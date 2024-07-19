The ICJ’s advisory opinion addresses the issue of Israeli settlers and the movement related to settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Here are the key points related to the settlers:

Key Points on Settlers and Settlements:

1. Obligation to Cease Settlement Activities:

• Israel is required to immediately cease all new settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem .

2. Obligation to Repeal Settlement Legislation:

• Israel must repeal all legislation and measures that create or maintain settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory .

3. Forced Displacement:

• The ICJ highlighted that the transfer of Israeli civilian population into the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the occupying power from transferring parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies .

4. Removal of Settlers:

• While the ICJ does not specifically mandate the physical removal of settlers, the obligation to cease settlement activities and repeal related legislation implies that existing settlements are illegal under international law and should be dismantled. This would naturally involve the relocation of settlers currently residing in those settlements .

Conclusion and Implications:

The ICJ’s rulings strongly imply that Israel must not only stop the establishment of new settlements but also take steps to dismantle existing settlements. This dismantling process would necessitate the movement of settlers out of the settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The focus is on complying with international law, which considers the presence of these settlements as illegal.