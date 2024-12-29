I don’t fucking understand the people sitting around passively ignoring the genocide in Gaza—or worse, those who choose to shrug it off like it’s not their problem. Are you that naive? Or are you just so damn comfortable in your privilege that you can’t see the writing on the wall?

Here’s the truth: what’s happening in Gaza is not just about Gaza. It’s about the normalization of genocide as a state policy. It’s about imperialism testing its latest weapons and fascism perfecting its playbook. And if you think this system won’t eventually turn its sights on you, then you’re not just complicit—you’re stupid.

Do you think the violent crackdowns on peaceful protests in the U.S. are a coincidence? The brutal sweeps of encampments, the militarization of police, the mass surveillance—do you think that’s all disconnected from what you’re watching unfold in Palestine? It’s not. It’s the same damn machine, and you’re standing by while it gets stronger.

The same people funding Israel’s genocide against Palestinians are funding the militarized police in your neighborhoods. The same logic that justifies starving and bombing civilians in Gaza justifies bulldozing homeless encampments, imprisoning migrants in cages, and murdering Black people in their own homes.

Do you really think the system that’s fine with starving children in Gaza won’t starve your children too? Do you think the governments arming fascists abroad won’t unleash those weapons on you when you’re no longer useful or compliant? Look at the U.S. response to protests. Look at the fascist creep of anti-trans legislation, book bans, and voter suppression. The machinery is already here—it just hasn’t swallowed you yet.

Let me make it clear: if you stand by while genocide is normalized, you are feeding the beast that will devour you next. Fascism doesn’t stop where you feel comfortable. It’s a fucking wildfire, and every act of silence and apathy throws fuel on it.

So no, this isn’t “just a Palestinian problem.” This is an everyone problem. And if you don’t fight back now, don’t come crying when the system crushes you under its boot next. By then, it’ll be too late.

Get off your ass, speak out, organize, and fight like your life depends on it—because it fucking does.