Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dieter's avatar
Dieter
5d

I feel so much for you and yours. I live in Australia, a pensioner. If I could help, I would. All I can do is send my best wishes.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Story Ember leGaïe and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Story Ember leGaïe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture