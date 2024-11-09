Share this postMarginalia SubversivaGENOCIDE WHITEWASHING Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGENOCIDE WHITEWASHING SkyNews videos. The original and the propaganda video. Story Ember leGaïeNov 09, 20244Share this postMarginalia SubversivaGENOCIDE WHITEWASHING Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareHere’s the original:Here’s the edited Propaganda version:here’s screenshots of the edits Set OneSet TwoLink to thread of world leaders lying about this. 4Share this postMarginalia SubversivaGENOCIDE WHITEWASHING Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePreviousNext