Incident Report: Allegations of Sexual Assault Using Dogs Against Palestinian Captives
The Importance of Believing Palestinian Testimonies in ESPECIALLY in Genocidal Contexts
This report is based on the genocide framework currently being developed by Story leGaïe. It utilizes the Mashrab wa Marja': Genocide in Context (مشرب مرجع) Framework, which is currently in development. This framework provides a comprehensive approach to understanding and documenting genocidal acts through detailed analysis of catenas and axes, allowing for a systematic examination of the multifaceted processes involved. By applying this framework, the report aims to offer a thorough understanding of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians and the specific incidents of brutality reported.
Algerian activist Ihcen on X: I find it incredibly weird that many (strongly) pro-Palestine [people] doubt that the occupation uses dogs to sexually assault captives.
Not only does it fully align with the occupation's practices but it's also important that we believe what Palestinians say and not doubt them at this time.
It was first mentioned by Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the spokesperson for Gaza's health ministry. A man of his caliber, who is fully aware of the weight of his words, would never make such a claim if he was not certain of its credibility.
He said that it wasn't just one released captive who said it, but rather multiple, and that was a few days before a witness appeared in a video, told his story, and affirmed Dr. Al-Bursh's words.
Another thing is, so far since the genocide begun, there hasn't been a single claim by Palestinians that hasn't been backed by evidence. Sometimes it takes evidence weeks, months even, to surface, but it is always, ALWAYS present.
Incident Analysis: Sexual Assault Allegations Using Dogs in the Context of the Genocide Framework
By Story leGaïe
Using the Mashrab wa Marja': Genocide in Context (مشرب مرجع) Framework currently in development.
Introduction
This analysis examines the allegations made by Algerian activist Ihcen regarding the use of dogs to sexually assault Palestinian captives by Israeli forces. These claims were initially reported by Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the spokesperson for Gaza's health ministry, and have since been corroborated by multiple witnesses. The analysis utilizes the genocide framework's catenas and axes to understand the implications and context of these allegations.
Framework Components
Catenas
Cantena of Marginalization
Dehumanization: The alleged use of dogs for sexual assault represents extreme dehumanization. It aligns with practices intended to strip victims of their dignity and humanity.
Stigmatization: The trauma and stigma attached to such acts further marginalize and ostracize the victims within their community.
Cantena of Propaganda
Public Perception Management: The disbelief or doubt surrounding these allegations may be influenced by propaganda efforts to undermine Palestinian testimonies.
Narrative Control: The occupation's control over narratives seeks to delegitimize and discredit Palestinian accounts of atrocities.
3. Cantena of Denialism
Denial: Initial responses to discredit the allegations fit into a pattern of denying the occurrence of genocidal acts.
Distortion: Efforts to dismiss or downplay these claims distort the reality of the experiences reported by Palestinian captives.
Axes
Axis of Genocide Reinforcement
Systematic policies and practices that reinforce genocidal actions include the use of extreme measures to intimidate and subjugate the population.
Axis of Gaslighting
The occupation's attempts to deny or minimize the reported sexual assaults align with gaslighting tactics, causing victims and witnesses to question their reality and undermining their credibility.
Axis of Torture and Other Inhumane Acts
Allegations of using dogs for sexual assault fall under torture and other cruel methods, aimed at breaking the will of the captives and instilling fear in the broader population.
Axis of Psychological Warfare
Such extreme acts serve as psychological warfare, intended to terrorize the population, create an atmosphere of constant fear, and weaken resistance through mental trauma.
Axis of Impunity
The occupation's consistent impunity for such acts reinforces the likelihood of their recurrence and emboldens perpetrators to continue their practices without fear of consequences.
Context and Implications
The allegations made by Dr. Munir Al-Bursh and supported by multiple witnesses highlight a severe aspect of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians. The use of dogs for sexual assault, if verified, underscores the depths of dehumanization and psychological warfare employed by the occupation.
Believing the testimonies of Palestinian victims is crucial, as history has shown that their claims are often substantiated by evidence, albeit sometimes delayed. This trust is essential in documenting and addressing the full scope of genocidal acts perpetrated against Palestinians.
Conclusion
The allegations of sexual assault using dogs represent a grievous aspect of the ongoing genocide. This analysis, using the genocide framework's catenas and axes, underscores the systematic and multifaceted nature of these atrocities. The international community must acknowledge and investigate these claims to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice for the victims.