The International Court of Justice (ICJ) characterizes Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as constituting apartheid. Here are the key points and direct references from the document:

Key Points on Apartheid:

1. Discriminatory Legislation and Measures:

• The ICJ concludes that a broad array of legislation and measures adopted by Israel in its capacity as an occupying Power treats Palestinians differently on grounds specified by international law, constituting systemic discrimination .

2. Violation of CERD Article 3:

• The court recognizes that participants in the proceedings argued that Israel’s policies and practices amount to segregation or apartheid, in breach of Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) .

• Article 3 of CERD condemns racial segregation and apartheid and obligates states to prevent, prohibit, and eradicate such practices in territories under their jurisdiction .

3. Physical and Juridical Separation:

• The court observes that Israel’s policies and practices in the West Bank and East Jerusalem implement a separation between the Palestinian population and Israeli settlers, which constitutes a form of apartheid .

• This separation is both physical, through settlement policies and infrastructure, and juridical, through distinct legal systems applied to settlers and Palestinians .

Conclusion on Apartheid:

• The ICJ concludes that Israel’s legislation and measures impose and maintain a near-complete separation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem between settler and Palestinian communities, constituting a breach of Article 3 of CERD, thereby amounting to apartheid .

Specific References:

• “The Court considers that Israel’s legislation and measures constitute a breach of Article 3 of CERD” .

• “The régime of comprehensive restrictions imposed by Israel on Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory constitutes systemic discrimination based on, inter alia, race, religion or ethnic origin” .