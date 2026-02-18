They called it an independent investigation.

That phrase is supposed to signal neutrality, objectivity, fairness. A clean room. A clipboard. A conclusion based on facts. (But we all know this song and dance,)

Instead, what I received on February 12, 2026 was a narrative constructed out of omissions, distortions, and quiet erasures. A document that read less like a finding and more like a defense brief written on behalf of the institution I was grieving against.

From October 2025 until now, I have been filing grievances with my health plan, Health Net Community Solutions. Not because I enjoy paperwork. Not because I have free time. But because CalAIM services are not charity. Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports are mandated under DHCS policy. Housing Navigation (HTNS). Transitional Rent. Housing Deposits. Barrier Removal. These are not favors. They are obligations tied to medical necessity and homelessness prevention. They are funded. They are authorized. They are owed.

I was enrolled in Enhanced Care Management on August 27, 2025 after being referred by my established Psychiatrist for support. I completed a comprehensive intake. I disclosed everything: household composition, income sources, disability needs, housing barriers, medical urgency. I was told my HTNS housing case manager would find vetted properties, organize applications, negotiate with landlords, cover deposits and application fees, coordinate move-in. I was told this because that is what the program is designed to do.

What I got instead was five months of rotating case managers, unanswered requests, invented barriers, and ultimately, a letter that rewrites reality.

And then they investigated themselves and called it independent.

What They Claimed vs. What Is Documented

They claimed we have limited income.

From the beginning I have stated clearly, repeatedly, in writing and verbally, that between my mother and me our pooled household income is approximately $5,256 per month. My mother receives roughly $4,738 monthly from Social Security, Veterans Affairs widow benefits, and CalPERS retirement. I contribute approximately $518 from my work as a genocide scholar publishing on Substack. For over a decade we maintained perfect payment history before our constructive eviction from our previous apartment complex, where we lived for ten years. We paid on time. We carried stability. We did everything “right.”

They know these numbers. I submitted comprehensive income verification to Serene Health on September 29, 2025, and again on October 1, 2025. I forwarded the same documentation to my third housing case manager on November 12, 2025. Social Security statements. VA benefit letters. CalPERS pension statements. Business revenue records. All timestamped. All in their possession.

I also informed them that our household income will increase once we are housed. I cannot apply for In-Home Supportive Services for my mother without a permanent residential address. IHSS enrollment requires stable housing. That is additional stable caregiver income that is currently inaccessible because the program designed to house us refused to house us. I also cannot do my genocide scholarship work at full capacity without access to my computer, my books, and my research materials, all of which are packed away in storage because we have been living in motel rooms for seven months. My income is suppressed because my displacement is ongoing. They know this. I told them.

“Limited monthly income” is not a factual assessment. It is a narrative choice. One that becomes possible only after they erase the people whose income they are required to count and ignore the income that their own service failures are preventing.

They claimed that an $1,800 rental budget is outside of what we can afford.

$1,800 is 34% of our documented household income. That is within every standard affordability metric. That is the budget I stated at intake. That is the budget I have repeated in every communication since August 2025.

Meanwhile, we have been forced to pay between $300 and $373 per day for motel rooms. That is $9,000 to $11,199 per month. This is 500% more than the lowest of my budget at $1,800. Public rates for the same hotels are significantly lower, but without housing advocacy, landlord/motel negotiations, stabilization, Transitional Rent authorization, or direct billing support, we are trapped in daily survival pricing. We are paying five to six times the monthly rent they claim we cannot afford because they refused to authorize the services that would have prevented this exact outcome.

They argue that $1,800 is unrealistic while watching us hemorrhage money on emergency lodging that exceeds what Transitional Rent would have cost them.

That is not math. That is narrative engineering.

They claimed I have an eviction that makes placement difficult.

My mother and sister received an eviction judgment in July 2025 after ten years of perfect payment history at our previous apartment complex. That complex filed over 100 eviction actions in two and a half years, and were involved in a class action lawsuit brought against them. The California Civil Rights Department investigated our complaint and issued a Right to Sue in November 2025, confirming the discrimination we documented.

