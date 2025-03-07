Genocide isn’t just one thing. It’s not just mass slaughter, not just displacement, not just structural oppression—it’s a spectrum of destruction that manifests through different mechanisms depending on the conditions. And “Israel” is one of the clearest examples of how multiple forms of genocide can operate simultaneously, reinforcing each other in a single, sustained system of extermination.

It’s settler-colonial genocide, fascist genocide, and capitalist-imperialist genocide all at once. Each plays a role. Each strengthens the other. And together, they make the Palestinian genocide one of the most intricate and insidious in modern history.

1. Settler-Colonial Genocide: The Erasure of Palestine

At its core, “Israel” is a settler-colonial project, rooted in Zionist expansionism dating back to the 1880s. It exists through land theft, mass displacement, and the violent erasure of Indigenous Palestinians. From the earliest Zionist settlements to the Nakba in 1948 and the ongoing massacres in Gaza today, the goal has never changed: to systematically eliminate Palestinian presence and replace it with a settler population.

This is genocide by elimination and replacement—a long-term process of erasing Palestinians as a people while replacing them with a settler population. It’s the same blueprint settler-colonial states have always followed, from the U.S. to Australia to South Africa. “Israel” wasn’t built to coexist with Palestinians; it was built to replace them.

The tools?

Land confiscation —stealing homes, bulldozing villages, building illegal settlements.

Mass displacement —forcing Palestinians into ever-smaller, more controlled spaces.

Cultural destruction —criminalizing Palestinian identity, rewriting history, banning symbols of resistance.

Engineered dependency—controlling food, water, and economic survival to make Palestinians permanently vulnerable.

The result? A genocidal system where Palestinians are not just oppressed but methodically erased.

2. Fascist Genocide: The Militarized Machinery of Extermination

While settler-colonialism drives the overarching strategy, fascism fuels the daily operations of genocide. “Israel” is an apartheid state that enforces an ethno-supremacist, exclusionary, and hyper-militarized system designed to dehumanize and criminalize Palestinians.

Fascism isn’t just about authoritarianism—it’s about violently enforcing a rigid hierarchy where some lives are considered valuable, and others are disposable. That’s exactly how “Israel” functions. Palestinians are trapped in an open-air prison, governed by military law, and subjected to a legal system that treats them as subhuman.

The tools?

Total militarization —heavily armed occupation forces patrolling daily life, treating Palestinians as enemy combatants in their own homes.

Dehumanization —Palestinians are labeled as “terrorists” for existing, stripped of their humanity in the media and political discourse.

Mass incarceration —thousands abducted, including children, tortured, and held indefinitely without trial.

Genocidal violence—bombing entire families, targeting hospitals, cutting off food and water as “punishment.”

Fascism doesn’t just reject democracy—it co-opts it, using legal and political systems to justify oppression. “Israel” hides behind a thin veil of “democracy” while enforcing apartheid, controlling elections, and brutally silencing dissent.

3. Capitalist-Imperialist Genocide: Genocide for Profit

The final layer: imperialism. The Palestinian genocide isn’t just ideological—it’s lucrative. “Israel” isn’t just an ethnostate, it’s an outpost of Western imperial control, armed and funded to serve the interests of global capital.

The U.S. and its allies don’t bankroll “Israel” because they care about its survival—they do it because it’s useful. Palestine’s destruction feeds the military-industrial complex, maintains Western control over the Middle East, and ensures a permanent testing ground for advanced weaponry.

The tools?

Billions in military aid —ensuring the war machine never stops.

Weapons testing on Palestinians —turning Gaza into a live lab for drones, AI surveillance, and urban warfare tech.

Strategic geopolitical control —using “Israel” as a forward base to maintain U.S. dominance in the region.

Economic exploitation—from resource theft to controlling Palestinian labor, capitalism ensures genocide is profitable.

This isn’t just about ideology. It’s about profit and power, about ensuring Western hegemony continues unchallenged. That’s why the genocide of Palestinians gets diplomatic cover, media whitewashing, and endless U.S. vetoes at the UN.

A Genocidal Nexus: How It All Connects

None of these genocidal systems exist in isolation. Settler-colonialism provides the foundation, fascism supplies the enforcement, and capitalism ensures it’s sustained and expanded. They don’t just coexist—they reinforce each other, creating a genocidal nexus where resistance is systematically crushed and genocide is normalized.

Settler-colonialism justifies the takeover.

Fascism provides the tools of suppression.

Imperialism funds and protects the entire operation.

This is why the genocide of Palestinians doesn’t stop. It’s why every ceasefire gets broken, every condemnation gets ignored, and every act of resistance gets labeled “terrorism.” The system isn’t failing—it’s functioning exactly as intended.

And the world lets it happen because this isn’t just about “Israel.” It’s about the entire global order that depends on settler-colonial violence, fascist militarization, and capitalist exploitation to maintain control.

So no, “Israel” isn’t just committing genocide—it is a genocidal project, built from the ground up to exterminate and replace. The only thing that will stop it is resistance—Palestinian resistance, global solidarity, and the dismantling of the systems that allow genocide to thrive.