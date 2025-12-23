“Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.” Frantz Fanon

No one is conscripting you into advocacy for the Palestinian genocide.

No one is handing out assignments or tallying solidarity points.

You can center Sudan.

You can center Congo.

You can center Yemen.

You can center the ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples in the US and Canada.

You can center the ongoing genocide against Black peoples under carceral, medical, and environmental regimes.

You can center the genocide of migrants through borders, detention, and abandonment.

You can center the trans genocide unfolding through legislation, policing, and social abandonment.

That is not the issue.

The line is crossed somewhere else entirely.

Denying the Palestinian genocide is a choice.

Downplaying it is a choice.

Mocking it is a choice.

Erasing it is a choice.

And that choice tells the truth about your politics far more clearly than whatever cause you claim to champion.

Because antigenocide is not a vibe. It is not selective outrage. It is not branding. It is a structural analysis paired with ethical clarity. It requires the ability to recognize patterns even when they implicate power you are comfortable with, movements you are adjacent to, or allies you do not want to lose.

If you were genuinely antigenocide, you would recognize the throughlines.

You would recognize that the same states funding and arming the genocide in Palestine are funding and arming atrocities in Sudan, Congo, and Yemen.

You would recognize that the same imperial economies extracting wealth from the Global South are the ones militarizing borders, criminalizing migration, and enforcing racialized death in the US.

You would recognize that the same surveillance technologies tested on Palestinians are exported to police Black, Indigenous, migrant, and trans communities worldwide.

You would recognize that genocide is not an exception. It is a system.

Palestine is not a distraction from other genocides.

Palestine is a node.

A mirror.

A blueprint.

To deny it is not neutrality. It is alignment.

You do not get to claim Congo while excusing Palestine, because cobalt extraction and settler colonial militarism are not separate stories.

You do not get to claim Sudan while laundering the governments bankrolling Israeli violence.

You do not get to claim trans lives while defending the same carceral and militarized systems that disappear Palestinian children.

You do not get to claim Indigenous liberation while justifying settler colonialism when it wears a different flag.

Intersectionality does not mean “my cause, but not yours.”

It means understanding how power circulates, how violence is shared, how death is administered across borders with bureaucratic efficiency and moral impunity.

The Palestinian genocide exposes the architecture. That is why it is denied.

It reveals too much.

It implicates too many.

So no, no one is forcing you to advocate for Palestine.

But if you deny it, minimize it, mock it, or erase it, you are making a choice.

And that choice places you squarely outside any honest claim to being antifascist, intersectional, or antigenocide.

Because genocide denial anywhere is permission everywhere.