I now have an eviction on my record, but I didn’t in Aug-Dec. An eviction directly tied to the delay and denial of the mandated services that were supposed to prevent it. I was enrolled in Enhanced Care Management. I was asking for Transitional Rent beginning December 1, 2025. I was asking for deposit assistance. I was asking for coordinated intervention. I was asking for what I was told would be provided at intake. Instead, Serene Health failed to submit my authorization request to Health Net. My second ECM provider, EA Family Services, told me on January 15, 2026, five days before my trial date, that they “do not offer transitional rent.” That was false. The service was mandated statewide as of January 1, 2026.

On January 20, 2026, my family was evicted. Six disabled adults displaced because every provider whose job it was to prevent this either refused, delayed, or lied about the services available.

The eviction is not a character flaw. It is an outcome of institutional refusal. And now they cite it as a barrier to helping me, completing the circle: deny services, allow displacement, then use the displacement as justification for continued denial.

They claimed I never submitted income documentation.

I have timestamped emails proving that I did. September 29. October 1. November 12. More than once, across multiple case managers, I submitted the same records because the previous case manager had either quit, been reassigned, or disappeared without transition. I was forced to rebuild my case from scratch three times in five months while the institution claimed continuity of care.

When an institution says documentation was never received, and you hold the receipts, the discrepancy is no longer clerical. It becomes evidentiary.

They framed ADA accommodations as “preferences.”

Their letter referenced a “walk-in shower.” I have never once requested a walk-in shower. From intake forward, I have consistently and specifically requested a roll-in shower, because my mother is a full-time wheelchair user and must be able to roll directly into the shower in her chair. That is not the same thing. The fact that they cannot even accurately name the accommodation I requested tells you how carefully they reviewed my file.

The full list of accommodations I have consistently documented: a roll-in shower. No carpet, because I have severe allergies. No stairs. Single level. Three to four bedrooms. Two bathrooms, one with the roll-in shower. Grab bars and additional accessibility modifications. No shared outdoor space with strangers, meaning no ADU or similar arrangement. A single-family home. Located near either my doctors and specialists, or my mom’s medical providers.

None of this is preference. My mother is in a wheelchair. My sister suffered an ischemic stroke on May 5, 2025, days before our previous landlord filed the unlawful detainer against them. She has limited mobility on one side. She was denied rehabilitation because we were displaced. Her condition is worsening. My allergies are documented. The bedroom count reflects six adults living in one household. The bathroom count reflects the medical needs of two disabled women who require accessible bathing facilities. Every item on that list corresponds to a medical condition, a disability, or a household reality that has been disclosed since day one.

When disability accommodations are reframed as “preferences” that create barriers to placement, what is being revealed is not my inflexibility. It is their indifference to disability as a material condition requiring material response.

The investigation’s framing inverts the obligation. It is not my responsibility to lower my accessibility needs to match their unwillingness to meet them. It is their responsibility to find housing that meets documented medical requirements. That is what Housing Navigation means. That is the service they were authorized and funded to provide.

They erased my mother and sister entirely.

Their report reduces my disabled household, in which I am the main caregiver, to me and my three adult children. Six people become four. My 78-year-old disabled mother, whose $4,738 monthly retirement income constitutes the primary household revenue, and my sister, who suffered an ischemic stroke on May 5, 2025, days before our previous landlord filed the unlawful detainer against them, and was denied rehabilitation due to displacement, do not appear.

This erasure is not an oversight. It is structural. When you shrink a family on paper, you shrink the services you are required to provide. When you erase the person whose income supports the household, you can manufacture the appearance of financial insufficiency. When you erase the person whose wheelchair requires a roll-in shower, you can recast that accommodation as a personal preference rather than a medical necessity.

Administrative erasure is a form of violence. It is the bureaucratic equivalent of making someone disappear. You do not have to physically remove a person from a household to deny their existence. You just have to leave them off the form.

They cited unreliable transportation.

I have had no car since the beginning. Not an unreliable car. No car. Zero transportation. This is not new information. I disclosed it at intake. Every case manager has known.

What they did not cite is what I told my ECM on October 31, 2025: that I struggle with extreme anxiety taking Lyfts because of my sexual assault in 2020 by a Lyft driver. That getting into a car with a stranger is not a neutral experience for me. That this is a trauma response, not a scheduling inconvenience.

