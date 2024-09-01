The concept of legitimacy in governance and territorial control is rooted in the consent of the governed and adherence to international law. An occupation that relies on force, violence, and the suppression of a people to maintain control inherently lacks legitimacy. When a state must fight and kill to sustain an illegal occupation, it underscores the fundamental illegitimacy of its actions.

In the context of international law, an occupation is deemed illegal when it violates the rights of the occupied population and contravenes established norms and treaties. The use of military force to sustain such an occupation only amplifies the illegitimacy. Instead of fostering peace and stability, violence perpetuates suffering, deepens resentment, and fuels resistance among the oppressed. The cycle of violence that emerges from an illegitimate occupation further erodes any claim to moral or legal authority by the occupier.

Moreover, the international community’s response to such actions plays a crucial role in defining legitimacy. When global bodies, human rights organizations, and the collective conscience of nations condemn the use of force to maintain an occupation, it becomes clear that the occupier’s actions are not just unlawful but also morally indefensible.

History has shown that occupations maintained through violence and coercion rarely succeed in the long term. The will of the people, when suppressed, eventually finds expression in movements for liberation and justice. The occupier, on the other hand, faces increasing isolation, both domestically and internationally, as its actions are exposed as illegitimate and unsustainable.

In conclusion, if a state or regime must resort to fighting and killing to maintain control over a territory, it highlights the fundamental illegitimacy of its occupation. Such actions reveal not strength, but a profound weakness—a lack of legal and moral standing that can only be addressed by ending the occupation and respecting the rights of the occupied people.