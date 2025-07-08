Incitement to genocide does not require a body count. It doesn’t wait for mass graves. It doesn’t need tanks—it needs microphones.

Under Article III of the Genocide Convention, direct and public incitement to commit genocide is a standalone crime. Not contingent. Not conditional. Not retroactive.

If you call for extermination—you are guilty. Whether or not the killing begins. Whether or not it ends.

So where are the prosecutions? Where are the indictments for every Israeli official who’s called Palestinians “human animals,” “snakes,” “lice,” “children of darkness”? Where is the legal response to daily calls for flattening Gaza, starving children, unleashing nuclear bombs, or using rape as collective punishment?

This genocide is not only happening— It is being incited in real time.

And every NGO, court, and “human rights” institution staying silent? They are not failing. They are shielding genocidaires.

You cannot claim to uphold international law while ignoring its most brazen violation. You cannot invoke Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur—and then ghost Palestine.

Here’s the truth: Every lawyer who won’t name it. Every court that stalls. Every UN office that dithers— is complicit. Not just in genocide. In genocide incitement.

And this isn’t limited to state officials. Not just military commanders. It’s everywhere.

In op-eds calling Palestinians “a cancer.” In viral tweets demanding Gaza be “erased.” In talk shows laughing at mass starvation. In academic panels debating whether Palestinians deserve to exist. In donor campaigns, Telegram threads, press briefings, and comment sections.

Genocide incitement is not opinion. Not free speech. Not “discourse.” It is a prosecutable crime. Under international law. Before, during, and after a genocide.

So where are the charges?

Where are the cases filed by human rights attorneys, genocide scholars, legal centers, and bar associations?

Nowhere.

If you call yourself a human rights lawyer and you’re watching this flood of genocidal incitement without filing a single charge— You are a fraud.

If your NGO claims to defend international law but won't touch the daily incitement to mass slaughter— You are a fraud.

If your institution refuses to prosecute while 20,000+ Palestinian children lie buried beneath rubble— You are part of the system that made it happen.

The Genocide Convention is being violated every single day. And every silence is complicity.

You don’t need the genocide to be over to file for incitement. You don’t need a body count to name what is illegal. You need courage. And most of these so-called “experts” have none.

Stop pretending international law exists. It doesn’t—not when genocide incitement is global, public, and unprosecuted.