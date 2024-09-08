I feel this deep well of grief inside me, bubbling—

Rising from a place I can’t name,

A place that knows loss

Without ever having met it.

It surges, like a tide pulled by unseen hands,

A sadness that doesn’t belong to me

But lives in me all the same.

Same same same

This grief is heavy,

Yet it flows through me,

Bubbling beneath the surface,

As if each breath I take

Is somehow borrowed

From those who no longer can.

Saftar.

I feel it in my bones.

The faces I never knew,

The names I’ll never speak—

They press against the walls of my heart,

Whispering in a language I don’t understand,

But feel so deeply it leaves me aching.

Why do I carry this sorrow?

Why does it bubble up,

Unasked for,

Like a spring that never runs dry?

It’s not my grief,

But it is.

The lives that have been lost,

The stories torn from the pages,

They stir something in me,

Something that knows the weight of absence

Even if I never knew the people behind it.

I feel this deep well of grief,

Bubbling,

Because somewhere,

The world has lost something precious.

And somehow,

I am part of that loss.

It ripples through me,

Like a stone dropped in water,

A sadness that doesn’t sink,

But spreads.

Saftar.

This well of grief rises,

For the lives I never touched,

For the laughter I never heard.

It swells,

A tide I can’t hold back,

A grief that is mine

And not mine

All at once.

A grief that is mine

And not mine—

A weight that pulls

And pulls

And pulls

At something inside me I can’t name.

Sad. Sad. Sad.

It bubbles up,

Like breath caught in the throat—

Stops,

Starts,

Then floods.

A tear falls for someone

I never met,

A name I never spoke.

But it’s there—

Heavy.

Pressing.

Rising like a tide I can’t escape.

Sad. Sad. Sad.

This grief,

It’s mine,

But not mine.

I feel it in the hollow spaces,

In the cracks of my chest,

Where their voices should have been,

Where their lives

Should have left a mark.

They didn’t—

They couldn’t—

They’re gone.

But still,

It pulls.

Sad. Sad. Sad.

A world torn away

And I am drowning in the silence.

Why does it hurt so much

When I never knew them?

Why does it ache so deeply

For lives I’ll never touch?

A grief that isn’t mine—

But it is.

It’s here,

Bubbling,

Surging,

Spilling over,

And I can’t stop it—

The loss I can’t name,

The sadness I can’t hold.

Sad. Sad. Sad.

It’s mine,

And not mine,

And I carry it,

Though it crushes me,

Though it’s not meant for me.

But still, it stays,

And still, it breaks.

Gone. Gone. Gone.

Saftar—and the world weeps for the stories that will never be told.

-Story leGaïe