What they also did not cite is that I asked for help with recertification of my expired driver’s license so I could get a car through the California Victim Compensation Board, which I qualify for. CalVCB provides modified vehicles up to $30,000 for qualifying victims. I told them this. I asked for their help navigating the process. I asked for advocacy. I asked for exactly the kind of barrier removal that ECM exists to provide.

I received no help. No advocacy. No follow-through. Just the quiet notation in an investigation report that I “do not have reliable transportation,” framed as my deficit rather than their failure.

The phrase “unreliable transportation” implies something exists that functions poorly. Nothing exists. And lack of transportation, particularly transportation shaped by trauma, is precisely the kind of social driver of health that Enhanced Care Management is designed to address. Instead of coordinating safe transportation options, instead of helping me pursue the CalVCB vehicle I am entitled to, instead of removing this barrier as the program requires, they documented it as my limitation. Another deficit attributed to me rather than to the system that was supposed to solve it.

They invented a missed appointment that never existed.

EA Family Services claimed I missed a scheduled appointment required to move forward with Transitional Rent authorization. They used this to justify discontinuation of my ECM services. But the “missed appointment” was not a clerical error. It was the final piece of a coercive strategy designed to break my advocacy and force my family into a cheaper, more controllable service track.

It started with the provider swap. EA Family Services attempted to coerce me into abandoning my psychiatrist of over three years, framing the transfer to Sacramento County Behavioral Health as a prerequisite for Transitional Rent authorization. This violates patient choice under CalAIM’s No Wrong Door policy. I refused. My psychiatrist completed and faxed the required certification to Health Net that same day.

The next day, Hope Cooperative imposed the same condition: transfer my psychiatric care or receive no services. Hope Cooperative also confirmed they do not provide housing services. I was being routed to a provider who could not help me with housing, could not provide trauma-based care, and required me to abandon the one provider relationship I had maintained through seven months of displacement.

What neither EA Family Services nor county intake disclosed is that this routing was not clinically motivated. Under W&I Code section 5830(c)(2), added by Senate Bill 326, BHSA Housing Intervention funds are explicitly prohibited from being used for housing interventions already covered by an MCP. Transitional Rent became a mandatory MCP benefit for the behavioral health population as of January 1, 2026. That obligation belongs to Health Net. The county cannot assume it, and is legally barred from doing so. When EA Family Services and county intake pressured me to transfer my care to county services, they were not offering an equivalent alternative. They were attempting to engineer a jurisdictional transfer that would have relieved Health Net of its own mandated financial obligation by manufacturing the appearance that I had “voluntarily” exited their system.

When I called county intake to understand why I was being rerouted, I was repeatedly described as “unwilling” to leave my psychiatrist. When county intake described me as “unwilling,” what they meant was that I refused to absorb the cost of that shell game. When I asked about alternatives, I was asked why I could not use WellSpace. I had to disclose, again, that a WellSpace provider sexually assaulted me. That I filed a police report. That Health Net transferred my care to UC Davis because returning was unsafe. After disclosing sexual assault for the second time in two days, the only alternative offered was shelter resources, which are unsafe for a person with CPTSD from domestic and sexual violence and infeasible for a disabled household of six.

Then came the retaliation. EA Family Services refused to recognize our motel room as an interim housing setting, directly contradicting the DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide Volume 2, which explicitly includes hotels and motels as qualifying interim settings. This was not a misreading. The policy is unambiguous. By denying the interim status of our housing, EA Family Services effectively declared that six disabled people without stable shelter did not constitute a housing crisis requiring Transitional Rent intervention. That determination was fabricated to disqualify my family from a benefit Health Net was mandated to provide.

When I cited the actual policy language, when I refused to abandon my psychiatrist, when I named what was happening, the institution moved from neglect to active harm. Kelly Kiernan stated that EA Family Services was discontinuing my Enhanced Care Management services entirely.

The “missed appointment” provided the cover. There was no scheduled appointment. There was a walk-in behavioral health clinic, inherently unpredictable, high-stimulation, and inaccessible for a person managing autism, CPTSD, and zero transportation. The DHCS policy framework explicitly requires that Community Supports utilize trauma-informed, person-centered best practices including Housing First and Harm Reduction. Relabeling an inaccessible walk-in clinic as a scheduled obligation I failed to meet is the direct inversion of that mandate. Not attending a voluntary walk-in is not the same as failing a scheduled obligation. By relabeling it, they manufactured a failure to appear on my record.

