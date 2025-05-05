14,559 antisemitic “incidents” since October 7.

That’s the number the ADL wants to dominate headlines—framed as proof of rising Jew-hatred. But what they’re actually doing is laundering genocide through manipulated data, folding Palestinian liberation into a spreadsheet of Zionist victimhood.

This isn’t about Jewish safety.

It’s about narrative control.

Well over half of what the ADL categorizes as “antisemitic incidents” were nothing more than protests, slogans, and public outcries against the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

What the ADL Really Counts

The ADL’s so-called incidents include:

Protests against the Israeli regime’s starvation tactics in Gaza

Chants for liberation from settler-colonial rule

Critiques of Zionism as a fascist, genocidal ideology

University walkouts and encampments rejecting U.S. complicity

Public grief for murdered Palestinian children

None of these are antisemitic. They are resistance. They are survival. They are refusal.

The ADL isn’t documenting bigotry—it’s pathologizing dissent.

Zionist Strategy: Collapse All Critique into Hate

By weaponizing the charge of antisemitism against anti-Zionist speech, the ADL:

Shields a regime committing active genocide,

Criminalizes decolonial struggle,

Erases Jewish anti-Zionist voices who stand with Palestine,

Reinforces the imperial war machine under the banner of “safety.”

This is not new. It’s a familiar fascist trick:

Demonize the oppressed, canonize the colonizer.

We Refuse the Inversion

We will not accept a world where:

Starving a nation is framed as self-defense,

Colonial borders are sacred but human lives are disposable,

Zionist institutions are immune to criticism while Palestinian mourning is criminalized.

Antisemitism is real. So is fascism. So is genocide.

And the ADL is not fighting the former—they’re helping mask the latter.

Call It What It Is

This isn’t a “spike in hate.”

We are not witnessing a rise in antisemitism. We are witnessing a rise in visibility—of the colonial wound, of global refusal, of Indigenous survival in the face of a fascist state project backed by U.S. empire. The ADL’s numbers are not data; they are a digital muzzle—repurposing trauma to shield a genocidal regime.

Palestinian liberation isn’t hate.

Zionism isn’t safety.

And genocide isn’t misunderstood—it’s engineered.

The ADL isn’t documenting danger. It’s manufacturing consent.