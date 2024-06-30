A crucial point: Regardless of Israel's internal definitions or classifications, the international community recognizes the West Bank as occupied Palestinian territory, and Israel's presence as an occupying force. The Fourth Geneva Convention and numerous UN resolutions affirm that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is Palestinian territory under occupation.

As an occupying force, Israel is bound by international humanitarian law, which prohibits the transfer of its own civilian population into occupied territory. The establishment and expansion of settlements are considered a violation of this principle, making all Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law.

The International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council, and the UN General Assembly have consistently reaffirmed this position. The ICJ's 2004 advisory opinion on the Legal Consequences of the Construction of a Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory emphasized that Israel's settlements are in breach of international law.

It's essential to recognize that international law takes precedence over Israel's domestic legal definitions.