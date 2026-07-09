iatrocide in real time: the IMA OUT! campaign

Within the Genospectra Framework, iatrocide names a distinct modality of genocide: the systematic destruction of a people’s capacity to heal itself. It encompasses the targeting of hospitals and clinics, the killing and detention of health workers, the withholding of care as policy, the obstruction of humanitarian medical access, the denial of medical evacuation, and the participation of physicians in torture. Iatrocide never operates alone. It functions alongside and within the other modalities of genocide, accelerating them, because a people who cannot mend their wounded cannot survive the wounds still coming.

What is happening to Palestinian healthcare is iatrocide by definition. And the IMA OUT! campaign, whether or not its organizers use the term, is a demand for accountability for exactly this modality.

The People’s Health Movement, Artsen voor Gaza (Doctors for Gaza), and the Health Advisory Council of Jewish Voice for Peace are calling for the “Israeli” Medical Association to be suspended from the World Medical Association over its failure to speak out against the genocide of Palestinians, the destruction of healthcare infrastructure, and the torture and killing of health workers in Gaza. Global Health BDS has joined the mobilization. The demand is simple and it is overdue: an association that cannot condemn the annihilation of an entire health system has no place in the body that exists to safeguard medical ethics.

The evidence of iatrocide is not abstraction. According to campaign documentation from the People’s Health Movement, 1,722 Palestinian healthcare workers have been killed since October 2023, an average of two to three every single day. Every one of them had a name, a stethoscope or a stretcher or a chart in hand, colleagues who loved them, patients who needed them. The IOF has bombed hospitals, ambulances, and clinics into rubble and dust, cut electricity and fuel, obstructed medical evacuations, and prevented the entry of medicines and essential supplies. The assault on healthcare has been military, administrative, bureaucratic, and infrastructural all at once. This is not collateral damage. As the campaign itself states, the targeting of Palestinian health workers is systematic, not incidental, a crucial part of the genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. That is the analytical core of iatrocide: the health system is not caught in the genocide. It is a designated target of it.

And through all of it, the IMA said nothing that mattered.

Do not take my word for it. The Lancet reported in June 2026 that it could not identify any statements in which the IMA publicly condemned the attacks on Gaza’s health system, criticized the conduct of the war, called for a ceasefire, or responded to UN reports of genocide against Palestinians. Leslie London, Emeritus Professor of Public Health at the University of Cape Town and a member of PHM South Africa, told The Lancet that the IMA has colluded in the unspeakable treatment of Palestinians, never acknowledging the deliberate targeting of health facilities or the cruel, inhuman, and degrading conditions under which Palestinian detainees are held. Only after the British Medical Association suspended ties with the IMA in June 2025 did the association offer what London called some very weak appeals for medical supplies to be allowed through.

Silence, here, is not neutrality.

Silence is a load-bearing structure of iatrocide.

The modality requires medical institutions willing to look away while physicians certify detainees fit for interrogation, while an entire healthcare system is erased, while colleagues across a checkpoint are buried under the hospitals they staffed. A medical association that offers institutional quiet in the face of that has already chosen its side. The Hippocratic oath does not have a carve-out for nationalism.

And the World Medical Association? The body founded in 1947 in response to the revelations of Nazi medical crimes, exposed through the Nuremberg Doctors’ Trial and the broader reckoning over medical ethics after the Holocaust? The organization that exists because the world learned what doctors are capable of when they serve a genocidal state? The WMA is defending the IMA, telling The Lancet that suspension would not promote peace, healthcare, or human rights. The bitter irony writes itself. An institution born from that reckoning now shields a member association through a genocide, wrapping complicity in the language of dialogue and collaboration. Dialogue with whom? The 1,722 dead cannot attend the roundtable.

This is how iatrocide sustains itself at the global scale: not only through the state committing it, but through the professional bodies that launder it into respectability. Institutions created to enforce medical ethics instead become infrastructure for impunity.

The campaign is building toward a decisive moment. The petition, now past 1,300 signatories including prominent health professionals and organizations like Health Workers for Palestine, Doctors Against Genocide, and Health Alliance for Democracy, seeks to force the IMA’s suspension onto the agenda of the WMA General Assembly this October in Rotterdam. The campaign’s demands go further than suspension: hold the IMA accountable for its silence and complicity, push WMA member associations to formally raise and vote for disciplinary measures, and ensure Palestinian medical representation within the WMA itself.

That last demand matters most because iatrocide is not only the destruction of medical infrastructure. It is the attempted destruction of a people’s capacity to care for itself across generations. Palestinian representation refuses that objective by insisting that Palestinian medicine survives, speaks, and shapes the ethics of the profession that sought to erase it.

We have seen this playbook before. Apartheid South Africa’s medical establishment faced the same reckoning after Steve Biko died in police custody while doctors falsified his records. The world’s health bodies eventually acted, too slowly, but they acted. History does not remember the institutions that pleaded for dialogue while the torturers held their licenses. It remembers the ones who drew the line.

If you are a health worker, your professional association is a pressure point. Ask it where it stands. If it is a WMA member, demand it support the suspension vote in Rotterdam. If you are not a health worker, the petition is open, the campaign is organizing across countries, and the People’s Health Movement has a working group waiting for you.

Iatrocide depends on the fiction that medicine exists outside power. It never has. Hospitals can become sanctuaries or targets. Physicians can defend life or legitimize its destruction. Professional associations can uphold ethics or provide cover for their abandonment.

Gaza is full of people medicine was prevented from reaching. The “Israeli” Medical Association chose institutional silence. The question now belongs to the World Medical Association: will it continue to normalize that silence, or recognize that medical neutrality ends where complicity begins?