Some of you need a little genocide literacy. Let’s talk about it.
The Dangerous Reduction
When people say, “It’s just about land,” they flatten 76 years of Palestinian survival and erasure into a property dispute. That framing is not only inaccurate—it is genocide denial.
Genocide is not about borders. It is not about acreage. It is not a quarrel over resources. To reduce it to land theft alone is to amputate the rest of the crime.
What Genocide Actually Is
Under the Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as the deliberate destruction of a people in whole or in part. Land can be one
battlefield of this destruction—but it is never the whole war. Genocide erases lives, futures, cultures, and lineages. It annihilates continuance.
The tools of genocide include:
Torture and massacres – designed to terrorize, displace, and thin out populations.
Mass sexual violence – weaponized humiliation, domination, and generational trauma.
Child abductions – international child abduction to fracture future generations.
Starvation (limoscide) – engineered famine to destroy survival and continuity.
Iatrocide – weaponizing healthcare: bombing hospitals, denying treatment, collapsing medical systems.
Cultural erasure – banning language, destroying archives, renaming streets, rewriting history.
Narrative warfare – propaganda that reframes extermination as “conflict,” “war,” or “dispute.”
These are not property disputes. They are methods of extermination.
Why Minimization Matters
When the violence is reduced to “land and resources” alone, it launders genocide into something bureaucratic and manageable. It turns annihilation into a zoning issue. This language makes extermination easier to excuse, ignore, or debate.
Calling genocide by any name other than what it is does not protect Palestinians. It protects the perpetrators.
Genocide is Not an Argument
Genocide is not a debate over who owns which parcel of earth. It is a campaign to erase an entire people—their bodies, their culture, their memory, their future.
Land theft is one arm of extermination. But genocide stretches further: into wombs, into graves, into archives, into classrooms, into the silence of those who refuse to name it.
Why Literacy is Survival
Genocide literacy is not academic nitpicking. It’s survival. It’s clarity in the face of denial. It’s naming the whole crime so the whole world cannot look away.
Palestinians are not enduring a “conflict.” They are enduring genocide. And the only way forward is to speak with precision, rage, and truth.
Genocide Literacy 101: Stop reducing annihilation to acreage. Name it fully. Resist its denial. Stand with the people fighting to live.
Thanks for writing this, with which I fully agree.
If it were about “wealth” (money, resources, land etc.) the criminals could expel the robbed population and let them live (ethnic cleansing, which is also a crime).
In the example we all learn at school as masterclass of genocide (without really learning the ultimate lesson), the nazis could have done the same with the European Jews: spoil them of their wealth and drive them out.
You all know how the story ended.
In another example, the Finnish-German armies did not want to take the city of Leningrad by fighting, then they imposed a brutal siege, causing more than 1 million casualties. It was not about the land, it was about annihilation, the essence of the whole campaign against the Soviet Union .
That is to say that I agree, genocide it is not collateral damage, but it is design.
In my opinion the rob comes even as an after effect of the annihilation, and not as the root cause.
Suprematism leads to racism, racism to the will to annihilate.
In an analytical sense though it is ok to talk about the land. I am following you and others here and on Al Jazeera daily and sadly getting a very thorough lesson in what genocide entails. It is beyond words.
But the way to see it on a different level is as swallowing the land by capitalist interests so that the previous owners have now no means of subsistence; they cannot produce from their own land their livelihood, the food they need the wood for shelter etc. This forces them into wage slavery.
Of course there are many complications of this picture now - the method of stealing of Palestinian land has many and terrible consequences for the people of that land.
But this land grab and its attendant horrors is about imperialism and extending the west's empire at a time of deep crisis in the reproduction of capitalism.