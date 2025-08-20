Marginalia Subversiva

Gian 🔻🍉
2d

Thanks for writing this, with which I fully agree.

If it were about “wealth” (money, resources, land etc.) the criminals could expel the robbed population and let them live (ethnic cleansing, which is also a crime).

In the example we all learn at school as masterclass of genocide (without really learning the ultimate lesson), the nazis could have done the same with the European Jews: spoil them of their wealth and drive them out.

You all know how the story ended.

In another example, the Finnish-German armies did not want to take the city of Leningrad by fighting, then they imposed a brutal siege, causing more than 1 million casualties. It was not about the land, it was about annihilation, the essence of the whole campaign against the Soviet Union .

That is to say that I agree, genocide it is not collateral damage, but it is design.

In my opinion the rob comes even as an after effect of the annihilation, and not as the root cause.

Suprematism leads to racism, racism to the will to annihilate.

Kate
2d

In an analytical sense though it is ok to talk about the land. I am following you and others here and on Al Jazeera daily and sadly getting a very thorough lesson in what genocide entails. It is beyond words.

But the way to see it on a different level is as swallowing the land by capitalist interests so that the previous owners have now no means of subsistence; they cannot produce from their own land their livelihood, the food they need the wood for shelter etc. This forces them into wage slavery.

Of course there are many complications of this picture now - the method of stealing of Palestinian land has many and terrible consequences for the people of that land.

But this land grab and its attendant horrors is about imperialism and extending the west's empire at a time of deep crisis in the reproduction of capitalism.

