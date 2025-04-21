They say it’s not genocide.

Not because the death toll is too low—

but because the victims aren’t white.

Because the bombs aren’t decades old.

Because it isn’t buried in a textbook, curated in a museum, or safely sealed behind the phrase “never again.”

They don’t reject the term genocide because it’s inaccurate.

They reject it because it’s inconvenient.

Gaza doesn’t fit their narrative.

It’s not neat.

It’s not sterile.

It’s not happening in silence.

It’s children crushed under rubble while Western journalists ask if they were “human shields.”

It’s breadlines turned into massacre sites.

It’s bodies decomposing in hospitals without electricity.

It’s real-time extermination—and worse, it’s public.

The world is watching a genocide happen live, and still—many demand Palestinians die in a way they can mourn comfortably.

They compare Gaza to white genocides.

They want it to look like the Holocaust:

Orderly. Bureaucratic. Archived.

Dead Jews on trains.

Dead Nazis on trial.

The moral clarity of history, wrapped in grayscale.

But what if the genocide doesn’t happen in grayscale?

What if it happens in color, in Arabic, with blood on your feed and funding from your government?

What if the victims scream, resist, and refuse to go quietly?

They can’t handle Gaza because Gaza won’t play dead.

Palestinians are supposed to submit to their slaughter, not survive it.

They are supposed to whisper for help, not shout.

They are supposed to be silent victims, not living resistance.

The West only honors genocide when it’s over.

When the victims are no longer breathing.

When the killers are dead or deniable.

When the guilt is abstract—not a foreign policy line item.

This genocide is too loud. Too brown. Too alive.

So they say it’s “complicated.”

So they say “both sides.”

So they say “Hamas could end it tomorrow.”

But they don’t say why 70% of the dead are women and children.

They don’t say why 5,000 families were erased from the civil registry.

They don’t say why 128,000+ Palestinians are already dead, and still, they drop bombs on tents.

Genocide isn’t sacred. It’s systemic.

And sometimes, it doesn’t look like Auschwitz.

Sometimes, it looks like Gaza.

And if that’s uncomfortable, good. It should be.

Because this time, the West is not the savior.

It’s the sponsor.