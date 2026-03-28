Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

She’s feeling like giving in, Grinding, wearing, never ending, ribs are aching, lungs are bending. Nine months of war without a battlefield, no medals for this kind of bleeding, no headlines, just the slow attrition of breath against bone. She leans toward the edge of breath. Tired. Unwitnessed war. Her body bears what none can name, a battle fought without a claim. Each inhale feels like borrowed time, each exhale costs a blooded crime. A loss, a cost, a self near lost, attrition carved in silent frost. Yield. Shield. Unhealed. Hands braced beneath a falling sky. Hold. A fragile frame, a quiet strain, she bears a world that feels no shame. It takes and takes, it never sees, the cost carved deep in weary knees. Too much weight. Her arms still lift what breaks her spine, a giving poisoned to its root. Straining, shaking, never ceasing, strength depleting, hunger increasing. She feeds a world that won’t give back, her ribs count out what love still lacks. A breath, a debt, a body spent, still holding up what never bent. She folds beneath the weight of breath. Tired. A slowing beat, a soft retreat, the ache has settled in her feet. No rest arrives, no quiet stays, the hours blur, the endless days. Nothing left. Her bones whisper what she won’t say, enough, enough, the silence loud. Fading, failing, barely standing, time is slipping, strength disbanding. She is not broken, just worn thin, life pressing hard against her skin. She is bone-tired, breath-tired, keep-going-when-there-is-nothing-left-to-give tired, the kind that hums under skin, low and relentless, like grief learning how to live where joy used to be. She is tired of surviving herself, of stitching the sky back together every time it falls through her hands. Sleep won’t touch this kind of ache. Deep. A hollow hum, a numbing drum, it settles where the bones come from. It seeps below what rest can reach, a quiet voice no dream can teach. Marrow-bound. It sounds like grace, like soft release, a mercy dressed in counterfeit peace. Calling, coaxing, gently breaking, hope is thinning, will is shaking. It says enough in tender tones, as if surrender could be home. A hush, a rush, a velvet crush, where ending feels like something lush. She wants to go to sleep and fly with the stars, aches to drift beyond the weight. Float. Let her fall from her own body unfastened Let the night arrive in tender time. Let it unmake the ache without a crime. No hands pulling her back again. Just breath. The dark will come not dressed in teeth but quiet as pulse beneath the skin. It will not take it will not ask it will not weigh her down within. It holds, it folds, it keeps her close and lets her loosen what has been. Hush now. Hush now. Night hum low. Cradle slow. Let her go. A quiet plea to simply be unbound from all that cages she, to shed the grief like slipping cloth, to leave behind what clings and gnaws. Weight undone. She dreams of dark that holds, not harms, of night that gathers her in arms, to let the night take her gently for once. Drifting, lifting, softly leaving, stars are calling, sky receiving. To fly where sorrow cannot reach, to rest beyond what pain can teach. A glide, a tide, no need to hide, just held by night on the other side. She wants to dance in the Milky Way, spin where galaxies go soft. Light. A laughing thread, a weightless spread, no toll to pay for words unsaid. Bare feet kiss beams that never bruise, a language free she gets to use. No cost now. The stars translate her joy to sound, no debt to owe, no leash, no bound. Dancing, gliding, freely breathing, nothing taken, nothing needing. She speaks in laughter, clear and bright, a grammar made of borrowed light. A song, a throng, where she belongs no price to pay for right or wrong. Free. Be. Glee. She wants to learn to frolic with the comets, hold fire that doesn’t burn. Embrace. A spark that flies, no harm, no lies, not again, just fire that warms and never scars. She races light with laughing breath, outpacing grief, outpacing death. Unhunted now. No eyes that track, no hands that bind, just open sky, an unmarked mind. Darting, streaking, freely leaping, nothing hunting, nothing keeping. To be so fast she sheds the past, to outrun pain at last, at last. A glow, a flow, a self to know unbound, unbruised, allowed to go. She wants to rest on Saturn’s rings, lay her head on something that won’t ruin, won’t demand, won’t consume, where quiet circles gold. Still. A softened place, a steady grace, no fracture left for her to face. She lays her head where nothing asks, no hidden cost, no endless tasks. Nothing owed. A ring that holds but does not bind, a rest that asks no debt of mind. Floating, settling, gently breathing, nothing pulling, nothing needing. To lie where love is not a weight to be, not give, not compensate. A rest, a nest, a quiet crest, no take, no break, just being blessed. She wants to swim at the edges of a black hole, where gravity unthreads. Edge. A final drift, a quiet gift, where pain dissolves and edges shift. The pull is deep, the dark is kind, unmaking all that scarred her mind. Edge of end. Where hurt unravels into none, where silence blooms, where grief is done. Falling, folding, softly erasing, past disbanding, void embracing. No echo left, no wound to keep just boundless hush, just endless sleep. A hush, a crush, a sacred hush, everything gone, everything… hushed . Release. Cease. She wants to fall in love with the woman on the moon, a silver gaze, a softer phase, where touch won’t turn to hidden blades. Someone enough to hold her whole. Never bruise her tender soul. Gentle hands stay when others leave. Stay close. A presence warm that does not fade, that does not twist or turn the blade. It moves like breath beside her skin and lets her quiet rest within. A love that stays, not one that strays, not breaking her in hidden ways. Never leaving, trust rebuilding, heart believing. To be enough, to not be harmed, to rest inside another’s dawn. A light, a night, a steady sight, love that stays and holds her right. Stay. Sway. Always. But the earth keeps her. Cruel thing . Beautiful, brutal tether . Gravity claims her fragile bones. Stay. A tether tight, a stolen flight, the sky recedes, denies her right. She dreams above, but wakes below, where weight insists she cannot go. Held down. The ground remembers what she owes, a pull that never loosens, slows. Falling, stalling, never leaving, hope still calling, lungs still breathing. She reaches up with empty hands. The earth still binds what it commands. Yearning. The sky leans close but will not stay. It slips from grasp then drifts away. Held fast. A sky, a sigh, a severed why, she stays though all she wants is sky. The ground insists, it keeps her tied, it names her breath and will not slide. She lifts her palms to something wide and feels the pull that splits inside. Morning lands like borrowed weight. Again. A thinning light, a weary sight, she wakes despite the will to fight. The day arrives with jagged grace, no gentleness upon its face. Unforgiving. It asks for breath she doesn’t have, demands a strength it never gave. Dragging, waking, barely breathing, time insisting, hope retreating. Another dawn she did not choose, another day she cannot refuse. A sigh, a try, a hollow sky, reluctant light she must survive. Here. Near. Endure. She takes the day with empty hands. Must. She wakes because the body insists. She stays though nothing in her resists. No faith to give, no wish remaining. Still bound. No hope to hold, no want to name, just breath that comes and stays the same. It presses slow against her chest and will not grant her needed rest. It is not choice. It is not grace. Just pulse that locks her into place. Tick tock. The body keeps her here though she dissolves inside the fear. Not hope, not want, not chosen ground. Even here, with nothing left. Bound. Ground. Unsound. - s.e.legaie 2026.03.28