinian people is a deliberate tactic of erasure, designed to strip and fragment the Palestinian people of their resistance, homeland and identity. This genocide extends far beyond the physical borders of Palestine and reaches deep into the global Palestinian diaspora.

Across the world, Palestinians face systematic oppression not only through violence but also through legal and political frameworks. Laws and regulations in various countries are being used to silence those who speak out against the genocide or simply assert their Palestinian identity. These measures criminalize advocacy for Palestinian rights and solidarity with their cause, making it increasingly dangerous to even acknowledge the ongoing atrocities.

This global repression is part of the broader genocidal effort to erase Palestinians, not just from their land, but from public discourse itself. The genocide in Gaza is only one front in a far-reaching campaign that seeks to extinguish Palestinian existence and silence their voices worldwide, underscoring the need to recognize this genocide in all its forms, wherever it manifests.