Nearly 20,000 incidents. Geolocated. Dated. Categorized by crime type, target, weapon, military unit. Footage, in many cases, filmed by the IOF soldiers themselves.

genocide.live is exactly what it sounds like: a live, searchable, navigable archive of the genocide in Palestine, built by Databases for Palestine as part of the Zionism Observer Project. One click and you can filter by location, by weapon, by what kind of target was hit, by which military unit was responsible. There is a map. There are events. There are researchers who found each entry and are named in the record.

The tagline tells you everything: “The soldiers film themselves so you don’t have to.”

That line carries a specific weight. The IOF has posted its own war crimes to social media. Soldiers bragging. Ministers boasting. The archive does not need to fabricate or speculate. It catalogs what the perpetrators chose to show the world, because they believed they would never be held accountable for it.

Among the most recent entries: flotilla activists testifying to electric shocks, sexual assault, strip searches, and broken bones after being seized by IOF forces on the Mediterranean. A South African activist describing being targeted specifically because his country brought “Israel” before the International Court of Justice. An Australian activist confirming systematic torture. A captain photographed showing his bruised back.

And “Israel’s” Transport Minister on video, boasting about it.

This archive is not a news feed. It is evidence infrastructure. The kind of meticulous, organized, cross-referenced record that accountability requires and that genocide perpetrators count on the world being too tired, too scattered, or too compromised to build.

Someone built it anyway.

genocide.live