Impact on the Occupation of Gaza:

1. Recognition of Territorial Integrity:

• The ICJ recognizes Gaza as an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, alongside the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This classification reaffirms Gaza’s status under international law as part of a single territorial unit, whose unity and integrity must be respected .

2. Obligations of the Occupying Power:

• As the occupying power, Israel is obligated under international law to ensure the welfare of the civilian population in Gaza and to administer the territory for the benefit of the local population. This includes providing essential services and upholding human rights standards .

3. Violation of International Law:

• The ICJ’s findings that Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory violate international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and international human rights law, extend to actions in Gaza. This includes the blockade and restrictions imposed on Gaza, which contribute to significant humanitarian issues .

4. Self-Determination:

• The court’s reaffirmation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination applies equally to Gaza. The blockade and other restrictive measures undermine this right by hindering the ability of Gaza’s residents to govern themselves and pursue economic, social, and cultural development .

Impact on Allegations of Genocide:

1. Genocide Allegations:

• While the ICJ’s advisory opinion does not explicitly address allegations of genocide, its findings on systemic discrimination, forced displacement, and violations of human rights provide a framework for assessing such claims under international law .

2. Systemic Discrimination and Apartheid:

• The court’s recognition of systemic discrimination and policies that amount to apartheid in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including Gaza, underscores the severity of Israel’s actions. These actions contribute to the oppressive conditions that some might characterize as genocidal in nature, particularly if they aim to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group .

3. International Responsibility:

• The findings impose a duty on the international community, including the United Nations and individual states, to take appropriate actions to prevent further violations. This includes diplomatic, legal, and potentially coercive measures to ensure Israel complies with its international obligations and to address any ongoing violations in Gaza .