The system tasked with my care constructed a sequence of manufactured barriers, each designed to produce a documented failure: transfer your psychiatrist or lose housing access, accept an unsafe provider or be labeled uncooperative, watch your legally qualifying housing be declared inadequate, then miss an appointment that was never scheduled. When none of that forced compliance, they terminated services and called my refusal to be coerced non-cooperation. The fabricated appointment was not the cause of my termination. It was the paperwork justifying a decision that had already been made.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

When none of that forced compliance, Health Net’s response was to inform me that “EA Family Services has indicated they will make one more effort to help you connect with the services needed to support housing assistance eligibility.” One more effort. Not an acknowledgment of fabricated appointments or statutory violations. Not documentation of coercion or the two times I disclosed sexual assault to a system that responded by calling me unwilling. One more effort to help me connect, as though connection had ever been the problem. That sentence is not an offer. It is a paper trail, written in advance of a termination decision that had already been made, designed to make ending my services look like patience rather than retaliation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Pattern

When you line these claims up against the documented record, the gap becomes undeniable. This is not a difference of interpretation. It is a narrative discrepancy between what was submitted, what was promised, and what was written after the fact to justify inaction.

On one side: emails, income statements, medical necessity documentation, rental history, daily motel invoices, grievance filings, policy citations, timestamped communications across five months and three providers.

On the other: an “independent investigation” that conveniently misstates the facts in ways that justify denial.

Health Net’s investigation methodology, as stated in their own letter, consisted of contacting Serene Health and Health Net’s ECM Department and asking them to address the issues I raised. They asked the accused entity whether it committed the violations being investigated. They accepted that self-reported account without independent verification against the documentary evidence I submitted with my grievance or the DHCS policy provisions I cited.

That is not investigation. That is ratification.

The story they are telling is that I am disorganized, financially unstable, unrealistic, noncompliant, difficult.

The documented reality is that I have been consistent, transparent, medically justified, and financially bled dry while waiting for services that were supposed to prevent exactly this outcome.

What This Costs

We are currently trying to cover motel costs from February 18 through February 23. This is not long-term housing. This is a bridge to the next paycheck. Five days of not being on the street. Five days of stability while I continue fighting a system that keeps rewriting us to fit its refusal.

Since July 2025, my family has been displaced three times. From our apartment. From the first motel. From the second. Each time, the institutions responsible for preventing the next displacement were either absent, unresponsive, or actively obstructing the services that would have kept us housed.

My mother is 78 years old, medically fragile, and in a wheelchair. My sister is recovering from a stroke without rehabilitation because displacement denied her access to care. My three adult children are autistic, living through cascading instability that compounds every sensory and psychological vulnerability they carry. In October, my 17-year-old emotional support animal Princess died from the stress of violent displacement and motel chaos. My surviving cat Zephyr, a 16-year-old Siamese mix already prone to anxiety and urinary issues, is deteriorating. (My cat, Sophie Marie, however has been loving the chaos).

This is what system failure looks like when it lands on actual bodies. Not on spreadsheets. Not in investigation summaries. On the people they erased from the paperwork.

If you are reading this and wondering why I am asking for donations again, over and over, this is why.

Because while they conduct investigations on paper, we pay in cash.

Because while they debate “budget feasibility,” I swipe my card for $300 a day.

Because while they erase members of my family in their report, I tuck them in at night in rooms that were never meant to be permanent.

Because while they claim I never submitted income documentation, I hold the timestamped proof in the same phone I use to beg strangers for survival money.

This is not mismanagement on my part. It is systemic abandonment dressed up as compliance. It is institutional violence laundered through the language of investigation and findings and resolution.

I have the proof. I have the timestamps. I have the receipts. I have the policy citations. I have five months of documented communications that contradict every claim in their letter.

What I do not have is the luxury of waiting for them to correct their record while my family sleeps outside.

So I am asking.

Not because I am irresponsible.

Not because I failed.

But because survival under institutional delay costs money up front.

And right now, the difference between us and the street is five days.

