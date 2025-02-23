Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Transcript

Israeli Tanks Invade Jenin Refugee Camp

Story Ember leGaïe
Feb 23, 2025

Israeli occupation forces have deployed tanks to Jenin Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank, escalating their relentless assault on Palestinian communities. This military incursion comes amid ongoing attacks, mass arrests, and the destruction of Palestinian homes and infrastructure.

Jenin has long been a target of Israeli violence, with resistance fighters defending their land against occupation. The use of tanks signals a new level of aggression, echoing recent genocidal assaults on Gaza.

Palestinians continue to resist, despite apartheid policies and genocidal violence. The world must not look away.

Discussion about this video

