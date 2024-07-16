Algerian activist Ihcen on X: I find it incredibly weird that many (strongly) pro-Palestine [people] doubt that the occupation uses dogs to sexually assault captives.

Not only does it fully align with the occupation's practices but it's also important that we believe what Palestinians say and not doubt them at this time.

It was first mentioned by Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the spokesperson for Gaza's health ministry. A man of his caliber, who is fully aware of the weight of his words, would never make such a claim if he was not certain of its credibility.

He said that it wasn't just one released captive who said it, but rather multiple, and that was a few days before a witness appeared in a video, told his story, and affirmed Dr. Al-Bursh's words.

Another thing is, so far since the genocide begun, there hasn't been a single claim by Palestinians that hasn't been backed by evidence. Sometimes it takes evidence weeks, months even, to surface, but it is always, ALWAYS present.