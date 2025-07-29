“Israel” is not a static entity. It’s a settler-colonial project—and like all colonial projects, it survives by expanding: occupying land, militarizing borders, and extracting resources. It doesn’t stop. It metastasizes.

It began in 1948 with the Nakba, displacing over 750,000 Palestinians.

Expanded in 1967 with military conquest.

Entrenched itself through illegal settlements, checkpoints, apartheid walls, and siege warfare.

But it never ended with Palestine.

Today, it’s Lebanon. Syria. The Golan Heights.

And now—Northern Cyprus.

This isn’t mission creep. This is the mission.

Expansionism is not a glitch. It’s the operating system.

Zionism depends on the constant generation of “threats” to justify violence. When one front is too destabilized to exploit further, it moves on—armed with surveillance tech, drone diplomacy, and normalized war crimes.

Northern Cyprus is just the next staging ground:

Another excuse for military buildup.

Another launchpad for repression.

Another geography to “liberate” through colonization.

Why can’t “Israel” be reformed?

Because it isn’t broken. It is doing exactly what it was designed to do:

Dispossess the land’s Indigenous people.

Divide their unity into administrable fragments.

Dominate the region under a settler ethnostate.

It’s not just expansion—it’s metastasis.

A settler engine with no brakes.

Dismantling it isn’t radical—it’s survival.

Gaza is not the exception. It’s the crucible.

The entire Palestinian people are under assault:

In Gaza: Obliteration—bombs, siege, snuff propaganda.

In the West Bank: Strangulation—walls, home raids, economic suffocation.

In Jerusalem: Judaization—demolitions, forced displacement, religious apartheid.

In ’48 territories: Surveillance, conditional citizenship, cultural erasure.

In diaspora and exile: Passport revocation, censorship, blocked return.

The wall is not just physical. It’s epistemic.

To justify the theft, Zionism must erase the claim. It’s not content to kill Palestinians. It has to:

Burn their archives

Bomb their universities

Ban their flags

Bulldoze their homes

Rename their towns

Rewrite their histories

Starve their children

Jail their poets

Kill their journalists

Silence their grief

This isn’t just conquest. It’s obliteration of memory—because acknowledgment is a threat.

If a refugee still holds a key, the myth of an empty land collapses.

If a grandmother in Nahr al-Bared still speaks of Jaffa, the map is exposed as a lie.

If a child in Khan Younis still has a name, so does the land they want nameless.

That’s why the genocide is so vicious.

Because it’s not just about destroying life.

It’s about destroying the claim to life.

To story.

To origin.

To return.

And that’s why:

Survival is resistance.

Naming is resistance.

Memory is resistance.

Every poem. Every grave. Every dish. Every dialect.

Every map where Palestine still exists.