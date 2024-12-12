For over a year, the Biden administration has shown where its priorities lie: unwavering support for the genocidal campaign of the illegal Israeli occupation. The numbers are staggering and devastating—over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed directly in Gaza, with an estimated 400,000+ indirect deaths from starvation, lack of medical care, and the destruction of vital infrastructure. These aren’t just statistics; they are people, families, communities erased by bombs funded and justified by U.S. policy.

Despite mounting outrage, protests, and pleas from Arab and Muslim Americans, as well as advocates worldwide, this administration has doubled down on its complicity, funneling billions into weapons of war while ignoring the catastrophic consequences. It’s no wonder that the announcement of the “National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate” feels less like a sincere effort to combat discrimination and more like an insult to the very communities this government has consistently dehumanized.

Performative Action, Real Harm

Let’s be clear: this so-called strategy is not progress. It’s propaganda, meant to obscure the ongoing atrocities this administration not only enables but actively supports. It claims to “deepen the understanding of discrimination” against Arab and Muslim communities while U.S. bombs fall on Gaza and politicians celebrate the destruction of entire neighborhoods.

The administration says it wants to combat Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate. But how does that square with the billions sent to Israel, funding the same regime committing war crimes against Palestinians? How does it align with the uncritical endorsement of violence, the dismissal of Arab and Muslim voices, and the silencing of those calling for justice?

The Audacity of Hypocrisy

This strategy doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It comes after months of devastation in Gaza, where U.S. support has enabled one of the deadliest genocides in modern history. It comes after countless Arab and Muslim Americans have taken to the streets, written letters, and organized protests to demand that their government stop backing war crimes. Their calls have been ignored. Their communities have been dismissed. And now, they’re expected to believe that this administration cares about their safety, dignity, and freedom?

The hypocrisy is glaring. You cannot claim to fight Islamophobia while celebrating the very systems and policies that perpetuate it. You cannot combat anti-Arab hate while aiding in the slaughter of Arabs. This isn’t an oversight—it’s a deliberate strategy to placate critics and present a façade of care while maintaining the status quo.

What Justice Looks Like

If the Biden administration truly cared about Arab and Muslim communities, its actions would look very different.

• It would end all military aid to the Israeli occupation immediately.

• It would hold Israeli leaders accountable for their war crimes.

• It would actively dismantle the systems that perpetuate Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate, starting with its own policies.

Justice doesn’t come from empty words. It comes from action—action that recognizes the humanity of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims not as a PR exercise but as a commitment to ending systemic violence.

A Final Insult

This “National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate” is not a step forward. It is a hollow gesture, a calculated move to pacify dissent while the bombs keep falling. It is an insult to those who have lost their families, their homes, their futures. It is an insult to every Arab and Muslim American who has begged this administration to stop enabling genocide.

We see through the facade. Words mean nothing without action. And this administration’s actions have already spoken volumes about where its priorities lie.

We demand justice. We demand an end to complicity. We demand more than hollow promises while lives are erased in the name of imperialism. Until this government stops funding genocide, it cannot pretend to care about fighting hate.