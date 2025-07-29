What the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s “Following” List Reveals About Its Real Allegiances

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is not what it claims to be.

While presenting itself as a humanitarian lifeline for Palestinians under siege, GHF’s digital footprint tells a very different story. Its official X account does not follow Palestinian survivors, medics, NGOs, or trauma networks. Instead, it’s a curated feed of Zionist propagandists, military apologists, Islamophobic influencers, and U.S. state actors who justify genocide and blockade while branding it “compassion.”

This is not incidental. This is not “balanced.” This is narrative warfare dressed in nonprofit clothing.

The War Crimes PR Roster

GHF’s follow list functions as a soft power map: one that shows who shapes its ideology, whose voices it uplifts, and whose lives it ignores. In an era where digital networks are political terrain, following isn’t passive—it’s strategic alignment.

🟥 GHF Follows:

• Zionist narrative engineers

• Israeli military and intelligence operatives

• Christian Zionist and U.S. state actors

• Far-right Islamophobic pundits

• Pro-occupation think tanks

🟥 GHF Does Not Follow:

• Palestinian medics or emergency workers

• Journalists documenting mass death

• Child trauma support networks in Gaza

• UNRWA, WHO, or MSF

• Any Palestinian survivors of the ongoing genocide

This selective attention is not bureaucratic failure. It’s ideological exposure.

Propaganda Architects

These accounts specialize in laundering war crimes into “security measures” and reframing Palestinian survival as a threat narrative.

• Bari Weiss | Zionist influencer who minimizes genocide as an unfortunate “defense response.”

• HonestReporting | Coordinates harassment campaigns against journalists critical of Israeli policy.

• UN Watch / Hillel Neuer | Attacks UN human rights investigators, branding all critique as antisemitic.

• Noa Tishby | Former Israeli envoy who equates Palestinian resistance with terrorism and genocide with “regrettable necessity.”

These are not observers. They are architects of genocide denial.

Military & Intelligence Figures

GHF elevates voices directly responsible for shaping and justifying the ongoing assault on Gaza. These are not humanitarian actors. They are military propagandists.

• Jonathan Conricus | Former IDF spokesperson who regularly framed indiscriminate bombing as “precision” while dismissing mass civilian death.

• Nadav Shoshani | Current Israeli military spokesman who justifies attacks on hospitals and aid convoys.

• John Spencer | Urban warfare strategist whose white papers are cited to defend leveling entire neighborhoods.

• Joe Truzman | Analyst at FDD, a pro-Israel think tank that portrays every school and clinic as a Hamas front to rationalize airstrikes.

• COGAT | The Israeli military arm responsible for regulating (read: denying) humanitarian access to Gaza. Known for blocking fuel, food, and medicine while claiming otherwise.

These are the enforcers of engineered famine, medical collapse, and collective punishment. GHF boosts them.

Islamophobic and Far-Right Influencers

The GHF follow list is also peppered with figures whose public records include open incitement against Muslims, migrants, and Palestinians:

• Douglas Murray | British colonial apologist who calls Palestinian resistance “barbaric” and defends population transfer.

• Tammy Bruce | Fox News host with a documented history of Islamophobic rhetoric.

• Richard Kemp | Former UK army officer who called war crimes investigations a threat to Israel’s “right to exist.”

• Mike Huckabee | Christian Zionist who once said “there is no such thing as a Palestinian people.”

These aren’t just conservative commentators—they are soft inciters, using rhetoric to dehumanize an entire people.

U.S. State Actors and Christian Zionist Operatives

In place of Palestinian-led NGOs or ceasefire advocacy, GHF follows the very institutions and figures enabling the genocide diplomatically and materially.

• U.S. State Department | Has consistently vetoed ceasefire resolutions, greenlit weapons shipments mid-massacre, and dismissed ICJ genocide findings.

• Rev. Johnnie Moore | Executive Chairman of GHF. A longtime Christian Zionist operative and former Trump appointee who has publicly praised Israeli bombings and denied war crimes. He is not just a follower—he’s leading the entire organization.

This is not neutrality. It is proximity to power—and the power is genocidal.

What This All Means

GHF’s digital footprint does not reflect humanitarian pluralism—it reflects ideological control.

This isn’t a glitch. It’s a feature.

GHF does not amplify voices on the ground. It does not follow medics pulling babies from rubble, or journalists documenting starvation, or grief-stricken families trying to reach aid drops. It follows the people who rationalize their suffering. Who justify their deaths. Who discredit their mourning.

Humanitarian organizations are accountable not just for their funding, but for their affiliations. This is not a matter of optics—it is a matter of complicity.

Not Humanitarian. Not Neutral. Not for Palestine.

GHF is not an independent relief effort. It is a narrative management operation—one structurally aligned with occupation, deeply embedded in U.S. imperial policy, and staffed by people who either deny the genocide in Gaza or help architect its justification.

This is not humanitarian aid.

This is humanitarian cover.

Their silence isn’t impartiality.

It’s permission.