In Genocide Literacy 101, we dismantled the myth that genocide is “just about land.” We named how reductionist framings flatten annihilation into property disputes and launder extermination into something bureaucratic and excusable.

This next lesson takes on another common distortion: the belief that genocides can be ranked, foundationalized, or compared. People often ask: “Which genocide was the worst?” or insist: “This genocide was the template for all the others.” That is not just sloppy thinking—it is colonial thinking.

Colonial Logic Thrives on Hierarchy

Colonialism does not simply conquer lands or peoples—it manufactures order. Its most insidious invention was hierarchy: a vertical architecture of being where some lives are deemed fully human, others half-human, and many not human at all. “Race” was not a discovery of difference; it was a colonial technology of ranking, sorting, and justifying annihilation.

Within this scaffold, genocide is not random violence. It is the ultimate enforcement of hierarchy: to erase those whose existence unsettles the colonial order. And here lies the trap—when we replicate that same logic by declaring one genocide “the worst,” “the first,” or “the template,” we are not dismantling the system. We are mirroring it. We replay the ladder of value, just inverted. That is not liberation; that is replication.

This is why both white supremacy and other supremacist projects—including Christian supremacy, Jewish supremacy, caste supremacy—depend on a hierarchy of suffering. Each asserts its own genocide as foundational, unparalleled, or uniquely definitive. This competition for primacy is not a politics of liberation; it is the politics of empire disguised as memory. It transforms grief into capital. It weaponizes mourning into a claim for dominance.

Decolonial thought demands a rupture here. We cannot rank atrocities as if they were entries on a colonial ledger. To do so is to accept the colonizer’s terms: that some deaths matter more, some survivals are more miraculous, some erasures are more complete. True genocide literacy insists otherwise: that every genocide is absolute, and the refusal of hierarchy is itself an act of resistance against the colonial order.

Genocide Is Not Comparative

Under international law, genocide is defined as the intent to destroy a people in whole or in part. This definition is deliberately broad, because the modalities of destruction are multiple: massacre, sterilization, famine, cultural erasure, forced displacement, incarceration, medical neglect. Genocide is not one method, and it is not one history—it is a structure of annihilation that can take many forms.

Every genocide—African, Indigenous, Armenian, Congolese, Palestinian, Iraqi, Rwandan, Tasmanian, Sudanese—meets this threshold in its own annihilatory form. None requires another as its model. None is derivative. Each is absolute.

And yet, colonial logic works to rank them. This is how Holocaust exceptionalism is able to be weaponized. By elevating the Nazi genocide of European Jews as the singular, incomparable atrocity in history, the rest are pushed to the periphery—acknowledged, perhaps, but never afforded the same legitimacy, visibility, or urgency. The hierarchy emerges: one genocide becomes the “true” genocide, while others are treated as imitations, side notes, or metaphors.

This weaponization does not only memorialize—it disciplines. It is deployed to silence Palestinians, whose Nakba is dismissed because it “does not compare.” It erases Indigenous peoples, whose centuries of annihilation are reframed as “tragedy” rather than genocide. It minimizes the Middle Passage and the transatlantic slave trade, folding them into “slavery” without naming the genocidal destruction of African lives, cultures, and futures. Holocaust exceptionalism becomes a gatekeeping tool: it polices who is allowed to speak in the register of genocide, and who must remain outside it.

Decolonial genocide literacy refuses this ladder. To compare genocides is to accept a colonial calculus of worth, to treat one people’s annihilation as the yardstick against which all others are measured. But genocide is not a relative category—it is an absolute one. The destruction of a people does not need to compete for primacy to be named as what it is.

Anti-Blackness and Indigenous Genocide Are Entangled, Not Sequential

Indigenous genocide did not end with conquest; it was inaugurated by it and sustained through the ongoing project of settler colonialism. As Patrick Wolfe insisted, settler colonialism is “a structure, not an event.” Its logics do not conclude with the signing of treaties or the drawing of borders—they persist in land dispossession, the erosion of sovereignty, the criminalization of Indigenous jurisdiction, and the destruction of ecosystems that sustain Indigenous life. The epidemic of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people is not a separate crisis—it is the continuation of a genocidal logic that seeks to fracture communities, erase futures, and normalize elimination.

Anti-Blackness, meanwhile, crystallized in the transatlantic slave trade as a distinct and relentless ontology: the production of “the slave” as permanently alienated from kinship, fungible as property, and socially dead (Patterson). Wilderson and other Afro-pessimist theorists argue that this position is not simply historical but ontological, structuring modernity itself. From the plantation to the prison, from auction blocks to chokeholds, Black life is continually positioned at the threshold of annihilation. Mass incarceration, police killings, global economic dispossession, and cultural devaluation are not deviations—they are the afterlives of slavery, the living continuities of anti-Black genocide.

