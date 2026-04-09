The hearing was March 30, 2026. State Fair Hearing SHN-XXXXXXXXXX. Nine months into displacement. Five motels. Six disabled adults. Two cats. $39,875 paid out of pocket for shelter the system was authorized, obligated, and funded to provide. The hearing was supposed to be the thing that stopped it.

The hearing did not stop it.

The hearing was continued to April 16.

A continuance is not a neutral event. A continuance is time. Time is shelter. Shelter is $199.64 a day for two rooms. Checkout from those two rooms is April 11. The hearing is April 16. The gap between those two dates is not procedural. It is the gap between a roof and the absence of one, for a household of six disabled adults, including a 79-year-old wheelchair user with documented heart failure and bilateral carotid stenosis, a stroke survivor who cannot manage stairs without assistance, and three adult children with documented disabilities so pervasive that every displacement requires the kind of coordination that does not have a name in any care plan because no care plan was ever written.

The continuance was premised on two specific conditions. Health Net’s representative, Roderick Jones, testified before the Administrative Law Judge that if a Transitional Rent authorization were submitted, it could be processed on an expedited 72-hour timeline. He confirmed, on the record, that this household qualifies for the benefit. The ALJ continued the hearing to April 16 to allow the assigned provider, Healthy Community Forum for the Greater Sacramento Region, to conduct the assessment and submit the authorization.

Nine minutes after the hearing concluded, Kay, the assigned navigator at Healthy Community Forum, sent a text.

Not a call. A text.

“Our organization does not currently have the set up for transitional rent, but we are working on it. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Venora.”

Then a second line.

“For any crisis in regards to housing, please reach out to 211 for assistance.”

211

An authorized, funded, contracted housing navigator, assigned by the Managed Care Plan that had just told a state tribunal a 72-hour authorization pathway was actionable, directed an unsheltered household of six disabled adults to 211. 211 has no resources for this household. This is not a characterization. It is a documented operational reality at the time of the text. Kay knew the household was unsheltered. Kay knew there was an active State Fair Hearing. Kay knew checkout was April 9. Kay sent 211.

These two statements cannot coexist in the same universe of facts. Roderick Jones told the tribunal that a 72-hour authorization pathway existed. Kay’s text arrived in the same hearing session to say the benefit is not yet functional at the assigned provider. One representation was made to a state administrative tribunal to obtain a continuance past the point of irreparable harm. The other was the operational reality this household has been living in since December 7, 2025, the date the authorization vested by operation of law under 22 CCR Section 53855(a), when the 72-hour expedited deadline expired without a lawful decision.

One hundred and twenty four days.

That is how long the deemed authorization has been vested. That is how long this household has been legally entitled to Transitional Rent under a benefit that attached at the moment the statutory deadline passed without action. One hundred and twenty four days of vested legal entitlement. Five displacements. A payday loan taken out today April 9 to purchase 48 more hours.

The network adequacy failure is not a coincidence of timing. It is the explanation. Health Net’s own grievance letter dated January 2, 2026 admits that as of December 31, 2025, Health Net was not participating in Transitional Rent. Transitional Rent became mandatory on January 1, 2026. Health Net had the entirety of 2025 to build the provider infrastructure, train its contracted network, and ensure operational capacity existed on the date the mandate took effect. Health Net allowed the mandatory implementation date to arrive without a single operational Transitional Rent provider in Sacramento County. That is not provider failure. That is plan failure. Under 42 CFR Section 438.206, the non-delegable duty to maintain a sufficient provider network belongs to the plan, not to the providers it assigns and then watches confirm their own incapacity.

Kay is the third consecutive Health Net-assigned navigator to confirm, in writing, that Transitional Rent cannot be delivered. Serene Health’s operations manager stated the same on December 5, 2025. EA Family Services’ navigator documented it in her own case notes on January 16, 2026. Healthy Community Forum confirmed it nine minutes after the hearing. Three providers. Three admissions. Three consecutive assignments to organizations that could not deliver the mandatory benefit. Health Net cannot discharge a network adequacy obligation by reassigning this household to successively nonfunctional providers while calling each reassignment a cure. The reassignment is the record of the failure.

The April 3 appointment that was one of the two conditions justifying the continuance was cancelled with under one hour’s notice. It was not Kay who called. Someone else at Healthy Community Forum made that call. They committed Kay to calling April 6 to reschedule. Kay did not call April 6. On April 8, Kay called at noon to reschedule. She asked no questions about this family on that call.

Today she showed up at 1. She asked multiple questions. About the six disabled adults. About the 79-year-old with heart failure who climbs stairs she should not have to climb because the building has no elevator. About the stroke survivor in the room next to her. About the three adult children with documented autism, PTSD, dissociative disorder, depression. About the two cats who have been present through every displacement since July 22. About the checkout deadline that was the reason for the emergency supplemental filing two days earlier. About the hearing on April 16. About the Holter monitor Dr. Chase The Bear ordered on April 3, a 48-hour continuous cardiac monitoring device that requires stable conditions and cannot be completed from a displacement. About the echocardiogram ordered in November 2025 that is still waiting. About the blood pressure that reads whatever it reads on the nights the mutual aid post needs to go out and the motion is due and checkout is in 48 hours.

