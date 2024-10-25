He was someone’s husband,

someone’s father,

his mother’s son,

his father’s pride.

He was Palestinian.

That was his life, his love, his belonging.

It was his land, his roots, his heartbeat.

For over 20 days now,

the illegal occupation army has woven destruction

through northern Gaza,

implementing a plan of annihilation,

an attempt to cleanse the land of those who belong to it,

to erase each life,

each heartbeat, each name.

His body lies in the street,

unreached, unclaimed,

a monument to the world’s silence.

Civilians scatter like fallen leaves,

unable to be gathered,

the streets of Gaza heavy with the weight of those

who cannot be mourned,

who cannot be carried home.

He was someone’s husband,

someone’s father,

his mother’s son,

his father’s pride.

He was Palestinian.

And now, he is a memory,

an unmarked place in a world

that chooses silence over justice,

silence over humanity.

-Story Ember leGaïe