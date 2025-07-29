Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The SignalFlame's avatar
The SignalFlame
14h

They claim Safe Distribution Sites , yet the Palestinians keep getting shot, gassed, or bombed while trying to get food. They are tricked into going to a distribution site and when they get there- no food/aid and the shooting starts. Netanyahu is a fking animal, a disease infested animal. So is his boy, T-diddy who is on the list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
14h

GHF dressed in the language of care, and known to Palestinians as death traps for Witkoff Aid Massacres, reflects ideological control over colonial objectives such as killing providers of families able to obtain food in violently destroyed war zones to prevent starvation, exposing their families to the ravages of settler society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture