Statement by Story leGaïe

This section highlights the severe implications of using humanitarian organizations and unverified narratives as tools for incitement, historical revisionism, and the perpetuation of human rights violations against Palestinians. It underscores how these practices contribute to the ongoing suffering and dehumanization of a population already experiencing severe atrocities at the hands of a genocidal occupation

Genocide Incitement through Propaganda

Mass Rape Allegations as Propaganda:

Unverified Allegations: The repeated claims of mass rape by Palestinian groups, despite being debunked, serve as a powerful propaganda tool. These allegations are used to demonize the entire Palestinian population, framing them as inherently violent and deserving of harsh punitive measures.

Impact on International Perception: Such narratives are designed to evoke strong emotional responses, leading to increased international support for aggressive actions against Palestinians. This incitement can lay the groundwork for justifying genocidal actions under the guise of self-defense and counter-terrorism.

Historical Context of Genocide Incitement:

Patterns of Dehumanization: Historically, accusations of sexual violence have been used to dehumanize and vilify marginalized groups, thereby inciting violence and genocidal actions against them. This tactic is evident in many conflicts where the aggressors sought to eliminate a perceived threat by portraying the target group as subhuman and dangerous.

Historical Revisionism

Distortion of Historical Narratives:

Selective Reporting: By focusing predominantly on alleged crimes by Palestinian groups and downplaying or ignoring the systemic violence and historical injustices perpetrated by Israel, humanitarian reports can contribute to a distorted historical narrative.

Erasure of Palestinian Suffering: This selective narrative serves to erase or diminish the long-standing suffering and legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, thereby rewriting history in favor of the dominant narrative supported by the Israeli state and its allies.

Examples of Historical Revisionism:

Ignoring the Nakba: The ongoing displacement and suffering of Palestinians since the Nakba in 1948 are often minimized or overlooked in these narratives, leading to a skewed understanding of the conflict's root causes and the continuous impact of Israeli policies on Palestinian lives.

Selective Victimhood: Reports that focus solely on Israeli victimhood without acknowledging the broader context of occupation and systemic violence against Palestinians contribute to a one-sided historical account.

Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Weaponizing Humanitarian Organizations:

Manipulation of Reports: Humanitarian organizations, intended to protect and advocate for human rights, are sometimes manipulated to support political agendas. By propagating unverified allegations and biased narratives, these organizations can become tools for perpetuating human rights violations rather than preventing them.

Erosion of Credibility: The biased use of humanitarian organizations undermines their credibility and effectiveness. When these organizations are perceived as partial or politically motivated, it erodes trust and hampers genuine efforts to address and prevent human rights abuses.

International Humanitarian Law Principles:

Principle of Impartiality: Humanitarian organizations are bound by the principle of impartiality, which mandates that they provide assistance based on need alone, without discrimination. Biased reporting and the propagation of unverified allegations violate this principle, leading to unjust and disproportionate responses against the already suffering Palestinian population.

Prohibition of Propaganda for War: International humanitarian law prohibits propaganda for war and incitement to violence. The use of humanitarian reports to propagate unverified and inflammatory claims can be seen as a violation of this prohibition, contributing to the cycle of violence and retribution.

The Role of Media and Political Exploitation

Amplification by Media:

Sensational Reporting: Media outlets often amplify unverified and sensational claims, contributing to the spread of propaganda. This sensationalism not only misinforms the public but also exacerbates tensions and justifies extreme measures.

Lack of Accountability: The media's role in spreading these narratives without rigorous fact-checking leads to a lack of accountability and perpetuates falsehoods that can have severe real-world consequences.

Political Exploitation:

Justifying Aggression: Political leaders exploit these narratives to justify aggressive military actions and repressive policies against Palestinians. By framing these actions as necessary for security and self-defense, they garner domestic and international support for measures that may violate human rights and international law.

Manufacturing Consent: The repeated use of unverified claims and biased reporting helps to manufacture consent among the international community, legitimizing actions that would otherwise be condemned.

In conclusion, the use of unverified narratives and biased reporting by humanitarian organizations and the media serves as a powerful tool for genocide incitement, historical revisionism, and the violation of international humanitarian law. This manipulation not only exacerbates the suffering of Palestinians but also undermines the credibility and effectiveness of humanitarian efforts globally. It is imperative to critically examine these narratives, uphold the principles of impartiality and accuracy, and hold accountable those who exploit these organizations for political gain.

Recommendations for Addressing the Issues Highlighted in the HRW Report

Immediate Removal and Investigation of Authors:

Action: Remove the authors of the report from any role involving interaction with vulnerable populations due to demonstrated racial bias and discrimination.

Rationale: The language and framing used in the report indicate significant bias, which undermines the credibility and integrity of humanitarian work. An impartial investigation should be conducted to assess their conduct and potential violations of ethical standards.

Retraction and Public Apology:

Action: HRW needs to retract the report immediately.

Public Apology: Issue a public apology to the Palestinian people for the report's biased content and its role in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and narratives.

Rationale: The report's propagation of unverified allegations has contributed to the dehumanization of Palestinians and supported a narrative that justifies violence and repression.

Reparations and Support:

Action: HRW should offer reparations to Palestinians for the harm caused by the report.

Support Programs: Implement programs that support Palestinian communities, including funding for humanitarian aid, mental health services, and initiatives that promote peace and reconciliation.

Rationale: Reparations and support can help mitigate the damage caused by the report and demonstrate a commitment to upholding human rights and ethical standards.

Comprehensive Review and Reform:

Action: Conduct a comprehensive review of HRW's policies and practices to identify and address any systemic biases and ensure that future reports adhere to the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality.

Reform Measures: Implement mandatory bias training for all staff, establish more rigorous verification processes, and ensure a diverse and representative team is involved in the creation of reports.

Rationale: Addressing systemic issues within the organization is crucial to restoring credibility and ensuring that future reports do not perpetuate similar biases.

Enhanced Verification and Fact-Checking:

Action: Strengthen the verification and fact-checking processes for all reports.

Independent Oversight: Establish an independent oversight committee to review the methodologies and sources used in HRW reports.

Rationale: Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of information is fundamental to maintaining trust and effectiveness in humanitarian advocacy.

Collaboration with Palestinian Organizations:

Action: HRW should actively collaborate with Palestinian human rights organizations and community leaders to ensure that their perspectives and experiences are accurately represented.

Inclusive Reporting: Include voices from Palestinian communities in the reporting process to provide a more balanced and comprehensive account of the situation.

Rationale: Collaboration can help bridge gaps in understanding and ensure that reports reflect the realities on the ground, fostering trust and cooperation.

Advocacy for International Accountability:

Action: Advocate for international accountability mechanisms to investigate and address human rights violations in the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian fight for liberation.

Support for Justice: Support efforts to bring perpetrators of human rights abuses to justice, regardless of their affiliation.

Rationale: Promoting accountability is essential to upholding international law and ensuring that all parties are held responsible for their actions.

Implementing these recommendations can help HRW address the significant issues identified in the report, restore its credibility, and contribute positively to the protection of human rights. It is essential to ensure that humanitarian organizations remain impartial and dedicated to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct.

References

Statements from Palestinian Resistance Factions and link to HRW Report:

Human Rights Watch. "October 7 Crimes Against Humanity, War Crimes by Hamas-led Groups." July 17, 2024. [https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/07/17/october-7-crimes-against-humanity-war-crimes-hamas-led-groups](https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/07/17/october-7-crimes-against-humanity-war-crimes-hamas-led-groups]

Popular Resistance Committees:

The "Human Rights Watch" report adopts the misleading and false narrative of the zionist enemy, which has been proven to be false and without evidence of its truth.

The "Human Rights Watch" report is offensive to our people and their struggle, and it is distinctly zionist. They must withdraw it immediately and apologize for it.

The "Human Rights Watch" report encourages the Nazi-zionist enemy to commit more massacres and genocides and to continue the war of genocide against our people.

Media Office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, corresponding to Muharram 11, 1446 Hijri.

Mujahideen Movement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We strongly condemn the accusation made by Human Rights Watch in its report, falsely claiming that the Palestinian resistance committed crimes during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, at a time when the whole world witnessed our fighters' adherence to Islamic morals in the battlefields and even with the prisoners.

The content of that organization's report aligns with the narrative of the Nazi entity's government, which has been debunked by zionist investigative reports. We also condemn the organization's disregard for the enemy's activation of the Hannibal Protocol, which mandates the elimination of captors and captives.

While these organizations fail to stop the genocide in Gaza broadcasted across the world's screens, this organization unjustly targets our people's resistance and exonerates the Nazi entity and its criminal army.

We demand that this organization withdraw its report and stop its bias towards the criminal occupation at the expense of the rightful owners of the land who resist to regain their rights.

Palestinian Mujahideen Movement

Media Office

Wednesday, 11 Muharram 1446 AH / July 17, 2024 AD

Palestinian Islamic Jihad:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We condemn the statement made by Human Rights Watch in its report accusing the resistance factions in Gaza of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7.

The mentioned report ignores reports from media and research institutions within the entity itself, which deny the alleged incidents of beheadings and rapes. Additionally, it deliberately ignores the entity's activation of the Hannibal Protocol, which caused the largest number of casualties among the settlers.

The report does not hide its complete bias towards the zionist side by deliberately overlooking the suffering of the Palestinian people before October 7 and the genocide against them after that date, especially regarding the issue of Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons and the crimes committed against them.

We, in the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, affirm our full commitment to adhering to the values of our noble religion, as evidenced by our treatment of the prisoners in our hands. We hold Human Rights Watch responsible for the lies and fabrications in its report.

Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine

Wednesday, 11 Muharram 1446 AH, July 17, 2024 AD.