It is crucial to see these not as sequential violences, where one “comes first” and the other follows. They are parallel, entangled genocidal logics, co-constitutive of colonial modernity. The settler state could not exist without Indigenous elimination to secure land, nor without the violent commodification and destruction of African life to build wealth and infrastructure. They operate in tandem: the theft of land and the theft of life, the erasure of nations and the denial of humanity, mutually reinforcing one another in the architecture of global white supremacy.

To force a hierarchy between them—to declare one “the template” or the “greater genocide”—is to erase their simultaneity and persistence. It collapses distinct but intertwined modalities of violence into a linear story that colonial logic itself authored: that history unfolds in stages, with some suffering as primary and others as secondary. Decolonial genocide literacy rejects this sequencing. It insists instead on reading these genocidal logics together, not to collapse them into sameness, but to recognize their interdependence in the making—and unmaking—of the world we inhabit.

Hierarchies Erase Ongoingness

To call one genocide “the worst” or “the template” does more than create an intellectual ranking—it alters temporal perception. It pushes other genocides into the past tense, as if they were completed episodes, mourned and memorialized but no longer unfolding. This is one of colonialism’s most effective tricks: to declare genocide over while its structures still operate in the present.

But genocide is not past—it is ongoing. Palestinians are enduring exterminatory siege, where bombing campaigns, starvation, medical collapse, and child abductions operate as genocidal instruments. Indigenous peoples remain targets of dispossession, their lands extracted for pipelines, mines, and dams, their sovereignties dissolved by courts, their languages and epistemologies erased in classrooms and archives. Black life is subjected to carceral annihilation, where mass incarceration, police killings, and economic disenfranchisement extend the logics of slavery into the present.

To insist that one genocide is “over” because it does not fit into the spectacle of mass killing is to misunderstand genocide itself. As Wolfe reminds us, settler colonial genocide is structural, not evental. As Wilderson and Hartman show, anti-Black violence is not episodic, but ontological. Genocide does not have clean start and end dates; it mutates, adapts, and continues in different modalities across time.

Hierarchies obscure this reality. When we single out one genocide as the pinnacle of atrocity, others are relegated to history lessons, stripped of their ongoingness. The result is not only erasure—it is denial. It gives cover to states and institutions that continue to perpetuate genocide while insisting it belongs to the past.

Refusing hierarchy is therefore also refusing denial. It is a commitment to naming genocide as present tense, to refusing the colonial comfort of closure, and to standing with those who resist annihilation today.

Liberation Means Refusing Hierarchy

Decolonial genocide literacy demands that we stop treating atrocities as if they were rungs on a ladder—some higher, some lower, some remembered as “true genocide” while others are dismissed as collateral damage, tragedy, or conflict. This ladder is not neutral; it is colonial. It reproduces the very ordering system that declared which lives counted and which lives could be extinguished.

Instead, liberation begins with recognition: each genocide is irreducible. Each is an absolute attempt to annihilate a people in body, culture, memory, and future. And yet, they are also co-constitutive, woven into the architecture of colonial modernity. The theft of Indigenous land and sovereignty, the annihilation of African life through slavery, the erasure of Armenians, the siege of Palestinians, the massacres in Rwanda, the decimation of the Congolese under Leopold—all are distinct, and yet all are structural parts of the same global order of racial capitalism and conquest.

Solidarity grows not from comparison, but from refusal. Refusal of abyssal thinking (Boaventura de Sousa Santos), which draws a line dividing some atrocities as visible, central, or mournable, and relegates others to invisibility and silence. Refusal of colonial order, which insists history is linear, with some genocides “foundational” and others “derivative.” Refusal of hierarchy itself, which turns grief into competition and memory into a weapon of supremacy.

To refuse hierarchy is to commit to a different practice of memory and solidarity: one where the recognition of one genocide never comes at the expense of another, one where mourning does not become a contest, and one where resistance is understood as collective.

Liberation means breaking the colonial script that tells us we must rank annihilation in order to name it. Liberation means building solidarities that honor simultaneity, entanglement, and difference without subsumption. Liberation means standing against every genocide as if it were absolute—because it is.

Genocide Literacy 102: Stop building hierarchies out of annihilation. Name each genocide fully. Resist comparison. Stand in solidarity with all peoples fighting to live.