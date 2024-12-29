Marginalia Subversiva

Justruth
Dec 29

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."

-Martin Niemöller, a German Lutheran pastor and theologian

The players have changed. The victims of Genocide are now the perpetrators. The mass slaughter in Gaza is far away, yet the suppression, silencing, authoritarianism, and fascism are right here. If they can suppress the truth of a Genocide, they can do anything. One day, they will come for our neighbors and for us too.

Melissa Redman
May 5

If you don't see what's being said here,then you're not paying attention.

Think of the stuff that's being taken away right now,and who it will affect.Our kids,our disabled,the elderly.They want to get rid of Social Security and food stamps.They want to take away free school lunch for our kids.They want to cut out Medicare and Medicaid for poor people,disabled and elderly.They want to take away the VA from our veterans.Notice how everything being taken away,isn't useful to the wealthy.

They want us to be pushed out of their Utopia,so everything is only to benefit the wealthy and affluent.We do not matter to them!We are in the way!

Pay attention!Wake up!!Fight back!