Not just one question. Multiple.

The navigators before her never once asked about this household. They produced contact logs. They generated the appearance of outreach. They did what the capitation structure makes possible: billing for enrollment while the household they enrolled to serve remains in rooms it cannot afford, on floors it should not be sleeping on, in a building without an elevator its wheelchair-dependent member climbs every day because there is no other way to her bed.

She called me Story. Navigation without Transitional Rent is a map with no destination. It is someone pointing toward a door that has not been built yet on the day that checkout is in two days. But that is all on Health Net.

On April 6, Health Net wrote to the DHCS Medi-Cal Managed Care Ombudsman, Case 364, that eligibility has not yet been determined and that assessments and supporting documentation remain outstanding [read: the same plan whose representative confirmed eligibility on the record before an ALJ on March 30 told an oversight body four days later that eligibility was undetermined]. These two positions cannot both be true. Under judicial estoppel, Health Net is precluded from asserting before an oversight body a position that directly contradicts the sworn testimony its representative delivered to a state tribunal four days earlier. The hearing record controls. The admission of eligibility before the ALJ binds the plan. What the April 6 Ombudsman letter establishes, if accurate, is that the March 30 representation was a material misrepresentation made to a state administrative tribunal to obtain a continuance past the point of irreparable harm. That is 42 CFR Section 438.608. It is in the supplemental filing.

It is in the record.

The conditions that justified the continuance both failed. The authorization that was promised in 72 hours has not arrived in 192 hours and counting. The hearing is April 16. Checkout is April 11. Five days between this room and the date the hearing is scheduled to address an authorization that has been vested by operation of law since December.

My birthday is April 13.

That is what the calendar looks like from inside Room 260 on April 9, 2026, with a payday loan and no money left. Kay showed up at 1. She left with understanding. Health Net is failing its service providers and this household in the same motion.

This is what fills the gap.

Not the system. The system produced this gap. The system is collecting a per-member per-month capitation payment to administer a benefit it has not delivered in one hundred and twenty four days. What fills the gap is writing. What fills the gap is Substack income from 74 posts published across nine months of displacement, from motel rooms, on an iPad, between filings and fundraising and checkout deadlines. What fills the gap is my mother’s SSI and her retirement, both of which are now gone until the end of the month. What fills the gap is payday loans. What fills the gap is the $75 a friend sent on the night we needed a Lyft between motels because no provider called, no provider showed up, no provider arranged anything on any of the five mornings this household was displaced.

The genocide scholar writing about managed abandonment from inside managed abandonment is not a paradox. It is the design. The people most capable of naming structural violence are the people most consumed by surviving it. That is not ironic. That is the point.

$39,875 spent on shelter the system was authorized and funded and legally required to provide. Studio 6: $23,292. July 25, 2025 through January 19, 2026. 178 days. Ramada, first stay: $5,310. January 19 through February 9, 2026. SureStay, first stay: $5,809. February 9 through March 2, 2026. Ramada, second stay: $5,464. March 1 through March 21, 2026. SureStay, second stay: ongoing from March 21. $199.64 a day. Two rooms.

These are not figures from a grievance filing. These are bank transactions. This is what managed abandonment costs when the system produces it and calls it care.

The case is ongoing.

The hearing is April 16.

Checkout is April 11.

The payday loan covers two days.

The writing is the record.

Checkout is Saturday. The hearing is April 16. We need $1,050.

This is where mutual aid lives.

Not as a political principle held at a comfortable distance. As the specific and urgent thing that fills the gap between what the law requires and what the law produces. Every institution designed to prevent this has either failed outright or operates on timelines that assume people can wait. We cannot wait. Checkout is Saturday.

Saturday April 11 we need three Lyfts to move six people and two cats to Rancho Cordova. Hotel points cover two rooms April 11 through 20, plus $51.65 per room per night. Two deposits due at check-in.

The total cash ask is $1,050.

That is what stands between this household and unsheltered exposure on Saturday morning. Six people. A 79-year-old wheelchair user with documented heart failure. A stroke survivor, 51, who needs daily assistance and has no legal advocate. Three adult children, 27, 23, and 22, all autistic, all disabled. Me. I have not slept since Tuesday. I am writing this on April 9 because the writing is what has funded this survival since July 22 and the writing is what I have left to give right now.

And Sophie and Zephyr, the two surviving ESA cats who have been present through every displacement. Sophie who found the sun on the glass balcony wall at one of these motels in January and lay in it every morning. Zephyr who is sixteen years old and still here.

$1,050 gets this household from checkout to the hearing and four days past it.

$1,050 is what nine months of managed abandonment has come down to on April 9.

Every share matters as much as every dollar.

We are still here.

We kept going.

We need your help to keep going nine more days.

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

https://square.link/u/q88qp9DT

https://chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​