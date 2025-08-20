Some of you need a little genocide literacy. Let’s talk about it.

The Dangerous Reduction

When people say, “It’s just about land,” they flatten 76 years of Palestinian survival and erasure into a property dispute. That framing is not only inaccurate—it is genocide denial.

Genocide is not about borders. It is not about acreage. It is not a quarrel over resources. To reduce it to land theft alone is to amputate the rest of the crime.

What Genocide Actually Is

Under the Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as the deliberate destruction of a people in whole or in part. Land can be one battlefield of this destruction—but it is never the whole war . Genocide erases lives, futures, cultures, and lineages. It annihilates continuance.

The tools of genocide include:

Torture and massacres – designed to terrorize, displace, and thin out populations.

Mass sexual violence – weaponized humiliation, domination, and generational trauma.

Child abductions – international child abduction to fracture future generations.

Starvation (limoscide) – engineered famine to destroy survival and continuity.

Iatrocide – weaponizing healthcare: bombing hospitals, denying treatment, collapsing medical systems.

Cultural erasure – banning language, destroying archives, renaming streets, rewriting history.

Narrative warfare – propaganda that reframes extermination as “conflict,” “war,” or “dispute.”

These are not property disputes. They are methods of extermination.

Why Minimization Matters

When the violence is reduced to “land and resources” alone, it launders genocide into something bureaucratic and manageable. It turns annihilation into a zoning issue. This language makes extermination easier to excuse, ignore, or debate.

Calling genocide by any name other than what it is does not protect Palestinians. It protects the perpetrators.

Genocide is Not an Argument

Genocide is not a debate over who owns which parcel of earth. It is a campaign to erase an entire people—their bodies, their culture, their memory, their future.

Land theft is one arm of extermination. But genocide stretches further: into wombs, into graves, into archives, into classrooms, into the silence of those who refuse to name it.

Why Literacy is Survival

Genocide literacy is not academic nitpicking. It’s survival. It’s clarity in the face of denial. It’s naming the whole crime so the whole world cannot look away.

Palestinians are not enduring a “conflict.” They are enduring genocide. And the only way forward is to speak with precision, rage, and truth.

Genocide Literacy 101: Stop reducing annihilation to acreage. Name it fully. Resist its denial. Stand with the people fighting to live.

